Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Brief History of Memorial Day

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Pearson 

    All Hands Magazine

    Memorial Day is a federal holiday where the sacrifices
    of American service members are honored and remembered.
    The observance takes place on the last Monday of May, a
    tradition that originated just after the Civil War when veterans,
    their families, and the public started to hold observances
    honoring the many Americans that died during that
    bloody conflict.
    Before Memorial Day was a federal holiday, it was
    known as Decoration Day, owing to the the tradition of
    decorating the graves with flowers. photographs, and
    keepsakes. Communities held observances on various days
    during the spring each year and it wasn’t until May 5, 1868,
    that Gen. John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic,
    an organization of former Union sailors and soldiers, rallied
    for a unified nationwide day of remembrance.
    In his plea, Gen. Logan said, “The 30th of May 1868,
    is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or
    otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in
    defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose
    bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet
    churchyard in the land.”
    And indeed, just over three weeks later, former Union
    General and Ohio Congressman James A. Garfield gave
    a speech at Arlington National Cemetery in front of 5,000
    people, where he said, “We do not know one promise these
    men made, one pledge they gave, one word they spoke; but
    we do know they summed up and perfected, by one supreme
    act, the highest virtues of men and citizens. For the love of
    country, they accepted death, and thus resolved all doubts,
    and made immortal their patriotism and their virtue.”
    After the speech, the audience decorated over 20,000
    graves of both Union and Confederate soldiers buried at
    Arlington. Following this first Decoration Day, many Northern
    states adopted the tradition making it an official state
    holiday. Southern states, however, continued to hold their
    own observances on different days for numerous years.
    Decoration Day remained focused on honoring
    the fallen service members of the Civil War until 1918
    and the end of World War I, when it evolved to honor the
    sacrifice of all Americans that died for their country no
    matter what war. Over the years, the term Decoration Day
    gradually transformed into Memorial Day, which is how it is
    known today.
    In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday
    Act, which moved the dates of some holidays to create
    standard three-day weekends for federal offices. Memorial
    Day was changed from May 30 to the last Monday in May
    and officially made a federal holiday.
    Today, people on Memorial Day still follow the tradition
    of decorating graves with flowers and flags but has grown
    to include barbecues, weekend family trips, county fairs, and
    civic parades. Some of the biggest Memorial Day parades
    happen in Washington D.C., Chicago and New York, though
    many hundreds of smaller parades take place in cities and
    towns all across the country. The holiday has evolved in many
    ways over the years, but the love and respect Americans give
    to those who have sacrificed everything for their country
    remains unchanged.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 10:03
    Story ID: 436028
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Brief History of Memorial Day, by PO2 Zachary Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    Memorial Day
    All Hands
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT