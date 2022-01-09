Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jaron Wills 

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    The tradition of observing Hispanic heritage began
    in 1968, when President Lyndon B. Johnson designated
    a week in mid-September as National Hispanic Heritage
    Week. Twenty years later in 1988, President Ronald Reagan
    extended that week to a month-long observance.
    Hispanic Americans’ contribution to the Navy dates
    back to the Revolutionary War and has only increased since
    then. Of the nearly 400,000 active and Reserve Sailors in the
    Navy today, roughly 67,000 are of Hispanic heritage.
    The Navy, strengthened by the diversity of its fighting
    force, honors service members of Hispanic American
    heritage, who continue to build legacies of patriotism, by
    lending their names to our nation’s warships.
    There have been at least seven U.S. Navy vessels
    named after Hispanic American servicemen.
    USNS 1st Lt. Baldomero Lopez proudly honors Marine
    Corps 1st Lt. Baldomero Lopez, who was posthumously
    awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during
    the Korean War in 1950.
    Lopez was born on Aug. 23, 1925, in Tampa, Florida.
    On Sept. 15, 1950, during the invasion of Inchon,
    Lopez was a rifle group commander with Company A, First
    Battalion, Fifth Marines, First Marine Division (Reinforced).
    His platoon quickly engaged enemy beach defenses during
    the initial assault. Exposing himself to enemy fire, Lopez
    moved forward alongside an enemy bunker. As he stood to
    throw a grenade, he was hit by automatic weapon fire in the
    right shoulder and chest, causing him to fall, dropping the
    grenade. Lopez dragged himself to retrieve the grenade, but
    due to loss of blood, was unable to grasp it firmly enough to
    throw it forward. In a moment of exceptional courage, Lopez
    decided to sacrifice himself rather than endanger the lives
    of his nearby men. With a sweeping motion of his wounded
    right arm, he cradled the grenade under him absorbing the
    full impact of the explosion.
    In addition to the Medal of Honor, Lopez received the
    Purple Heart, Presidential Unit Citation with one bronze star,
    China Service Medal, and the Korean Service Medal with two
    bronze stars.
    USNS Benavidez proudly bears the name of another
    Hispanic American hero, Army Master Sgt. Raul “Roy” Perez
    Benavidez, who received the Medal of Honor for his selfless
    and courageous actions during the Vietnam War in 1968.
    Benavidez was born in Texas on Aug. 5, 1935, and enlisted
    in the Texas Army National Guard in 1952 during the
    Korean War.
    While assigned to Detachment B56, 5th Special Forces
    Group (Airborne), 1st Special Forces in Vietnam, Benavidez
    was at a forward operating base in Loc Ninh monitoring
    an operation by radio when three helicopters, attempting
    an extraction, returned with wounded crew members.
    Benavidez voluntarily boarded one of the aircraft to assist in
    another extraction attempt.
    Benavidez’s actions during the six hours are nearly
    indescribable, and the following is taken directly from his
    Medal of Honor citation.
    “Realizing that all the team members were either dead
    or wounded and unable to move to the pickup zone, he
    directed the aircraft to a nearby clearing where he jumped
    from the hovering helicopter and ran approximately 75
    meters under heavy small arms fire to the crippled team.”
    Prior to reaching the team’s position, he was wounded
    in his right leg, face, and head. Despite his injuries, Benavidez
    took charge, repositioning the team members and directing
    their fire to facilitate the landing of an extraction aircraft and
    the loading of wounded and dead team members. He then
    threw smoke canisters to direct the aircraft to the team’s
    position. Despite his severe wounds and under intense
    enemy fire, he carried and dragged half of the wounded
    team members to the awaiting aircraft. He then provided
    protective fire by running alongside the aircraft as it moved
    to pick up the remaining team members. As the enemy’s
    fire intensified, he hurried to recover the body and classified
    documents on the dead team leader.
    When he reached the leader’s body, Benavidez was
    severely wounded by small arms fire in the abdomen and
    grenade fragments in his back. At nearly the same moment,
    the aircraft pilot was mortally wounded, and his helicopter
    crashed. Although extremely wounded, Benavidez secured
    the classified documents and made his way back to the
    wreckage to aid the wounded out of the overturned aircraft.
