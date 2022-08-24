Fly Like an Angel

An awestruck boy gazes above into the bright blue sky where fighter jets streak by in a dizzying, high-flying, acrobatic dance of rocket powered showmanship. The child is a young Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Zimmerman of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA)11. He fondly recalls going to see the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Air Show with his family in Annapolis, Maryland, hoping that one day he would get the opportunity to join their ranks.

Fast forward a few decades later and the small child, now a full grown naval aviator and recently departed department head of VFA 11, finally gets the chance to join the ranks of these highly skilled pilots and almost otherworldly aerial ambassadors of the Navy and Marine Corps. His upbringing was ideal for a budding pilot-in-the-making but he didn’t take his mentorships for granted. Zimmerman graciously mentioned his appreciation and gratitude for those who aided him along the way.

“I grew up around airplanes and flying,” said Zimmerman. “I was born in 1986 and that was when the original ‘Top Gun’ movie came out and my dad was a big fan of that, so I grew up watching the film with him. I was fortunate enough that my dad had his private pilot’s license, so he used to fly us around when I was a kid. I got an early exposure to flying and found a love for it. After college, the opportunity to fly presented itself and I I followed that dream of being a Blue Angel. Ever since then, I’ve been fortunate enough with the mentors I’ve had while in the Navy. In addition to finding this career path along that way.”

Although Zimmerman’s naval career has been blessed with good timing and fueled with his inherent focus and dedication, it was far from an easy ride. He had to bounce back and regroup after a couple of prior attempts to join the Blue Angels.

“I almost have close to double the flight hours of a standard applicant for the position I applied for on the Blue Angels,” said Zimmerman. “Normally, lieutenants finish their sea tour, go to any of our production billets as a flight instructor and then get picked up out of there where the schedule is very flexible. My case is a little unique in the sense that I already did my shore tour, came to a department head tour and now I’m lined up directly to the Blue Angels.”

The amount of fortune Zimmerman’s had with career timing is only surpassed by his admiration for naval aviation, which seems vast and highly passionate. As a military branch, the Navy’s versatility with skills extends into all areas: sea, air and land. Pilots, consequentially, are required to be multifaceted and flexible.

“I think for Navy aviation what makes us different from everyone else is taking off and landing on an aircraft carrier,” said Zimmerman. “The precision, teamwork and everything that goes into it is just incredible and awe-inspiring, especially when you get to look down from overhead. Having been aboard the Truman you already know how big it is and how many people are involved, but whenever you look down the boat just looks so small.”

Ripping through the sky in the cockpit of a fighter jet is a unique experience not many in the Navy get to experience. It stays glamorized and immortalized in movies but can’t be accurately expressed with words, even by the most highly-skilled pilots.

“It’s hard to explain how it feels to be up there in a plane,” said Zimmerman. “It’s amazing, especially when you hit the end of that cat stroke. It’s super loud on the flight deck and all of a sudden it’s quiet and you’re away from everything. It’s truly incredible and thrilling, but also sort of peaceful in a certain sense.”

While the world shrinks below and pilots soar into the heavens strapped into their airborne offices, scores of Sailors on the Truman spend most of their day doing the less glamorous work of keeping the carrier on course and flight ops running smoothly. Naval dreams of achievements and recognition could seem lofty as the fighter jets menacingly roar from above; however, the pioneering strength of goal-driven intention and commitment ultimately transcends rank, position or circumstances.

“One thing I learned early on is to set goals,” said Zimmerman. “Work to achieve those goals and realize that pretty much anything is possible. If you were to tell me as a 6-year-old kid watching the Blue Angels that I was going to someday be one, it would have seemed like quite a jump from there, but taking those small goals, dedicating yourself to something and working towards it truly works.”

The hard work has paid off, as Zimmerman finally opens a new chapter of his life with a group of awe-inspiring and revered naval aviators of the Navy. He’s ventured off to train with the Blue Angels for seven months where he’ll learn what it means to be a Blue Angel, as well as learning about their community outreach and other programs.

“I’ve seen the Blue Angels hard work, dedication and the herculean effort that goes into every show they put on for the public, it’s incredible,” said Zimmerman. “It’s exciting to be representing fellow service members, motivating the next generation of leaders, and hopefully inspiring more people to join the Navy and Marine Corps to serve this great country.”

There is a stuffed sea bag packed full of travel and work ahead of Zimmerman, but like most aspects of the Navy, changes in lifestyle are quick and deadlines move at a pace that could break the sound barrier. He’s soon to officially join the ranks of the Blue Angels later this year with his work cut out for him.

“The first show I’ll get to travel to with the team is in Oceana, Virginia, on September 14 for the Oceana Air Show, and then we’ll travel with the team for the remainder of the season,” said Zimmerman. “It’s going to be quite a journey. I would say my wife is excited, so we’re both eager for the next adventure. It’s sad to leave the “Red Rippers” deployment early since we started this together but I’m excited for the next opportunity.”

Looking back at his experience with the “Red Rippers”, Zimmerman sat humbly in his squadron’s ready room, discussing the past with a the smile of an energetic, seasoned pilot and leader.

“When you get to see post FOD walkdown and you get that last launch of the day into the sunset and then recover back to the boat – you can’t take any of those for granted because it all eventually comes to an end. When I had my last flight with the “Red Rippers” it was also my 300th trap on the Truman so it was a special day. Who knows when I’ll get to come back and do this again, or if I will.”

To all the Sailors keeping this massive Nimitz-class aicraft carrier afloat and battle ready, this enthusiastic soon-to-be Blue Angel salutes you, and reaches out with a warm invitation.

“I hope to see familiar faces from this ship back home in the United States at a Blue Angels airshow,” said Zimmerman. “If we get to see each other again at a show somewhere near your hometown don’t shy away. Shout me out. It would be awesome.”

One could say angels have been looking out for Zimmerman since he first put on a flight suit in his Navy career, but that would underplay his hard work which was solidified through preparation, patience and sacrifice. What is more than evident now is that he’s on his way to representing the entire Navy and Marine Corps through his bold and breathtakingly high-speed aerial theatrics, so that he could be the inspiration to a wonderstruck child somewhere, who very much like himself, dares to dream big and fly like an angel.

