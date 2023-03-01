363 ISRW 2022 Year in Review

And just like that … the 2022 season has come to an end. In 2022, the 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing continued to deliver content-dominant analytical expertise, full spectrum targeting, and special operations intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support to the warfighter. While the Wing went through changes with turnovers and changes of commands, the mission continued. The Wing strengthened its relationships with international partners, hosted several Distinguished Visitors, represented the Lions in both the 16th Air Force and Air Combat Command, while also collecting a handful of Levitow Awards – showcasing why our Airmen are some of the most outstanding individuals. The Wing awaits new opportunities, developments, challenges, and high hopes for 2023.



Here’s a look at a few of our Wing’s top stories and achievements of our Wing and Airmen over the past year.



January



1. 526th IS delivers tailored ISR training scenarios to Combat Air Force Intelligence Professionals (https://www.dvidshub.net/news/412840/526th-delivers-tailored-isr-training-scenarios-combat-air-force-intelligence-professionals)



The 526th Intelligence Squadron (526 IS) pivots its mission.

The Nellis AFB-based squadron seeks to deliver tailored intelligence training scenarios to units worldwide, expanding the reach of synthetic training to the desktops of analysts globally. The former mission of the 526 IS was to provide advanced training to AF DCGS professionals supporting Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft primarily at RED FLAG exercises. Hosted three times a year by the 414th Combat Training Squadron, RED FLAG provides aircrews a high-end training experience via intense, simulated air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. However, a recent study conducted by ACC revealed that approximately 10 percent of intelligence professionals were given the opportunity to participate in a RED FLAG or similar Large Force Exercise (LFE).



A December 2021 memo co-signed by both Commanders of the 480th ISR Wing and 363rd ISR Wing, recognized that future exercise participation and training requirements must adjust to meet the needs of an increased strategic threat and prepare for Strategic Competition. The Commanders asserted that the “old model” of training was “limited” and “did not reflect the way the ISR Wings would actually conduct intelligence operations in combat”. They acknowledged a needed shift away from Air Force DCGS weapons system access/support and sustainment, to “a focus on providing robust realistic Multi-INT ‘virtual/synthetic/constructed’ training scenarios that provide exercise environments that closely resemble what AF DCGS MMTs, AETs, and other intelligence training audiences expect to encounter in conflict”.



2. 361st ISR Group Deputy Commander named Sijan Leadership Award recipient (https://www.dvidshub.net/news/413320/361st-isr-group-deputy-commander-named-sijan-leadership-award-recipient)



One of the 363d Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing's own has recently been named the 2021 Lance P. Sijan United States Air Force Leadership Award winner in the senior officer category.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nicholas “Nick” Wabeke, deputy commander of the 361st Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, earned the award for his achievements while deployed as the squadron commander of the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron and the installation commander of Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Africa.



The Lance P. Sijan U.S. Air Force Leadership Award is named in honor of the late U.S. Air Force Capt. Lance P. Sijan, an Air Force Academy graduate and combat pilot, who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his intrepidity while evading capture by the North Vietnamese and during his subsequent captivity as a Prisoner of War. The award recognizes the accomplishments of officers and enlisted leaders who demonstrate the highest qualities of leadership in the performance of their duties and the conduct of their lives.



February



3. 15th Intelligence Squadron inactivates, 20th IS Detachment 1 activates to provide specialized analysis and SIGINT capabilities (https://www.dvidshub.net/news/413933/15th-intelligence-squadron-inactivates-20th-detachment-1-activates-provide-specialized-analysis-and-sigint-capabilities)



The 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing held a combined 15th Intelligence Squadron inactivation, and 20th Intelligence Squadron, Detachment 1 activation ceremony, Feb. 2, 2022, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.



The purpose for the inactivation and activation of the 15 IS and 20 IS, Det 1 units resulted from a need to better meet the demands of future operating environments. With this action, the 363d ISR Group has reshaped its operations and manpower to meet all-domain targeting requirements for Information Warfare Convergence and Joint All-Domain Operations. It was accomplished by realigning existing manpower into regionally-focused, all-domain targeting squadrons, according to the 363d ISR Group Organizational Change Request (OCR).