    Under increasing enemy automatic weapons and grenade
    fire, he moved around the perimeter distributing water
    and ammunition to the men. Facing a buildup of enemy
    opposition with a beleaguered team, Benavidez mustered
    his strength, began calling in tactical air strikes, and directed
    fire from supporting gunships to suppress the enemy’s fire
    to permit another extraction attempt.
    He was wounded again in his thigh while administering
    first aid to a wounded team member just before another
    extraction helicopter was able to land. He began to ferry
    the troops to the aircraft and on his second trip with
    the wounded, he was clubbed from behind by an enemy
    soldier. In the ensuing hand-to-hand combat, he sustained
    additional wounds to his head and arms before killing the
    enemy soldier. He then continued to carry the wounded to
    the helicopter while under enemy fire. After reaching the
    aircraft, he spotted and killed two enemy soldiers who were
    rushing the helicopter outside of the door gunner’s range of
    fire. With little strength remaining, he made one last trip to
    the perimeter to ensure that all classified material had been
    collected or destroyed and to bring back any remaining wounded. Only then did he allow himself to be pulled into
    the extraction aircraft. Benavidez’s actions saved the lives of
    at least eight men.
    Benavidez received the Medal of Honor in 1981 from
    President Ronald Reagan during a White House ceremony.
    Benavidez also received the Purple Heart and numerous
    other awards throughout his distinguished career.
    Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Farragut is named in
    honor of another Hispanic American with a legendary military
    career, Adm. David Glasgow Farragut, whose brilliant victory
    at the Battle of Mobile Bay in August 1864 helped ensure
    Union victory during the Civil War.
    Farragut was born at Campbell’s Station near Knoxville,
    Tenn., on July 5, 1801.
    His first command was the schooner Ferret in 1823–
    24 at the age of 22. He served at Brazil Station until late
    1837, first as executive officer of USS Delaware, and later as
    commander of USS Boxer and USS Decatur.
    In April 1844, he was assigned as executive officer of
    receiving ship Pennsylvania and remained at Norfolk Navy
    Yard until after the Mexican-American War broke out in 1846.
    In March 1847, he was given command of USS Saratoga
    and saw service during the blockade of Tuxpan. From 1854
    to 1859, he served as commandant of the Mare Island
    Navy Yard in California. At the outbreak of the Civil War, he
    declared allegiance to the Union and was given command of
    the Western Gulf Blockading Squadron. In 1862, he and 13
    other officers were promoted to rear admiral, a rank never
    before used in the Navy.
    On Aug. 5, 1864, he scored his most brilliant victory
    at the Battle of Mobile Bay when he forced the passage
    of Forts Morgan and Gaines at the entrance of Mobile Bay
    and captured the Confederate ships Tennessee and Selma
    where he uttered the famous phrase, “Damn the torpedoes,
    full speed ahead!”
    President Abraham Lincoln created the rank of vice
    admiral for him on Dec. 31, 1864, which made him the senior
    officer in the Navy, and on July 25, 1866, by congressional
    act, he became the first officer of the Navy promoted to
    full admiral.
    Dry cargo ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez is
    named after Cesar Estrada Chavez, a Navy veteran who
    made his greatest contribution to our nation after his military
    service as a civil rights activist who co-founded the United
    Farm Workers organization.
    Chavez was born March 31, 1927, near Yuma, Arizona.
    In 1948, he married Helen Fabela and settled in Delano,
    where they started their family. In 1952 he became an
    organizer for the Community Service Organization, a Latino
    civil rights group. Six years later he was the national director
    of the CSO, and in 1962, Chavez left the organization and cofounded the United Farm Workers.
    Chavez was very passionate about his cause, using
    nonviolent tactics such as the Delano grape strike, fasting
    to bring national attention to farm workers, and a 340-mile
    march from Delano to Sacramento in 1966. In the early
    1970s, the UFW organized strikes and boycotts including
    the Salad Bowl strike, which was the largest farm worker
    strike in U.S. history. It was a wage protest for migrants
    working for lettuce and grape growers. As a result, on
    June 4, 1975, California Governor Jerry Brown signed into
    law the California Agricultural Labor Relations Act, which
    established collective bargaining for farmworkers.
    Chavez died peacefully in his sleep on April 23, 1993,
    near Yuma, a short distance from where he was born. On
    April 29, more than 50,000 mourners gathered at the site of
    his first and last public fast in 1968 and 1988, respectively.
