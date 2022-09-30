Adjutant General’s Combat Championship brings Ohio’s top shooters to Camp Perry

Photo By George Davis | Sgt.1st Class Joshua Condon, the force protection noncommissioned officer with the...... read more read more Photo By George Davis | Sgt.1st Class Joshua Condon, the force protection noncommissioned officer with the 371st Sustainment Brigade, fires in the prone position while competing in the 2022 Adjutant General’s Combat Matches at Camp Perry Training Joint Center, near Port Clinton, Ohio, Aug. 16, 2022. Soldiers and Airmen from across the state competed to test their marksmanship skills at the event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by George Davis, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers and Airmen from Ohio National Guard units across the state gathered at Camp Perry in August 2022 to compete against each other for the chance to be recognized as the best shooters in Ohio during the annual Adjutants General’s Combat Marksmanship Championship.



Participants were challenged in events that tested combat abilities in both the rifle and pistol while competing in both team and individual categories.



“The adjutant general’s combat matches are an annual event held at Camp Perry where Soldiers get to test their skill in the art and science of marksmanship, said Lt. Col. Bret Gould, state marksmanship coordinator with Joint Force Headquarters-Ohio. “It’s basically the first stage of developing exceptional shooters that can then go on to compete at the regional and national level.”



The primary round in a series of regional and national competitions, the matches also serve as a great training opportunity for less experienced shooters to get experience at the state level. The matches are open to any Ohio National Guard Soldier or Airman, regardless of their proficiency.



“I decided to compete in the matches this year because it was a great opportunity to get out and work with our state partners in the Army National Guard, said Senior Master Sgt. James Cooley, a long-haul transmissions technician with the 251st Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group. “We don’t always get the opportunity to have fun training opportunities with (Soldiers.) It’s a fun competition and maybe (for) a little bit of bragging rights. Some good comradery and a good opportunity to work with our partners.



The event is a comprehensive and immersive shooting experience that puts newer novice class shooters on the line with experienced open class shooters. The opportunity to witness shooting excellence and to talk with experienced shooters has proven to be an excellent training experience.



“The TAG matches are supposed to be 200 shooters and every unit is supposed to send people,” said Sgt. Hudaifah Pennington, a light-wheeled Mechanic with Company F, 237th Support Battalion. “Because when you’re here and you’re in the pits working the targets, you’re talking to great shooters to your left and to your right; you’re getting as much knowledge as possible.”



Added Cooley: “I think the biggest thing to take from it is the opportunity to learn from the experiences from the folks that have deployed and had to use these skills on a need basis,” he said. “We compete against them but it’s also a great learning opportunity.”



This training experience has created a new generation of shooting enthusiasts in the Guard. The next generation of distinguished shooters are stepping up to continue the tradition of excellence and wear a special uniform tab to recognize shooting excellence.



“We have some great shooters that have been coming up through the ranks over the last few years,” Gould said. “They shoot in the top 1%. And we have some distinguished shooters among our ranks, which is a very hard achievement to attain. The top Soldiers from here can earn the Governor’s Twenty — that’s the top 10 rifle and the top 10 pistol shooters in the state.”



By developing and sustaining the Adjutant General’s Combat Championship, the Ohio National Guard ensures that its members remain Always Ready, Always There to serve their nation with lethal fighting prowess on any battlefield.



-30-



2022 Adjutant General’s Combat Championship individual and team winners:



Combat Pistol Excellence in Competition — Sgt. 1st Class Joe Neill



Combat Pistol Anti-Body Armor — Sgt. 1st Class Joe Neill



Combat Pistol Individual Champion — Sgt. 1st Class Joe Neill



Combat Rifle 100-500 Special Zero — Sgt. 1st Class Andrew John



Combat Rifle Excellence-In-Competition — Capt. Zachary Brewington



Combat Rifle Individual Champion — Capt. Zachary Brewington



Gen. George Patton Combat Pistol Team Match — Sgt. 1st Class Joe Neill and Staff Sgt. Jack Sherman



5000 Combat Match Team — Sgt. 1st Class Andrew John, Staff Sgt. Roumel Arrozal, Staff Sgt. Egor Cravcenco and Sgt. Patrick McGuire