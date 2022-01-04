Great Green Fleet for Earth Day

Every year on April 22nd, people across the country
remember the importance of supporting environmental
protection by celebrating Earth Day. Earth day is renowned
all over the world bringing awareness to the challenges that
can cause damage to our planet.
The U.S. Navy understands the importance of this
cause and is committed to helping do its part. The Navy
has many ways to help the environment like reducing
energy consumption, providing alternative fuels, and beach
clean-ups.
Adapting to new energy methods over the last century
began with President Theodore Roosevelt’s “talk softly
but carry a big stick” policy. The fleet in 1908 had recently
switched from sail-powered wooden ships to coal-fired
steam-driven steel ships. By Feb. 22, 1909, innovations were
made to encourage the switch from coal-fired steam to oil. In
1954, the U.S. Navy commissioned its first nuclear-powered
vessel, USS Nautilus (SSN-571).
In continuation of Roosevelt’s legacy, the Great Green
Fleet initiative was in effect in 2016. Deploying the USS
John C. Stennis Carrier Strike Group as the centerpiece of
the energy independence-themed mission, the strike group
began using an advanced combination of diesel fuel and
biofuels in a 50/50 mixture. The strike group’s success
resulted in the Navy improving biofuel methods that are part
of today’s operational fuel supply.
Today, more of the Navy’s energy conservation efforts
are used thanks to the year-long initiative. Some of the energy
conservation measures are shipboard energy dashboards,
Thermal Management Control Systems (TMCS), Bow Bulbs,
and the Solar portable Alternative Communications Energy
System (SPACES).
Ashore, the U.S. Navy is continuing the commitment to
environmental conservation including preventable measures
involving climate change.
“Since 2010, the Department of Defense has
acknowledged that the planet’s changing climate has a
dramatic effect on our missions, plans and installations,”
said Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of Defense, in a statement
addressing climate crises at home and abroad. “The
department will immediately take appropriate policy actions
to prioritize climate change considerations in our activities
and risk assessments [in order] to mitigate this driver
of insecurity.”
Navy Region Mid-Atlantic made natural efforts to
combat climate change. Their efforts include sustaining
coastal marshes and vegetation preservation. Navy
Engineers constructed berms and floodwalls to prevent
erosion, and retrofit critical infrastructure with new building
techniques that uphold the new “green” standard.
As 2022 Earth Day’s theme is “Invest in our Planet”,
the U.S. Navy has shown its over 100-year-old investment in
research and innovation to support the efforts to stay green.
