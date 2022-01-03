Happy Birthday Navy Reserve!

March 3, 1915, marked the birth of the United States

Navy Reserve, providing an opportunity for citizens across

the nation to step forward in support of America’s sea

power projection globally. Two years and two weeks later, on

March 17, 1917, the U.S. Navy marked yet another historical

milestone by enlisting a twenty-year-old Philadelphian

yeoman, Loretta Perfectus Walsh: the Navy’s first active-duty

woman in American history.

How appropriate, then, that the celebration of the

U.S. Navy Reserve’s birthday would fall in Women’s History

Month? This article has three women in the Navy Reserve

who discussed what it means to be part of such a storied

and prestigious branch of the United States military.

“The Reserve has allowed me to be a wife and

mother, finish my bachelor’s degree and pursue multiple

opportunities within my church,” said Yeoman 2nd Class

Skyler Gupton, who drills with Navy Reserve Commander,

Naval Surface Forces Atlantic TYCOM Headquarters Unit in

Norfolk, Virginia.

“I’ve had some rough times both on active duty and in

the Reserve,” said Gupton, “I’ve also gained so much from

my time in the Navy. Having a positive outlook, giving your

job 100%, and being kind and courteous to those around you

can make all the difference in having a great career.”

Mineman Master Chief Petty Officer Tracey Hays has

almost thirty years of service under her belt, and she knows

all too well the meaning of providing a service to her nation.

She first enlisted in 1985 and entered the Navy Reserve after

an eleven-year break in service in 2000, currently drilling

out of Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC) Knoxville

in Tennessee.

“I’ve had a pretty long career,” said Hays. “It’s a big part

of my life! There’s a lot of pride in it.”

At the very least, Hays certainly has left her mark in her

field of work; she is the senior enlisted mineman in the entire

U.S. Navy.

“Being such a small rate, all of us master chiefs know

each other,” said Hays. “We’re a nice little family, but some of

the senior chiefs can’t wait for me to retire, and they’ve told

me that!”

At NOSC Indianapolis in Indiana, Master-at-Arms 1st

Class Shannon Brazda spends her time as a weekend warrior

wearing a multitude of professional hats. In addition to being

the unit’s leading petty officer, she is a member of the First

Class Petty Officer Association, volunteers for the Morale,

Welfare and Recreation division, conducts funeral honors

for fallen veterans, and sings during memorial services at

her command.

“I’ve learned a lot of leadership skills,” said Brazda.

“When I came back after being out, it was a whole new Navy.

As a leader you don’t have to know everything; you don’t have

to be an expert in everything. You just need to know where

you need to go for help so that you can help your Sailors

below you.”

Brazda’s goal of becoming a chief petty officer is fueled

by her motivation to continue following her heart as a Sailor.

She has sound advice for women across the country who

might be interested in joining the Reserve: “I always tell

everyone to dig deep and find out what they love to do.

What I try to get people to understand is that you should do

something you enjoy and really love, and not to let anyone

talk you out of what your heart is telling you.”

From the humble beginnings of a trailblazing young

woman over a hundred years ago to the upper echelons

of enlisted service in today’s Navy, servicemembers like

Gupton, Hays, and Brazda have become prime examples

of the opportunities made available to women across the

nation and around the world by the U.S. Navy Reserve. This

March, say ‘thank you’ to the women who serve in your life

and celebrate the U.S. Navy Reserve’s birthday with the

fervor of 107 years of service.

