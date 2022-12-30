MC3 Charles Blaine Biography

Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charles Blaine was born in Fairfax, Virginia, and raised throughout Italy, Mexico and California. He graduated with a high school diploma from Eleanor Roosevelt Community Learning Center in 2007 and continued his studies in English and audio engineering at San Diego Mesa College, before moving to Adelaide, Australia, as a certified aged care worker.

Blaine joined the U.S. Navy and departed for basic training at RTC Great Lakes, Ill. in August 2020. Upon completion of basic training in October, he traveled to the Defense Information School Fort Meade, Md. to attend the Mass Communication Specialist “A” School and “C” School in Broadcast Journalism. He departed Fort Meade on April 2021.

Blaine reported to the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) May 2021. Upon his arrival, he was appointed to the Media department as a content developer.

His awards and qualifications include National Defense Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

