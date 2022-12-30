MC3 Christopher Suarez Biography

MC3 Christopher Suarez born and raised in Miami, Florida and graduated with his high school degree from Miami-Dade College Community College.



He went to boot camp September of 2019, then "A" School, and then finished the Visual Documentation "C" school in September of 2020 and reported to Truman June of 2020 He currently has the National Defense Medal, Global War On Terrorism Medal, Sea Service ribbon, and Good Conduct Medal.