4. Do you have an idea? If so, join the LION Pride! (https://www.dvidshub.net/news/415024/do-you-have-idea-if-so-join-lion-pride?fbclid=IwAR1NgTy-o-dId0YSO3j4sZMxJt8M5s9bSkXbgNklQBd93uIsYSwDj7QcA1s)



In May 2018, the 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing introduced its “Launching Ideas and Opportunities Now” (LION) Board to solicit ideas from any Wing member to improve operations, their unit or the Air Force. After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the program is back, stronger than ever as the Wing Commander-approved “The LION Pride.”



“CSAF has challenged us to accelerate change. I think the best way to do that is take ideas from the bottom-up, from the Airmen on the ops floor, in the Aircraft, or in the back-shop and listen to what challenges they have, and how they would fix them,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Eric Mack, 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing commander. “Our Airmen are our SMEs and we need them to drive the innovation process.”



According to the 363 ISRW Director of Plans and Programs, Frank Pazdernik, the LION Pride encourages Airmen to challenge the status quo, question legacy processes and suggest innovative solutions to improve the way we do business. The program is aimed at aiding Airmen’s innovative spirit by giving their ideas the leadership support and oversight necessary to achieve maximum impact.



March



5. 363d ISR Wing Airman performs heroic act, selected as 16 AF nominee for AFSA Pitsenbarger Award (https://www.dvidshub.net/news/415944/363d-isr-wing-airman-performs-heroic-act-selected-16-af-nominee-afsa-pitsenbarger-award)



One Airman from the 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing was recently nominated to represent 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) for the 2022 Air Force Sergeants Association (AFSA) Pitsenbarger Award. The AFSA Pitsenbarger Award is presented annually to an Air Force enlisted member who has performed a heroic act, on-or-off-duty, which resulted in the saving of life or the prevention of serious injury.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Seth Larson, an analyst with the 36th Intelligence Squadron, risked bodily harm by intervening in an altercation to protect and save a victim of domestic violence.



6. 363 ISRW Airman rises to the occasion, helps Air Force win Gold at 2022 Armed Forces Men’s Soccer Championship (https://www.afimsc.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2978992/363-isrw-airman-rises-to-the-occasion-helps-air-force-win-gold-at-2022-armed-fo/)



The Air Force finished undefeated and took home the Gold during the 2022 Armed Forces Men’s Soccer Championship at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., March 5-13.



In four round-robin games, the Air Force team allowed only one goal and that’s thanks to their defense and goalkeeper. The goalie for the Air Force club hails straight from the 17th Intelligence Squadron, Senior Airman Gavin Bryant. In the three games that he started – he gave up zero goals in regulation.



7. 363d ISR Wing officer named ACC 2022 Colonel James Jabara Airmanship Award winner (https://www.16af.af.mil/Newsroom/Article/2980273/363d-isr-wing-officer-named-acc-2022-colonel-james-jabara-airmanship-award-winn/)



Air Combat Command recently named their winner of the 2022 Colonel James Jabara Airmanship Award and that winner hails from the 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing.



The ACC winner of the Colonel James Jabara Airmanship Award is U.S. Air Force Capt. Gordon Lang, an assistant operations officer with 43d Intelligence Squadron at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.

This award recognizes Air Force Academy graduates with significant contributions to airmanship. This includes distinguished accomplishments of aircrew members as well as exceptional contributions with respect to design, production, or testing of an aerospace vehicle or its subsystems.



