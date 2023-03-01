Lessening the Distance with MHS GENESIS Video Connect

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Making the connection… Cheryl Hansen, NHB health educator, uses the video connect...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Making the connection… Cheryl Hansen, NHB health educator, uses the video connect feature of MHS GENESIS to conduct Wellness Classes such as the approximate four months long U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs MOVE! Weight Management Program which has resulted in a higher completion rate amongst attendees than those who show in person. “For a class 16 weeks long, that’s a difficult commitment for some, especially if they have to come a long way to attend in person. Being able to conduct a class over MHS GENESIS with video connect gives us a lot more flexibility and availability,” noted Hansen (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

In a region defined by navigating around, across and above the waters of Puget Sound, Naval Hospital Bremerton clinics are lessening the distance between provider and patient.



The DoD’s electronic health record, MHS GENESIS, is being applied to enhance support for beneficiaries, including those who live outside the 60-minute specialty care drive time from the hospital.



NHB’S Health Promotion and Wellness clinic is utilizing the video connect feature of MHS GENESIS to conduct Wellness Classes as the approximate four-months long U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs MOVE! Weight Management Program.



Cheryl Hansen, NHB health educator, affirms the MHS GENESIS Video Connect feature for the 16-week course has led to a higher completion rate amongst attendees than those who show in person.



“For a class 16 weeks long, that’s a difficult commitment for some, especially if they have to come a long way to attend in person. Being able to conduct a class over MHS GENESIS with video connect gives us a lot more flexibility and availability,” said Hansen.



For Cmdr. Christine Fletcher, working remote for the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations Manpower and Personnel Department, the video connect option proved the difference in being able to take the class. She became interested after hearing about the MOVE class offered at NHB from her primary care manager at the branch health clinic on Naval Station Everett.

Yet the weekly commute was daunting.



“I live an hour and a half from Bremerton. It's one thing to drive once per month for various appointments but once per week would be a lot to ask. With a three hour round trip plus appointment(s), it's a loss of half a day of work which is a lot to ask. I would have chosen to not participate in the program,” stated Fletcher.



The computer-based link made it possible for her to enroll.

“No ferry commute, no long drive, no concern for travel conditions. It has been snowing a lot this year. No parking issues. Ease of work transition and, therefore, effectiveness,” Fletcher noted.



There’s also a number of other advantages in using the MHS GENESIS Video Connect for classes which include, increasing access to care, preventing delays in care, facilitating provider-to-provider consultation, improving patient and provider satisfaction, and even reducing the rate of no-show patient appointments.



“It’s time-management. It eliminates drive-time, parking, ferry ride, all of that,” stressed Hansen. “It’s very user-friendly for myself as well as the audience.”



Any eligible beneficiary like Fletcher can use MHS GENESIS Video Connect and is especially handy for those far from the nearest military hospital or clinic; have health conditions that makes traveling for care difficult; lack time to regularly attend in-person medical appointments; and/or do not require a hands-on physical examination.



“Once I was referred to the class, I was provided class information and for each weekly class. I receive an email with the link. It's a very easy process,” said Fletcher.



All that is required to use the system is an email account to receive a link to access the virtual treatment room for the video appointment, which will work on nearly any device – personal computer, laptop, tablet or mobile device - that has an internet connection, a web camera, microphone, speakers and a web browser.



“It's not hard. I have been successful in figuring out how to use the option on both my personal cell phone and laptop,” explained Fletcher, whom also uses MHS GENESIS to communicate with her PCM and team to request medicine refills, arrange appointments and look at doctor's notes.



“I have used patient portals with private medical offices. MHS GENESIS provides better information,” added Fletcher.



Health Promotion class schedule (with some variability if a Monday falls on federal holiday):

MOVE! Weight Management Program (Virtual): a comprehensive lifestyle intervention for weight management. The focus is on encouraging healthy eating, increasing physical activity and developing behavior change skills to help reduce health risks, prevent or reverse certain diseases and improve quality of life. This is a 16-week program. It is offered on varying days and times.



Heart Healthy Living (Virtual) is based on The American Heart Association’s “Understanding and Managing Cholesterol” program. This class focuses on understanding cholesterol numbers and personal risk for heart disease along with lifestyle changes to help reduce risk.

Classes are held on the second Monday of the month from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.



Prevent Diabetes (Virtual) is based on National Institute of Health-sponsored Diabetes Prevention Program research study. This class focuses on lifestyle changes to help prevent or delay the onset of diabetes. It is geared towards both those who have been diagnosed with prediabetes and those who have a strong family history of diabetes. Classes held on the first Monday of the month from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.



Self-Care Skills for the Person with Diabetes (Virtual) is based on VA/DoD Clinical Practice Guideline for Management of Diabetes. This two-part class helps patients with diabetes and their family learn how to manage the disease and reduce health risks. Classes are held on the first and second Monday of the month from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.



Enrollees in each will receive an email prior to class to test connection and enter the virtual classroom 15 minutes prior to class.



To enroll in any of the classes please call: 360-475-4541



NHB is part of the Puget Sound Military Health System, along with Madigan Army Medical Center, Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor and the Air Force’s 62nd Medical Squadron, providing standardized care to approximately 284,000 active-duty service members, retirees and family.