Photo Essay: Guests enjoy snow-tubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, Part II

Guests participate in snow-tubing at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area on Dec. 27, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Whitetail Ridge provides a family-friendly facility operated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR). The ski area offers downhill skiing and snowboarding for both novice and experienced athletes. The ski hill features a 185-foot vertical drop and a self-loading T-bar. It also offers a terrain park for snowboarders.



For snowtubing, ride up to the top of the hill on the Magic Carpet, then slide down one of five 800-foot-long runs. Tubers must be 38 inches tall, or their parents must sign a waiver.



The tubing hill was relandscaped during the previous summer and fall, adding more dirt and reshaping the hill. The improvements mean less snow is needed to create a smooth base for tubing, plus additional runs are now available.



Whitetail Ridge also offers cross-country skiing and snowshoe trails. Trails are groomed and free to use, but equipment is available to rent, if needed, said Recreational Specialist Alex Karis with DFMWR.



The chalet and Ten Point Pub offer a warm break from outside activities. Relax inside and take advantage of the snack bar menu, which features sandwiches, appetizers, pizza, and drinks.



The area is typically open through mid-March, if weather permits.

Pine View Recreation Area facilities are open to the general public. Discounts are generally offered to military members or Department of Defense civilian employees. A visitor’s pass, military ID, or Department of Defense ID is not required to access the recreation area.



Prices for the 2022-2023 season are available at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/whitetail-ridge-ski-area. Call 608-388-4498 for more information.



