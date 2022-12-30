MC3 Thomas Boatright Biography

Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Boatright was born in Corpus Christi, Texas and raised in Aransas Pass, Texas. He graduated from Aransas Pass High School in 2020.



Boatright joined the U.S. Navy and departed for basic training at RTC Great Lakes, Ill. in August 2020. Upon completion of basic training in October, he traveled to the Defense Information School Fort Meade, Md. to attend the Mass Communication Specialist “A” School and “C” School in Graphic Design. He departed Fort Meade on July 2021.



Boatright reported to the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) August 2021. Upon his arrival, he was appointed to the Media department as a content developer.

His awards and qualifications include National Defense Medal and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

