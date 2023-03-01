Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard responds to sunken towing vessel in Port of Milwaukee

    MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Coast Guard pollution responders along with partners from the Wisconsin Department of Natural
    Resources, Milwaukee Harbor Patrol, the Port of Milwaukee and representatives of MICHIGAN
    are on-scene for the ongoing incident.

    At 11:27 a.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan were notified by the National
    Response Center that the Towing Vessel MICHIGAN, a 112’ tug and barge, began taking on
    water at its moorings and partially sank in 26 feet of water. The MICHIGAN has a maximum
    potential of 40,000 gallons of oil and fuel onboard. Coast Guard pollution responders confirmed
    that the vessel is not actively polluting and 100 feet of hard boom with absorbent material have
    been deployed as a preventative measure.

    “At this point in time, the Coast Guard’s focus is the marine environmental protection and the
    potential waterway impacts,” said Capt. Seth Parker, Commander of Sector Lake Michigan.

    U.S. Venture, owner of the MICHIGAN, has activated their vessel response plan and contracted
    a marine salvage organization to respond to the sunken vessel.

    Please direct any further inquiries to the Sector Lake Michigan Public Affairs Officer at (414)
    255-5849 or via email at Anthony.R.Gallegos@uscg.mil

    -USCG-

    Date Taken: 01.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 09:15
    Story ID: 436201
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US 