8. 2022 Spring Commander’s Leadership Summit (28 March – 1 April) - Lions across the 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing participated in their 2022 Spring Commander’s Leadership Summit hosted by U.S. Air Force Col. Eric Mack, commander of the 363 ISRW. The main goal of CLS was to network, take part in strategic and open discussions, and celebrate the wing’s 2021 annual award winners. This summit gave commanders the opportunity to bring all geographically-separated unit commanders, senior enlisted leaders, inbound group and squadron commanders, first sergeants and various functional office directors within the wing together to further develop the leadership team and discuss mission way-ahead. Additionally, wing members and Air Combat Command leadership had the opportunity to tour a Cesna 208 training aircraft and witness the special operations forces signals intelligence mission executed by 361st ISR Group Airmen. (https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=363ISRW&set=a.349324323907629)



April



9. 363 ISRW Airman helps identify, resolve problems during ACC Sword Athena (https://www.dvidshub.net/news/419513/363-isrw-airman-helps-identify-resolve-problems-during-acc-sword-athena?fbclid=IwAR35WQpZvrXE6t2tUEhXw0tbzO7t7hWIzxPKmPLAiJ8va89EXOHJmwamzO8)



One Airman from the 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing recently had the opportunity to brief U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, during the 2022 Sword Athena out-brief.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Lauren Beers, a physical therapist with the 25th Intelligence Squadron Airman Resilience Team at Hurlburt Field, Fla., has been serving as the 363d Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing Sword Athena representative.



“As the 363 ISRW Sword Athena representative, I have had the amazing opportunity to work with Airmen from across ACC in an attempt to tackle some tough issues that affect our families every day.," Beers said.

Sword Athena is designed to diminish barriers to readiness for women in service and improve the livelihood of military families.



May



10. SrA Caceres Levitow - Congratulations to SrA Anthony Caceres, from the 36th Intelligence Squadron, who received the John Levitow Award during the Langley Airman Leadership School Class 22-D graduation May 12, 2022. (https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=376683631171698&set=a.231261799047216)



The John Levitow Award is the highest honor presented to a graduate of Air Force Enlisted Professional Military Education (PME), including Airman Leadership School, NCO Academy, and the Senior NCO Academy. To be eligible for the award, a graduate must rank in the top 1% of his or her class.



11. 16 AF/CC visit - Lt. Gen. Timothy D. Haugh, 16th Air Force (AFCYBER) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth M. Bruce, 16 AF command chief master sergeant, recently visited the 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing and coined a few outstanding performers in the Wing. (https://www.facebook.com/363ISRW/posts/pfbid02d7W2sJKtY4eAm5LZEzD6KCCNVe7RtxgTEN5xTjLwSi3t343t63tvnntA8ywMUATKl)



12. 363 ISS hosts 1st Cyber Games at JB Langley (https://www.dvidshub.net/news/422338/363-iss-hosts-1st-cyber-games-jb-langley)



Multiple Cyber units across Joint Base Langley came together to participate in the first ever, JBLE Cyber Games event, from May 23-26, 2022.



JBLE Cyber Games, hosted by the 363d Intelligence Support Squadron (ISS), brought together Cyber Airmen from the 700th Air Support Squadron, the 633d Communications Squadron, the 83rd Network Operations Squadron and the 363d ISS to participate in a variety of competition.



These competitions tested each team’s skills in trivia, sports (Coneball, Volleyball and Basketball), computer assembly and in a Video Game LAN (Local Area Network) Party tournament.



13. 363d ISR Wing Intel Officer overcomes mental health stigma (https://www.dvidshub.net/news/421873/363d-isr-wing-intel-officer-overcomes-mental-health-stigma)



May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. As physical fitness is an integral part of the military, good mental health is just as important for your military readiness and well-being. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated one in five American adults experiences a diagnosable mental health disorder each year.



U.S. Air Force Capt. Amanda Burroughs, 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing Weapons and Tactics chief, understands this struggle. She also faced mental health challenges at a young age.

Before joining the military and before the age of 22, Burroughs experienced the loss of both her parents.



June



14. The Inaugural Crossbow Games – 36th Intelligence Squadron wins Joint Base Langley-Eustis first Crossbow Games, June 10, 2022. The Crossbow Games are an annual competition between all squadrons on JBLE and tests their athletic abilities and camaraderie, while also fostering esprit de corps.



