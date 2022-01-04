Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Great Green Fleet for Earth Day

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chanel Turner 

    All Hands Magazine

    Every year on April 22nd, people across the country
    remember the importance of supporting environmental
    protection by celebrating Earth Day. Earth day is renowned
    all over the world bringing awareness to the challenges that
    can cause damage to our planet.
    The U.S. Navy understands the importance of this
    cause and is committed to helping do its part. The Navy
    has many ways to help the environment like reducing
    energy consumption, providing alternative fuels, and beach
    clean-ups.
    Adapting to new energy methods over the last century
    began with President Theodore Roosevelt’s “talk softly
    but carry a big stick” policy. The fleet in 1908 had recently
    switched from sail-powered wooden ships to coal-fired
    steam-driven steel ships. By Feb. 22, 1909, innovations were
    made to encourage the switch from coal-fired steam to oil. In
    1954, the U.S. Navy commissioned its first nuclear-powered
    vessel, USS Nautilus (SSN-571).
    In continuation of Roosevelt’s legacy, the Great Green
    Fleet initiative was in effect in 2016. Deploying the USS
    John C. Stennis Carrier Strike Group as the centerpiece of
    the energy independence-themed mission, the strike group
    began using an advanced combination of diesel fuel and
    biofuels in a 50/50 mixture. The strike group’s success
    resulted in the Navy improving biofuel methods that are part
    of today’s operational fuel supply.
    Today, more of the Navy’s energy conservation efforts
    are used thanks to the year-long initiative. Some of the energy
    conservation measures are shipboard energy dashboards,
    Thermal Management Control Systems (TMCS), Bow Bulbs,
    and the Solar portable Alternative Communications Energy
    System (SPACES).
    Ashore, the U.S. Navy is continuing the commitment to
    environmental conservation including preventable measures
    involving climate change.
    “Since 2010, the Department of Defense has
    acknowledged that the planet’s changing climate has a
    dramatic effect on our missions, plans and installations,”
    said Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of Defense, in a statement
    addressing climate crises at home and abroad. “The
    department will immediately take appropriate policy actions
    to prioritize climate change considerations in our activities
    and risk assessments [in order] to mitigate this driver
    of insecurity.”
    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic made natural efforts to
    combat climate change. Their efforts include sustaining
    coastal marshes and vegetation preservation. Navy
    Engineers constructed berms and floodwalls to prevent
    erosion, and retrofit critical infrastructure with new building
    techniques that uphold the new “green” standard.
    As 2022 Earth Day’s theme is “Invest in our Planet”,
    the U.S. Navy has shown its over 100-year-old investment in
    research and innovation to support the efforts to stay green.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 10:03
    Story ID: 436029
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Great Green Fleet for Earth Day, by PO3 Chanel Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Green
    All Hands
    Navy
    Earth Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT