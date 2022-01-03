Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Birthday Navy Reserve!

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Tyson 

    All Hands Magazine

    March 3, 1915, marked the birth of the United States
    Navy Reserve, providing an opportunity for citizens across
    the nation to step forward in support of America’s sea
    power projection globally. Two years and two weeks later, on
    March 17, 1917, the U.S. Navy marked yet another historical
    milestone by enlisting a twenty-year-old Philadelphian
    yeoman, Loretta Perfectus Walsh: the Navy’s first active-duty
    woman in American history.
    How appropriate, then, that the celebration of the
    U.S. Navy Reserve’s birthday would fall in Women’s History
    Month? This article has three women in the Navy Reserve
    who discussed what it means to be part of such a storied
    and prestigious branch of the United States military.
    “The Reserve has allowed me to be a wife and
    mother, finish my bachelor’s degree and pursue multiple
    opportunities within my church,” said Yeoman 2nd Class
    Skyler Gupton, who drills with Navy Reserve Commander,
    Naval Surface Forces Atlantic TYCOM Headquarters Unit in
    Norfolk, Virginia.
    “I’ve had some rough times both on active duty and in
    the Reserve,” said Gupton, “I’ve also gained so much from
    my time in the Navy. Having a positive outlook, giving your
    job 100%, and being kind and courteous to those around you
    can make all the difference in having a great career.”
    Mineman Master Chief Petty Officer Tracey Hays has
    almost thirty years of service under her belt, and she knows
    all too well the meaning of providing a service to her nation.
    She first enlisted in 1985 and entered the Navy Reserve after
    an eleven-year break in service in 2000, currently drilling
    out of Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC) Knoxville
    in Tennessee.
    “I’ve had a pretty long career,” said Hays. “It’s a big part
    of my life! There’s a lot of pride in it.”
    At the very least, Hays certainly has left her mark in her
    field of work; she is the senior enlisted mineman in the entire
    U.S. Navy.
    “Being such a small rate, all of us master chiefs know
    each other,” said Hays. “We’re a nice little family, but some of
    the senior chiefs can’t wait for me to retire, and they’ve told
    me that!”
    At NOSC Indianapolis in Indiana, Master-at-Arms 1st
    Class Shannon Brazda spends her time as a weekend warrior
    wearing a multitude of professional hats. In addition to being
    the unit’s leading petty officer, she is a member of the First
    Class Petty Officer Association, volunteers for the Morale,
    Welfare and Recreation division, conducts funeral honors
    for fallen veterans, and sings during memorial services at
    her command.
    “I’ve learned a lot of leadership skills,” said Brazda.
    “When I came back after being out, it was a whole new Navy.
    As a leader you don’t have to know everything; you don’t have
    to be an expert in everything. You just need to know where
    you need to go for help so that you can help your Sailors
    below you.”
    Brazda’s goal of becoming a chief petty officer is fueled
    by her motivation to continue following her heart as a Sailor.
    She has sound advice for women across the country who
    might be interested in joining the Reserve: “I always tell
    everyone to dig deep and find out what they love to do.
    What I try to get people to understand is that you should do
    something you enjoy and really love, and not to let anyone
    talk you out of what your heart is telling you.”
    From the humble beginnings of a trailblazing young
    woman over a hundred years ago to the upper echelons
    of enlisted service in today’s Navy, servicemembers like
    Gupton, Hays, and Brazda have become prime examples
    of the opportunities made available to women across the
    nation and around the world by the U.S. Navy Reserve. This
    March, say ‘thank you’ to the women who serve in your life
    and celebrate the U.S. Navy Reserve’s birthday with the
    fervor of 107 years of service.

