A Brief History of Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a federal holiday where the sacrifices

of American service members are honored and remembered.

The observance takes place on the last Monday of May, a

tradition that originated just after the Civil War when veterans,

their families, and the public started to hold observances

honoring the many Americans that died during that

bloody conflict.

Before Memorial Day was a federal holiday, it was

known as Decoration Day, owing to the the tradition of

decorating the graves with flowers. photographs, and

keepsakes. Communities held observances on various days

during the spring each year and it wasn’t until May 5, 1868,

that Gen. John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic,

an organization of former Union sailors and soldiers, rallied

for a unified nationwide day of remembrance.

In his plea, Gen. Logan said, “The 30th of May 1868,

is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or

otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in

defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose

bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet

churchyard in the land.”

And indeed, just over three weeks later, former Union

General and Ohio Congressman James A. Garfield gave

a speech at Arlington National Cemetery in front of 5,000

people, where he said, “We do not know one promise these

men made, one pledge they gave, one word they spoke; but

we do know they summed up and perfected, by one supreme

act, the highest virtues of men and citizens. For the love of

country, they accepted death, and thus resolved all doubts,

and made immortal their patriotism and their virtue.”

After the speech, the audience decorated over 20,000

graves of both Union and Confederate soldiers buried at

Arlington. Following this first Decoration Day, many Northern

states adopted the tradition making it an official state

holiday. Southern states, however, continued to hold their

own observances on different days for numerous years.

Decoration Day remained focused on honoring

the fallen service members of the Civil War until 1918

and the end of World War I, when it evolved to honor the

sacrifice of all Americans that died for their country no

matter what war. Over the years, the term Decoration Day

gradually transformed into Memorial Day, which is how it is

known today.

In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday

Act, which moved the dates of some holidays to create

standard three-day weekends for federal offices. Memorial

Day was changed from May 30 to the last Monday in May

and officially made a federal holiday.

Today, people on Memorial Day still follow the tradition

of decorating graves with flowers and flags but has grown

to include barbecues, weekend family trips, county fairs, and

civic parades. Some of the biggest Memorial Day parades

happen in Washington D.C., Chicago and New York, though

many hundreds of smaller parades take place in cities and

towns all across the country. The holiday has evolved in many

ways over the years, but the love and respect Americans give

to those who have sacrificed everything for their country

remains unchanged.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 10:03 Story ID: 436028 Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Brief History of Memorial Day, by PO2 Zachary Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.