15. CMSAF visit - CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass had the opportunity to meet with Airmen from the 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing, June 23, 2022 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. During her visit, she received a Wing overview, a Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) Terminal Area Model demonstration from the 36th Intelligence Squadron, and recognized SrA Dalton Hafford (363 ISS) and SSgt John Smith (20 IS, Det 1) with coins. (https://www.facebook.com/363ISRW/posts/pfbid02rDGwc2NsN5egi8ueAHZktk9MHY4b6omD9HZJda5T5dxbFxkDFriMGvfrVAnHyY6Jl)





16. 361 ISRG holds change of command 361 ISRG holds change of command (https://www.16af.af.mil/Newsroom/Article/3078666/361-isrg-holds-change-of-command/)



The 361st Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group (ISRG) welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony, June 23, 2022 at Hurlburt Field, Florida.



U.S. Air Force Colonel John Sullivan assumed command of the group from outgoing commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Richardson, becoming the eighth commander in the 361st ISR Group’s history.



U.S. Air Force Colonel Eric Mack, 363d ISR Wing commander, was the presiding officer of the ceremony.



“As we transition the guidon and salute farewell to one exceptional leader, we welcome another, and I can’t think of a person more qualified to lead the group into the future,” said Mack.



17. 363 ISRW Airman qualifies for Air Force Gaming Team 363 ISRW Airman qualifies for Air Force Gaming team(https://www.16af.af.mil/Newsroom/Article/3076539/363-isrw-airman-qualifies-for-air-force-gaming-team/)



His gaming passion started when he was only five-years old and he was playing “Need for Speed Underground,” a fast-paced street racing game. Fifteen years later, this gamer is now in the Air Force and has earned a spot competing with Air Force Gaming playing another type of vehicular game.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hayden Kelsey from the 17th Intelligence Squadron, also known as “Plum” in the gaming community, was one of the 13 Air Force members selected to compete in Rocket League. Plum and his team recently qualified and won the Air Force Gaming (AFG) Minor League Rocket League regionals.



July



18. 363 ISRG holds change of command, welcomes Col. Breanne Howe (https://www.16af.af.mil/Newsroom/Article/3100486/363-isrg-holds-change-of-command-welcomes-col-breanne-howe/#:~:text=JOINT%20BASE%20LANGLEY-EUSTIS%2C%20Va.%20--%20The%20363d%20Intelligence%2C,Group%20from%20U.S.%20Air%20Force%20Col.%20Nishawn%20Smagh)



The 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group welcomed a new commander during their change of command ceremony, July 14, 2022, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.



U.S. Air Force Col. Breanne Howe assumed command of the 363d ISR Group from U.S. Air Force Col. Nishawn Smagh. Col. Eric Mack, 363d ISR Wing commander, presided over the ceremony.



“Leaders, distinguished visitors, fellow commanders, chiefs, and most importantly, Airmen, family and friends of the 363rd ISR Group - good morning and thank you all for coming out today,” said Mack. “We are honored that you’re here as we bid farewell to Col. Nishawn Smagh, welcome Col. Breanne Howe, and observe a change of command for this impressive Group.”



19. RoK visit - The 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing hosted partners from the Republic of Korea Joint Chief of Staff J2/Targets, during a Wing visit, July 22, 2022 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. During the visit, the teams discussed best practices for target development including electronic target folders, target systems analysis, and battle damage assessment. (https://www.facebook.com/363ISRW/posts/pfbid02tbKNuS16fRTHuDhuXjXwvGGte76gPhUYHkYWMbF3zrsh2h9BSaJJzngx9KVKnZPKl)



20. 363d ISR Group conducts STOIC WOMBAT exercise 363d ISR Group conducts STOIC WOMBAT exercise (https://www.16af.af.mil/Newsroom/Article/3094678/363d-isr-group-conducts-stoic-wombat-exercise/#:~:text=Exercise%20STOIC%20WOMBAT%2C%20which%20took%20place%20June%2013-16%2C,a%20speed%20and%20scale%20commensurate%20with%20future%20conflict.)



