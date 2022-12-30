Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MC3 Christopher Suarez Biography

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Suarez 

    USS Harry S Truman

    MC3 Christopher Suarez born and raised in Miami, Florida and graduated with his high school degree from Miami-Dade College Community College.

    He went to boot camp September of 2019, then "A" School, and then finished the Visual Documentation "C" school in September of 2020 and reported to Truman June of 2020 He currently has the National Defense Medal, Global War On Terrorism Medal, Sea Service ribbon, and Good Conduct Medal.

    Date Taken: 12.30.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 20:41
    Story ID: 436177
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    CVN 75

