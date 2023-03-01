Prep your football watch parties with extra savings featured Jan. 2-15 in commissaries’ regional sales flyers

Courtesy Photo | The Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Sales Flyer for Jan. 2-15, offers customers...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Sales Flyer for Jan. 2-15, offers customers even greater ways to save on everything from fresh produce, meat and more to help set the menus for their gatherings with family and friends. (DeCA graphic by Lesley Atkinson) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – The Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Sales Flyer for Jan. 2-15, starts the new year offering customers even greater ways to save on everything from fresh produce, meat and more to help set the menus for their gatherings with family and friends.



To stock up for their football watch parties, customers need go no further than the commissary for savings through the new and improved Your Everyday Savings (YES!) Program. YES! offers extra savings and value on the products customers buy the most. Look for the orange YES! label in the flyer or on store shelves.



Customers can also add savings beyond already low commissary prices by becoming a Savvy Shopper; see the sales flyer for details.



DeCA’s “Thinking Outside the Box” (TOTB) recipe for the period is Spinach and Prosciutto Crepe Pockets. Thinking Outside the Box recipes are dietitian-approved, offering quick and economical solutions for home-cooked meals. Customers can save even more on the items listed in these recipes.



Commissary customers can continue their journey to savings with the Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings and Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” deals and Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. Customers can save over $45 through these deals. Many more digital coupons are available at https://shop.commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available at overseas stores; however, overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for specific selection and pricing.



Customers are reminded they can now download a mobile app to access DeCA’s website programs such as Commissary CLICK2GO online payment and curbside pickup, digital coupons, the sales flyer, dietitian-approved recipes and much more. The mobile app is free for download through the Google Play and IOS app stores.



Other savings opportunities include the following promotions:



• “New Year, Fresh Start.” Customers can enter MyMilitarySavings.com/contests

for a chance to win one of five Commissary Gift Cards. To see official rules, go to MMSGiveaways.com. Limit one entry per person.



• “Nature Made $1,000 Commissary Gift Card Giveaway.” Twenty winners will be selected to win a $50 Commissary Gift Card. Visit https://familymedia.com/naturemade/ to enter.



• Scholarships for Military Children. Applications are now open for the Scholarships for Military Children Program for academic year 2023 – 2024. The program, entering its 23rd year, recognizes the contributions of military families to the readiness of the fighting force and celebrates the commissary’s role in enhancing military quality of life. It’s administered by Fisher House Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping service members, veterans and their families.



• P&G We Stand Together. Win a $25 Commissary Gift Card when you purchase $27 of participating P&G products from the commissary from Jan 2-29. Customers should submit their receipt online at PGWeStandTogether.com or by mail to P&G We Stand Together Rebate Program, P.O. Box 125, Heyworth, Illinois, 61745. Entries must be submitted or postmarked by Feb. 6, 2023.



• “Back to School/Box Tops for Education.” General Mills is offering customers an opportunity to save money while supporting their local schools through the “Box Tops for Education” promotion. See store displays and high-value coupons for participating General Mills brands. This campaign is ongoing throughout the year.



• “Purina PCS with Pets.” Purina wants to give back to active duty military pet owners. PCS with Pets is a communication and information portal committed to educating and assisting active duty military family pet owners. Sign up today and join this community forum at https://www.militarypetpcs.com/sign-in. Also, enter the monthly sweepstakes for a chance to win $500 toward pet travel fees, plus 10 customers have the opportunity to win a travel pet bag at https://www.militarypetpcs.com/contests. This campaign is ongoing.

