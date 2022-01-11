A 20-Year Reunion

There are many places I thought I would be 20 years after graduating high school, but being on a guided tour of my teenage stomping grounds was not one of them. Not that I’m particularly anti-high school; I’m just not that nostalgic, and well, my alma mater, Heidelberg American High School, closed in 2013.



High school had become to me more of a party trick than anything with deep meaning. Telling people “I had prom in a castle” would easily light up anyone’s face with amusement, and sometimes, with a hint of jealousy. I assure you, we filled the romantic great halls of Heidelberg Castle with as much teenage awkwardness as any converted high school gym.



But here I was, as Mathias Schwarz, an administrator for the Julius-Springer-Schule — the German successor to my defunct American high school — whisked me down memory lane.



“In 2017 we moved into the former American high school and elementary school building,” Schwartz said. “Our old building was too small and completely unrenovated.” He added the Julius-Springer-Schule teaches about 1500 students between the ages of 16 and 25.



The now-German school, while not a perfect facsimile of its American past, was an impressive homage. The lion, which serves both as the mascot for the city and the former American school, was everywhere. Murals and mosaics from the classes of 1970 and 1990 were joined by art pieces created by the new German students at the school. The principal’s office even prominently displays an old HHS Pennant.



Schwarz led me down into the basement where I had always assumed was the location of Schroedinger’s high school pool, but we found the old Junior ROTC’s armory and air rifle range instead. Now an unkempt storage area for musical equipment, the painted words “Honor unit with distinction” hung over a drum set and sound board.



Nearly $30 million went into the renovation of the former high school and adjoined elementary school after the Americans handed over the keys in 2013. Schwarz said it was one of the few initial booms for the city that saw an economic hit after the deep pocketed headquarters base moved 60 miles north to Wiesbaden.



Across the street, the former housing area and post were in the middle of a transformation. The old stairwell buildings were gutted and redesigned. The Campbell Barracks parade field became the local town square, with multiple fountains and multiple kids diving into fountains. The front gate no longer welcomed visitors with automatic rifles, but rather with murals and an art installation blasting old AFN radio spots.



“We kept a lot of the artwork for economic reasons. There was no reason to fix or paint over something that was in good shape, said Schwarz. “But I think the real reason was to keep the legacy of this place alive.”



-Emissaries of Democracy and Americana-



As the U.S. military transitioned its wartime machine into one of peace and occupation, families soon followed. The military estimated the need to educate about 20,800 students, including 5,800 high schoolers from an occupation force of 300,000. By October of 1946, 38 elementary schools and five high schools serving 1,297 students were founded. The first of what are now called Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) schools.



Some funding came from monthly tuition fees that averaged $4 for enlisted and $8 for officers. In 1946, a unique peacetime dividend of $475,000 came from Class VI liquor profits to help subsidize costs.



Heidelberg, which had been mostly spared by Allied bombings during the war, was one of the first locations with a high school. Initially taking residence within Heidelberg University — Germany’s oldest. The school soon outgrew its location and moved across the street to the Robert Bunsen Teachers’ College, named after the inventor of the Bunsen Burner. In 1953, the fledgling American school would finally move into its permanent home at 1 Mark Twain Strasse as construction of the housing area next to the new U.S. Army Europe headquarters was completed.



Repurposing German space had become a necessity for the military, as well as the schools for its children. Many German kasernes would become Army posts, including Campbell Barracks in Heidelberg, which took over the Grossdeutschland Kaserne, and Patch Barracks in Stuttgart, which took over Field Marshal Erwin Rommel’s tank training grounds.



Former Nürmberg High School principal Doug Kelsey remarked that the school’s stadium, “Soldiers’ Field,” which they used until the school shut down in the 90s, was formerly the Nazi Party’s infamous rally grounds.



“The school played their football and soccer games in the stadium where Hitler held his rallies,” said Kelsey, now the Vice President for the Wichita, Kansas-based American Overseas Schools Historical Society, an organization that collects, records, preserves and exhibits DoDEA’s past and present.



Reading through the early consolidated yearbooks entitled Erinnerungen (memories), military and civilian leadership identified two key components to the new overseas schools. First, they served as a practical means of teaching the children of the now-permanently stationed families in Europe, but second, they were living beacons of democracy as then-superintendent Milton Evans wrote as a foreword in 1948.



“Your task in occupied Germany has been in a way, as important, perhaps more effective, than your father’s. You have, for the most part, unconsciously, presented to the German people one of the best ways of American Democratic life, the life of a typical American youth in a typical American High School.”



In 1947, Life Magazine wrote when it visited America’s first class in Heidelberg: “Where head shaven students once fought saber duels, drank Pilsner and sang 'Krambambuli and Gadeamus,' young Americans listen to juke boxes and drink milkshakes.” The story’s accompanying photos included converted German dormitories, students in lederhosen and the first school dance at the castle.



But overseas life for these early influencers was more than just sharing the virtues of blue jeans and rock n’ roll. America’s burgeoning adults would chronicle the history many of their parents were writing. Sometimes in jest as students did in 1949 with a cartoon depicting a flotilla of planes flying toward a pair of walled off high schoolers holding pennants. Or sorrow with poems and essays remembering the 9/11 attacks and knowing full well there would be impacts on their overseas life.



The Berlin American High School’s 1990 yearbook simply stated about the Berlin Wall falling: “We watched history being made.”



-Lasting Legacy-



As the cold war between NATO and the Soviet Union reached its zenith in the 60s and 70s, so did the population of military children worldwide. DoDEA estimates about 160,000 students were enrolled across 300 overseas schools, most of them in Germany.



Patricia Hein, who lived in Stuttgart from 1971 to 1975, remembers driving down the Autobahn for the first time as cars zoomed past them on the way to her new German home explaining, “it was really something else!”



Hein attended Stuttgart High School in Pattonville, a military enclave just north of the Baden-Württemburg capital. Like Heidelberg High School, which took the Lion from its host city, SHS embraced the hometown Stallion — a distinction, she emphasized, from the current Stuttgart Panthers, who trace their legacy to Patch High School.



“We’re Stallions and proud of it,” she said.



Spending her spring breaks in Paris and summers in Spain, it was however, the Cannstatter Volksfest that led her to fall in love with Europe and Germany. “The Germans were so welcoming and nice to us Americans, we would go there every year,” she said.



The Department of Defense estimates that Hein (and myself) are one of about 15 million Americans known as “military brats” — the term of endearment used to label the subculture of nomadic military children. The average brat sees about ten moves in their childhood.



Hein rattled off the names of some of the more famous brats, which include the likes of Fulda High’s basketball star Shaquille O’Neal and Frankfurt’s Oscar winning best actress, Julianne Moore.



“Our most famous person from Stuttgart was probably Newt Gingrich,” Hein said. The 1959 Stuttgart yearbook lists the former House Speaker and then-sophomore as “Newton Gingridge.” The name was corrected his junior year.



After leaving Germany, Hein did more than reminisce. In the 80s she founded Stuttgart’s alumni association, bringing together not just former classmates but the school’s historical records.



“I still remember the basketball game between Class of ‘59 and ‘75, it was like we were back in high school again,” laughed Hein. “It really brought us back to our youth and the good times.”



But as the Cold War came to an end, so did many of the DoDEA schools, including the original Stuttgart High School, which closed in 1992 and became the Erich-Bracher-Schule. What was once requisitioned and repurposed by the Americans was, in turn, requisitioned and repurposed by the Germans.



Hein said that during a reunion in Stuttgart in 2012, even though the school had been German for a decade, she could still vividly imagine the halls filled with lockers and students. Even the smell of popcorn from the old machine seemed to be wafting through the air.



-Into The 21st Century -



“If you’re having a bad day, visit an elementary school,” said Patch Elementary School Principal Sonja Rodriguez, "It will cheer your right up." Rodriguez was guiding me on my second school tour in as many months. This time through DoDEA’s newest 113,500 square-foot, 550 student 21st Century school.



If my solo 20 year reunion in Heidelberg had made me feel old at the age of 38, then the visit to Patch made me feel painfully ancient. But Rodriguez was right, there was no way I was going to have a bad day, I told myself as I posed for a photo in the school’s broadcast booth, pretending to announce the day’s lunch of cheeseburgers and chocolate milk.



As I walked from neighborhood to neighborhood — the open air spaces with movable walls, breakout rooms, and communal lounges that have replaced the traditional classroom — it quickly became clear to me that the term 21st Century School was more than a catchy buzzword for a new building. Dozens of lightly guided kids buzzed around me, mingling, exploring and learning the day’s lesson. Teachers, rather than acting as a sole focal point for a student’s education and attention, worked in teams playing off each other’s strengths.



“We’ve reclaimed the hallways,” Rodriguez proudly said. She added the neighborhoods, which are broken down by grade, can easily accommodate more than 80 students each.



According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District, $1.6 billion is slated for the 21st Century Project in Germany and Belgium alone. In total 28 projects are expected to be completed. And while the 31 DoDEA schools and 14,000 students in Germany may be a fraction of the American student population of the 1970s, the educational outcomes are the same, with DoDEA schools regularly exceeding every state in reading and math.



As I finished my tour with Rodriguez I can only think back to my recent visit to Heidelberg, hoping these military kids in Stuttgart don’t take their overseas experience for granted.



Maybe they can join me one day on Heidelberg’s famous Old Bridge on their 20th year anniversary singing "Ich hab’ mein Herz in Heidelberg verloren" or challenge me to a pickup basketball game — Class of ‘02 versus ‘22. You know, if I was nostalgic.

