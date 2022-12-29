Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Police practice response to alarm, Part II

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Police officers with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Police officers with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department practice a response to an emergency alarm at a banking institution Dec. 16, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The response was a chance to exercise procedures and improve readiness, department officials said. Fort McCoy Police protect and service the installation 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year covering not only the cantonment area but also tens of thousands of acres of training area space. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Police officers with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department practice a response to an emergency alarm at a banking institution Dec. 16, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The response was a chance to exercise procedures and improve readiness, department officials said.



Fort McCoy Police protect and service the installation 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year covering not only the cantonment area but also tens of thousands of acres of training area space.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.