The first ever iteration of a wide-scale targeting exercise was recently conducted at the 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.



Exercise STOIC WOMBAT, which took place June 13-16, 2022, challenged the 363d ISR Group and its Total Force partners with delivering all-domain, kinetic and non-kinetic targeting solutions to an air component commander at a speed and scale commensurate with future conflict. Over the course of 4-days, 150 analysts across 13 geographically-separated Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard squadrons tested 363 ISRG Targeting Enterprise wartime capabilities for command and control, target system predictive analysis, and dynamic targeting.



The 363 ISRG conducted 24/7 command and control of the Targeting Enterprise and squadrons executed multi-site target system predictive analysis and dynamic targeting. STOIC WOMBAT proved that multiple squadrons in different time zones can converge on air component targeting problems and deliver targeting recommendations against multiple adversary weapon systems. Also, the exercise highlighted the speed and scale of the Targeting Enterprise to rapidly deliver dynamic targeting solutions while contending with simulated cyber threats.



21. Airman completes his first ever RABGRAI, travels 460+ miles on bike (https://www.16af.af.mil/Newsroom/Article/3146980/airman-completes-his-first-ever-ragbrai-travels-460-miles-on-bike/)



Every year, for the past 49 years, thousands of riders have travelled to Iowa to participate in the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI). Started in 1973 by Des Moines Register reporters John Karras and Donald Kaul, RAGBRAI is a seven-day bicycle tour that goes from the Missouri River to the Mississippi River with stops in overnight towns along the way.



This year, Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Murphy, 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group senior enlisted leader, decided to take on this challenge.



2022’s RAGBRAI was a 462-mile jaunt across Iowa on a bicycle, that took place July 24-30. The ride began in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa in the west and ended in Lansing in the east.



22. ACC/CCC visit – We hosted Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, Air Combat Command, for an immersion tour of the 363d ISR Wing, July 29, 2022 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.. During the tour, Storms had the opportunity to interact with Airmen in the Intel community, while receiving multiple unit mission briefings. (https://www.facebook.com/363ISRW/posts/pfbid0SxCoHh34eZCVvXp6WPK6CeMAasHLVDfVBgGHHwygJVHtk78rVk1iKiaorg1G1xHMl)



August



23. SrA Hawkins Levitow - Senior Airman Shelby Hawkins, 17th Intelligence Squadron, on being named the John L. Levitow Award recipient for Langley ALS Class 22-F.



The John L. Levitow Award is the highest award for enlisted Professional Military Education in the Air Force and is presented to the student who demonstrates the most outstanding leadership and scholastic achievement throughout ALS, NCOA, and SNCOA.

(https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=448129680693759&set=a.231261799047216)



24. Active Shooter EXERCISE - The 363d ISR Wing partnered with the 633d Security Forces Squadron and conducted an Active Shooter Exercise, August 23, 2022 at the 363 ISRW Langley Campus. This exercise helped evaluate safety precautions, response times, lockdown plans and standard operating procedures across the Wing. (https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.444719951034732&type=3)



25. 363d ISR Wing team member wins 1st ever JB Langley-Eustis Breaking Barrier Champion Award (https://www.dvidshub.net/news/427959/363d-isr-wing-team-member-wins-1st-ever-jb-langley-eustis-breaking-barrier-champion-award?fbclid=IwAR1is9ro-MgM6ut0rsKc-nP-WaoK5pyr3Amw7tlIAHefawc74hI8hRS7oEo)



The 633d Air Base Wing held its 2nd Quarter Wing Awards ceremony on August 12, 2022 and one of our team members was named the winner for a brand new category.



Michelle Jamison, 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing Civilian Personnel program manager and Wing’s Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) manager, won the first ever Joint Base Langley Eustis Breaking Barriers Alliance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Champion Award.



This award was developed to recognize the DE&I efforts of individuals and teams on JB-LE and will be presented quarterly.



September



26. COMACC visit – We hosted U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command.



As the commander, he is responsible for organizing, training, equipping and maintaining combat-ready air, space, cyber and intelligence forces for rapid deployment and employment while ensuring strategic air defense forces are ready to meet the challenges of peacetime air sovereignty and wartime defense.



During his visit, COMACC received a State of the Wing update, and updates from each Group. The 36th Intelligence Squadron also provided demonstrations on weaponeering a dynamic target, 3D monitors and automatic terminal area model generations for JASSM support, and a demo on a developmental tool that streamlines and improves combat assessment timelines.



27. SecAF visit - Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall recognized some of our superior performers during his visit to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Sept. 23, 2022. (https://www.facebook.com/363ISRW/posts/pfbid023yBfJhqoY1GpaqFGBSHLWz14sVsZAPZ7Cu2Qce2Y5vv4uqB1FNLdZzYSbLAFESmHl)



October



28. 16th Air Force Information Warfare leaders receive 363 ISRW targeting immersion tour (https://www.16af.af.mil/Newsroom/Article/3194403/16th-air-force-information-warfare-leaders-receive-363-isrw-targeting-immersion/)



The 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing hosted U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Kevin Kennedy, Sixteenth Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) commander and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Bruce, Command Chief Master Sergeant, Sixteenth Air Force (Air Forces Cyber), for a Wing visit on Oct. 13, 2022 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.



During their visit, 16th Air Force leadership received updates on the State of the Wing and the way ahead of each group within the Wing.



Kennedy, who previously served as the director of operations, U.S. Cyber Command, took command of 16th Air Force during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas on July 21, 2022, is currently making his first trips to the wings in the Numbered Air Force.



29. Winners of ACC Spark Tank 2023 competition announced (https://www.acc.af.mil/News/Article/3201421/winners-of-acc-spark-tank-2023-competition-announced/)



Air Combat Command leadership announced winners of the ACC Spark Tank 2023 competition today.



Spark Tank cultivates a culture of forward-thinking and innovation to help the Air Force streamline processes by empowering Airmen to find innovative solutions to fix the processes within their unit and the command.



The ACC winners were selected after presenting their innovative ideas along with other top submissions from around the command. The ACC finalists’ ideas will be submitted to DAF Spark Tank, where they will compete against winners from other major commands. Two additional teams will move ahead to the challenge as wildcard entries.



Mercury West – Emulate Signal/Target Training Network (ES/TTN), submitted by Mr. Raymond Durban, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, Hurlburt Field



Mercury West – ES/TTN addresses Remote Command and Control (C2) of real-world target devices on the training range that require robust and realistic training to qualify operators and sustain lethality. The unit has minimal manpower to act as OPFOR or resources to man equipment on the ground and cover only a segment of daily training activities Training profiles are limited in scope and realism due to the inability to accurately simulate the enemy environment. The limiting factors (LIMFACs) result in lost training events.



To mitigate some of these LIMFACs, the 25 IS developed and prototyped emulation devices to simulate enemy activity such as RF communications, lights, heat signatures and ground movement providing a more realistic scenario for aircrew and ground forces. Emulation devices are controlled through a plug-in, allowing multiple scenarios to be pre-built and executed on a set schedule or outside trigger. A scenario could also be changed or updated allowing flexibility as needed by an instructor, operator, or other outside entity through control of the training devices during the event and monitored remotely in a JOC (Joint Operations Center) setting or while airborne.



November



30. SrA Watson-Grant Levitow – Senior Airman Wesleyanne Watson-Grant, from the 20th Intelligence Squadron, was named the John L. Levitow award winner, during ALS Class 23-A graduation on Nov. 2, 2022 at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. (https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=499608715545855&set=a.231261799047216)



31. 363d ISR Wing fusion analyst helps AF Gaming win Valorant Tournament (https://www.dvidshub.net/news/433787/363d-isr-wing-fusion-analyst-helps-af-gaming-win-valorant-tournament?fbclid=IwAR36NWrhHugAfkH0wljCytP-nqI59-lht9ts6T5QG7aTaka2hj-okcETaoI)



One Airman from the 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing pieced together an outstanding performance and helped the Air Force Gaming (AFG) Valorant team win the Warrior GMR Veterans Day Invitational LAN (Local Area Network) tournament at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Va. on Nov. 10-11, 2022.



Senior Airman Jesse McElhaney, a fusion analyst with the 36th Intelligence Squadron, was named “Most Valuable Player” of the tournament as the AFG Valorant team beat the U.S. Army Esports team in the Grand Finals 2-1.



The two-day event centered around the Warrior GMR Valorant Esports Cup which was played on SU’s main campus. Active-duty Army, Navy, Space Force, Air Force and Coast Guards Esports teams challenged veterans’ teams as well as a team composed of Gold Star Gamers (teens that lost a military parent).



32. Intel Airman’s life from reservation to Air Force Intelligence (https://www.dvidshub.net/news/434216/intel-airmans-life-reservation-air-force-intelligence?fbclid=IwAR0jrv2rOZWBGNHBs9L6H4QrZk8E4UDshRqRbFXoK9dA5xd2_wZQFmQuEkg)



At a young age, most children in the Sokaogon Chippewa Community receive their Anishinaabe “original person” name. However, this didn’t happen for Walter Panick. It wasn’t until days prior to him leaving for Air Force Basic Military Training that an elder from another community presented him his name, Ni-Sag-Wen, which means “down river, downstream.”



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Walter Panick, 36th Intelligence Squadron Signals Intelligence Training non-commissioned officer-in-charge, recalls receiving his Anishinaabe name as the biggest influence of who he is today.



“Ni-Sag-Wen [down river, downstream] means the protector of all those under him,” said Panick. “Because of my name, the experiences I have lived through, it has been my goal to live up to it and help excel and protect Airmen around me.”



December



33. 363 ISS All-In - Col Mack spent the day with the Cybercats from the 363d Intelligence Support Squadron to shadow them during their "All-In" event. The “All-In” process applies squadron resources, people, time, and focus to one specific building per month. This high-energy event aims to resolve issues, forge relationships, get ahead of problems and educate. The squadron concentrates majority of their Airmen into one section to complete all the taskers/tickets in a quicker time. During this month, the focus of their work assisted the 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group's building. He also received updates on Cyber Acatemy* and Asset Management. A1C Ragan McLaurin was voted by her peers to be Airman of the Month for ISS. Tech. Sgt. Phillip Mullins, Senior Airman Jomaira Rochet and Airman 1st Class Lauren Nail were coined for their hard work and professionalism. Cyber Cats OHHHHH! (https://www.facebook.com/media/set?vanity=363ISRW&set=a.521403663366360)



34. 363d ISR Wing Airman’s heroic actions earns 16 AF ’23 Vanguard award nomination (https://www.dvidshub.net/news/436121/363d-isr-wing-airmans-heroic-actions-earn-16-af-23-vanguard-award-nomination#:~:text=Sixteenth%20Air%20Force%20recently%20announced%20Senior%20Airman%20Jose,for%20the%202023%20Non-Commissioned%20Officers%20Association%20Vanguard%20Award)



Sixteenth Air Force recently announced Senior Airman Jose Arguello-Cesar, Targeting Signals Analyst from the 17th Intelligence Squadron; 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing, earned their nomination for their 2023 Non-Commissioned Officers Association Vanguard Award.



The Non-Commissioned Officer Association Vanguard Award is sponsored by the NCOA and recognizes heroic actions, on- or off-duty, of an enlisted member from each of the military services, which resulted in the saving of life or the prevention of serious injury.



Arguello-Cesar’s distinguished himself by heroism and demonstrated Air Force core values when he was able to save an infant from a burning apartment and initiating the safe evacuation of 30-plus personnel from the fire.

