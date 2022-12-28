NAVSUP FLC San Diego Employee Recognized by Brazilian Naval Attaché with Amigo da Marinha Medal

Courtesy Photo | NAVSUP FLC San Diego employee Rosa Downing receives award from Brazilian Naval...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NAVSUP FLC San Diego employee Rosa Downing receives award from Brazilian Naval Attaché, Rear Admiral Rogerio Pinto Ferreira Rodrigues, on Dec 14. Rosa Downing, center, met with Rear Admiral Rogerio Pinto Ferreira Rodrigues, left, after receiving her award. Downing was accompanied by Bill Downing, right, Cmdr. Jason F. Deleon, director, fleet operations, NAVSUP FLC San Diego, far left, and Lt. Raoni Paixao, assistant logistics support center officer, NAVSUP FLC San Diego, far right. see less | View Image Page

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) San Diego employee Rosa Downing was awarded the “Amigo da Marinha,” medal by Rear Adm. Rogerio Pinto Ferreira Rodrigues, Brazilian Naval Attaché, in Washington, D.C., on “Dia do Marinheiro,” Brazilian Sailor's Day, Dec. 13.



Downing was nominated for her outstanding support to more than 16 Brazilian Naval Officers stationed at NAVSUP FLC San Diego in cooperation with the Personnel Exchange Program (PEP).



“I am honored to receive such an incredible award. What began as a brief sponsorship program has become an integral and extremely rewarding part of my career. Working with the Brazilian officers has not only been a pleasure, but a unique experience,” said Downing, a supply management specialist supervisor, NAVSUP FLC San Diego. “It has been wonderful supporting this program for the past 30 years.”



Downing has supported the NAVSUP FLC San Diego PEP since 1989 and was nominated for the “Amigo da Marinha,” a Portuguese phrase meaning friend of the Navy, by Lt. Raoni Paixao, “Marinha do Brasil,” Portuguese for Brazilian Navy. The “Amigo da Marinha” medal, created in 1966, is awarded to people who have made outstanding contributions to the development of the Brazilian Navy. Recipients may be civilians without any operational link to the Brazilian Navy, military personnel from other armed forces or institutions.



The idea for the nomination came from Paixao’s predecessor, Lt. Filipe Kopanakis, who was stationed at NAVSUP FLC San Diego from April 2019 to April 2021. However, Paixao, the current and 20th Brazilian exchange officer, completed the process.



The NAVSUP FLC San Diego PEP began in 1985, as a one-year exchange, but in 1987 it became a two- year exchange. Downing began supporting the program during its fourth year. She expressed interest in Brazilian culture and her constant attention to the exchange officers and their families represents a tremendous contribution, not only to their adaptation with NAVSUP FLC San Diego mission and tasks, but aiding in the process of moving to a new country.



“The valuable and long professional experience that Ms. Downing has acquired over 30 years acting as Logistics Support Representative at NAVSUP FLC San Diego and her mindful care has enhanced, and in many ways, streamlined different learning processes during the sailor’s exchange tours,” said Paixao.



Not only has Downing supported the PEP, but provided direct support to the Brazilian Navy in 1994. A group of Brazilian sailors traveled to San Diego to receive the recently decommissioned USS Cayuga (LST-1186), which had been transferred to the Brazilian Navy and renamed NDCC Mattoso Maia (G-28). During this process, Downing, though not assigned to the project, made herself available to assist the sailors during their time in San Diego. Her assistance was critical to the success of the ship’s transfer and appreciated by the Brazilian sailors.



“The presentation of this medal represents a great opportunity to sustain U.S. relationships with the Navy of Brazil,” wrote Paixao in the nomination. “The intent of the PEP includes, the ‘fostering in the personnel exchanged, and in the personnel with whom they work, a mutual appreciation for the policies and doctrines of their respective services; and to encourage mutual confidence, understanding, and respect necessary to strengthen relationships between participating Military Services.’ Ms. Downing embodies this goal.”



Downing was accompanied by Cmdr. Jason F. Deleon, director, fleet operations, NAVSUP FLC San Diego, and Lt. Raoni Paixao, assistant logistics support center officer, NAVSUP FLC San Diego. Together the three attended the ceremony which took place at the Brazilian Naval Commission in Washington. The ceremony included opening remarks from Vice Admiral Alexandre Rabello de Faria, Chairman of the Council of Delegates of the Inter-American Defense Board. Additionally, Nestor José Forster Júnior, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brazil to the United States of America, greeted Downing and congratulated her on the award. While the ceremony included several other awardees, Downing was the only U.S representative awarded.



NAVSUP FLC San Diego is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom