Great Green Fleet for Earth Day

Every year on April 22nd, people across the country

remember the importance of supporting environmental

protection by celebrating Earth Day. Earth day is renowned

all over the world bringing awareness to the challenges that

can cause damage to our planet.

The U.S. Navy understands the importance of this

cause and is committed to helping do its part. The Navy

has many ways to help the environment like reducing

energy consumption, providing alternative fuels, and beach

clean-ups.

Adapting to new energy methods over the last century

began with President Theodore Roosevelt’s “talk softly

but carry a big stick” policy. The fleet in 1908 had recently

switched from sail-powered wooden ships to coal-fired

steam-driven steel ships. By Feb. 22, 1909, innovations were

made to encourage the switch from coal-fired steam to oil. In

1954, the U.S. Navy commissioned its first nuclear-powered

vessel, USS Nautilus (SSN-571).

In continuation of Roosevelt’s legacy, the Great Green

Fleet initiative was in effect in 2016. Deploying the USS

John C. Stennis Carrier Strike Group as the centerpiece of

the energy independence-themed mission, the strike group

began using an advanced combination of diesel fuel and

biofuels in a 50/50 mixture. The strike group’s success

resulted in the Navy improving biofuel methods that are part

of today’s operational fuel supply.

Today, more of the Navy’s energy conservation efforts

are used thanks to the year-long initiative. Some of the energy

conservation measures are shipboard energy dashboards,

Thermal Management Control Systems (TMCS), Bow Bulbs,

and the Solar portable Alternative Communications Energy

System (SPACES).

Ashore, the U.S. Navy is continuing the commitment to

environmental conservation including preventable measures

involving climate change.

“Since 2010, the Department of Defense has

acknowledged that the planet’s changing climate has a

dramatic effect on our missions, plans and installations,”

said Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of Defense, in a statement

addressing climate crises at home and abroad. “The

department will immediately take appropriate policy actions

to prioritize climate change considerations in our activities

and risk assessments [in order] to mitigate this driver

of insecurity.”

Navy Region Mid-Atlantic made natural efforts to

combat climate change. Their efforts include sustaining

coastal marshes and vegetation preservation. Navy

Engineers constructed berms and floodwalls to prevent

erosion, and retrofit critical infrastructure with new building

techniques that uphold the new “green” standard.

As 2022 Earth Day’s theme is “Invest in our Planet”,

the U.S. Navy has shown its over 100-year-old investment in

research and innovation to support the efforts to stay green.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 10:03 Story ID: 436029 Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Great Green Fleet for Earth Day, by PO3 Chanel Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.