NAVSUP FLC San Diego prepares National Science Foundation vessel for Antarctic Mission

For the second year, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) San Diego has completed its support of the National Science Foundation-managed U.S. Antarctic Program. From Naval Base Ventura County, the NAVSUP FLC San Diego packaging department provided logistic and packing support for two Military Sealift Command-chartered container ships, the Motor Vessel Ocean Giant and Motor Vessel Gladiator. This marked the beginning of the annual resupply mission, Operation Deep Freeze, to McMurdo Station, Antarctica.



“Our years of experience packaging, along with our wood working processes for extreme weather conditions, helped make us the ideal facility to prepare the NSF materials for their transportation to Antarctica,” explained Roberto Medina, Naval Base Ventura County, site director, NAVSUP FLC San Diego.



NAVSUP FLC San Diego employees generally work the entire calendar year supporting this project; however, preparation for the winter missions begins in July. The team at NBVC has spent the last six months executing the preparation of materials. A major focus for this voyage has included materials for a Vehicle Equipment and Operations Center, lodging materials, and scientific research equipment.



Using the onsite woodshop, the wood working team assembled and constructed crates and wooden and fiberglass boxes of all dimensions, all while adhering to packaging requirements. In total, they created and prepared 44 crates, 77 pallets and 180 flat racks. Each of these is specially designed for either commercial air, commercial surface, or break bulk vessel transportation.



The packing team handled the preservation, packaging, packing, marking, and labeling of materials, along with ensuring proper certification for hazardous shipments. In total, the team prepared more than 108,874 individual pieces for transportation. The Port of Hueneme Harbor District was responsible for loading the equipment onto the vessel itself.

To prepare for the on-load, an additional eight seasonal contractors consisting of ‘Packers, Blockers and Bracers’ are hired to support the increased workload.



“As our organization has close proximity to the Port of Hueneme, one of California’s 10 deep water ports,” explained Lt. Sheena Hernandez, operations officer, NAVSUP FLC San Diego, “the NSF has leveraged the port along with our logistical services to prepare the vessels for their mission.”



The Department of Defense has provided support to the NSF since its creation in the 1950s. However, from 2010 to 2021, the Defense Logistics Agency was responsible for preparing the cargo. December 2022, marks the second voyage NAVSUP FLC San Diego has participated in, since the function was transferred back to the Navy.



Each on-load of the vessels took ten days, and will provide a majority of the supplies needed to sustain a year of operations at McMurdo Station, Antarctica.



According to Military Sealift Command Pacific, Operation Deep Freeze (ODF) is a joint service, on-going Defense Support to Civilian Authorities activity in support of the National Science Foundation (NSF), lead agency for the United States Antarctic Program. Mission support consists of active duty, Guard and Reserve personnel from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Army, and Coast Guard, as well as, Department of Defense civilians and attached non-DOD civilians. ODF operates from two primary locations situated at Christchurch, New Zealand and McMurdo Station, Antarctica. 2022 marks the 67th anniversary of the establishment of McMurdo station and its resupply mission which began in 1955. An MSC-chartered cargo ship and tanker have made the challenging voyage to Antarctica every year since the station and its resupply mission were established in 1955.



NAVSUP FLC San Diego is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.