    On Aug. 8, 1994, President Bill Clinton presented the Medal
    of Freedom posthumously to Chavez. His widow accepted
    the honor on his behalf.
    Destroyer Escort Garcia is named after the first native
    Puerto Rican to be awarded the Medal of Honor, Marine
    Corps Pvt. Fernando Luis Garcia.
    Born Oct. 14, 1929, at Utuado, P.R., Garcia was inducted
    into the Marine Corps on Sept. 19, 1951. A member of the
    3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, Garcia arrived in Korea in March
    1952 and served along the heavily fortified main line of
    resistance near Kaesong, north of the Imjin River. During a
    series of outpost battles in August and September, in which
    Marines and elements of the Chinese People’s Volunteer
    Army fought to control of Hill 122 (nicknamed ‘Bunker Hill’),
    a major PVA assault took place in the early hours on Sept. 5.
    At Outpost ‘Bruce,’ a company of PVA attacked immediately
    following an intense artillery barrage. In the ensuing close
    combat, now-Pfc. Garcia selflessly threw himself on an
    enemy grenade to save his comrades.
    USS Garcia was sponsored by Daisy Garcia de Alvarez,
    the sister of the late Garcia and commissioned on Dec. 21,
    1964, with Cmdr. Donald A. Smith in command.
    In addition to the Medal of Honor and other awards and
    decorations, Garcia was also awarded the Purple Heart, the
    Navy Unit Commendation, and the Korean Service Medal
    with two bronze stars.
    Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Gonzalez is named
    in honor of another Hispanic American Marine who was
    posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, Marine Sgt.
    Alfredo Gonzalez.
    Gonzalez was born in Texas on May 23, 1946 and
    enlisted in the Marine Corps on July 6, 1965.
    On Feb. 4, 1968, during his second tour in Vietnam,
    Gonzalez was mortally wounded by an enemy rocket
    propelled grenade. During the deadly exchange, Gonzalez
    utilized several light anti-tank assault weapons, fearlessly
    moving from position to position, firing rounds at enemy
    emplacements. He successfully destroyed an enemy RPG
    position and suppressed much of the enemy fire before
    succumbing to his injuries. He gallantly gave his life for his
    fellow Marines and his country.
    The following year, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew
    presented the Medal of Honor to his mother, Dolia Gonzalez.
    In addition to the Medal of Honor and many other
    awards, Gonzalez received the Purple Heart, the Presidential
    Unit Citation, and the Vietnam Service Medal with two
    bronze stars.
    Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Rafael Peralta
    proudly bears the name of Marine Corps Sgt. Rafael Peralta,
    who received the Navy Cross posthumously for his heroic
    actions during Operation Iraqi Freedom in November 2004.
    Peralta was born April 7, 1979, in Mexico City, Mexico, and
    graduated from San Diego’s Morse High School in 1997.
    Peralta enlisted in the Marine Corps on the same day he
    received his green card, and later received his U.S. citizenship
    while serving in the Marines.
    In 2004, he deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi
    Freedom as a scout leader. On Nov. 15, 2004, Peralta was
    heavily engaged in the second Battle of Fallujah, successfully
    clearing six houses that morning with his squad. At the
    seventh house, their point man opened the door to a back
    room and the squad immediately came under close-range
    automatic weapons fire from multiple insurgents. While
    attempting to get out of the line of fire, Peralta was severely
    wounded. As the insurgents fled the building, they threw
    a grenade that came to rest near Peralta’s head. Without
    hesitation, he pulled the grenade to his body absorbing the
    brunt of the blast saving the lives of fellow Marines that
    were only a few feet away. Peralta heroically gave his life for
    his fellow Marines and country.
    In addition to the Navy Cross, Peralta received the
    Purple Heart and the Combat Action Badge. In 2007, the
    command post for the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit at
    Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, was named “Peralta Hall” in
    honor of the Hispanic American hero.
    Today’s Hispanic American service members stand
    proudly knowing the accomplishments of their predecessors,
    and continue to distinguish themselves at sea, ashore, in the
    air, and on submarines through times of peace and conflict.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 15:51
    Story ID: 435988
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, by PO3 Jaron Wills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    Hispanic
    All Hands
    Navy
    ADHOC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT