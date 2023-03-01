Coast Guard responds to sunken towing vessel in Port of Milwaukee

Coast Guard pollution responders along with partners from the Wisconsin Department of Natural

Resources, Milwaukee Harbor Patrol, the Port of Milwaukee and representatives of MICHIGAN

are on-scene for the ongoing incident.



At 11:27 a.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan were notified by the National

Response Center that the Towing Vessel MICHIGAN, a 112’ tug and barge, began taking on

water at its moorings and partially sank in 26 feet of water. The MICHIGAN has a maximum

potential of 40,000 gallons of oil and fuel onboard. Coast Guard pollution responders confirmed

that the vessel is not actively polluting and 100 feet of hard boom with absorbent material have

been deployed as a preventative measure.



“At this point in time, the Coast Guard’s focus is the marine environmental protection and the

potential waterway impacts,” said Capt. Seth Parker, Commander of Sector Lake Michigan.



U.S. Venture, owner of the MICHIGAN, has activated their vessel response plan and contracted

a marine salvage organization to respond to the sunken vessel.



Please direct any further inquiries to the Sector Lake Michigan Public Affairs Officer at (414)

255-5849 or via email at Anthony.R.Gallegos@uscg.mil



-USCG-

Date Taken: 01.03.2023