Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MC3 Charles Blaine Biography

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2022

    Story by Seaman Charles Blaine 

    USS Harry S Truman

    Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charles Blaine was born in Fairfax, Virginia, and raised throughout Italy, Mexico and California. He graduated with a high school diploma from Eleanor Roosevelt Community Learning Center in 2007 and continued his studies in English and audio engineering at San Diego Mesa College, before moving to Adelaide, Australia, as a certified aged care worker.
    Blaine joined the U.S. Navy and departed for basic training at RTC Great Lakes, Ill. in August 2020. Upon completion of basic training in October, he traveled to the Defense Information School Fort Meade, Md. to attend the Mass Communication Specialist “A” School and “C” School in Broadcast Journalism. He departed Fort Meade on April 2021.
    Blaine reported to the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) May 2021. Upon his arrival, he was appointed to the Media department as a content developer.
    His awards and qualifications include National Defense Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 20:36
    Story ID: 436175
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MC3 Charles Blaine Biography, by SN Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 75
    Truman
    Biography

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT