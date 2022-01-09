Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

The tradition of observing Hispanic heritage began

in 1968, when President Lyndon B. Johnson designated

a week in mid-September as National Hispanic Heritage

Week. Twenty years later in 1988, President Ronald Reagan

extended that week to a month-long observance.

Hispanic Americans’ contribution to the Navy dates

back to the Revolutionary War and has only increased since

then. Of the nearly 400,000 active and Reserve Sailors in the

Navy today, roughly 67,000 are of Hispanic heritage.

The Navy, strengthened by the diversity of its fighting

force, honors service members of Hispanic American

heritage, who continue to build legacies of patriotism, by

lending their names to our nation’s warships.

There have been at least seven U.S. Navy vessels

named after Hispanic American servicemen.

USNS 1st Lt. Baldomero Lopez proudly honors Marine

Corps 1st Lt. Baldomero Lopez, who was posthumously

awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during

the Korean War in 1950.

Lopez was born on Aug. 23, 1925, in Tampa, Florida.

On Sept. 15, 1950, during the invasion of Inchon,

Lopez was a rifle group commander with Company A, First

Battalion, Fifth Marines, First Marine Division (Reinforced).

His platoon quickly engaged enemy beach defenses during

the initial assault. Exposing himself to enemy fire, Lopez

moved forward alongside an enemy bunker. As he stood to

throw a grenade, he was hit by automatic weapon fire in the

right shoulder and chest, causing him to fall, dropping the

grenade. Lopez dragged himself to retrieve the grenade, but

due to loss of blood, was unable to grasp it firmly enough to

throw it forward. In a moment of exceptional courage, Lopez

decided to sacrifice himself rather than endanger the lives

of his nearby men. With a sweeping motion of his wounded

right arm, he cradled the grenade under him absorbing the

full impact of the explosion.

In addition to the Medal of Honor, Lopez received the

Purple Heart, Presidential Unit Citation with one bronze star,

China Service Medal, and the Korean Service Medal with two

bronze stars.

USNS Benavidez proudly bears the name of another

Hispanic American hero, Army Master Sgt. Raul “Roy” Perez

Benavidez, who received the Medal of Honor for his selfless

and courageous actions during the Vietnam War in 1968.

Benavidez was born in Texas on Aug. 5, 1935, and enlisted

in the Texas Army National Guard in 1952 during the

Korean War.

While assigned to Detachment B56, 5th Special Forces

Group (Airborne), 1st Special Forces in Vietnam, Benavidez

was at a forward operating base in Loc Ninh monitoring

an operation by radio when three helicopters, attempting

an extraction, returned with wounded crew members.

Benavidez voluntarily boarded one of the aircraft to assist in

another extraction attempt.

Benavidez’s actions during the six hours are nearly

indescribable, and the following is taken directly from his

Medal of Honor citation.

“Realizing that all the team members were either dead

or wounded and unable to move to the pickup zone, he

directed the aircraft to a nearby clearing where he jumped

from the hovering helicopter and ran approximately 75

meters under heavy small arms fire to the crippled team.”

Prior to reaching the team’s position, he was wounded

in his right leg, face, and head. Despite his injuries, Benavidez

took charge, repositioning the team members and directing

their fire to facilitate the landing of an extraction aircraft and

the loading of wounded and dead team members. He then

threw smoke canisters to direct the aircraft to the team’s

position. Despite his severe wounds and under intense

enemy fire, he carried and dragged half of the wounded

team members to the awaiting aircraft. He then provided

protective fire by running alongside the aircraft as it moved

to pick up the remaining team members. As the enemy’s

fire intensified, he hurried to recover the body and classified

documents on the dead team leader.

When he reached the leader’s body, Benavidez was

severely wounded by small arms fire in the abdomen and

grenade fragments in his back. At nearly the same moment,

the aircraft pilot was mortally wounded, and his helicopter

crashed. Although extremely wounded, Benavidez secured

the classified documents and made his way back to the

wreckage to aid the wounded out of the overturned aircraft.

Under increasing enemy automatic weapons and grenade

fire, he moved around the perimeter distributing water

and ammunition to the men. Facing a buildup of enemy

opposition with a beleaguered team, Benavidez mustered

his strength, began calling in tactical air strikes, and directed

fire from supporting gunships to suppress the enemy’s fire

to permit another extraction attempt.

He was wounded again in his thigh while administering

first aid to a wounded team member just before another

extraction helicopter was able to land. He began to ferry

the troops to the aircraft and on his second trip with

the wounded, he was clubbed from behind by an enemy

soldier. In the ensuing hand-to-hand combat, he sustained

additional wounds to his head and arms before killing the

enemy soldier. He then continued to carry the wounded to

the helicopter while under enemy fire. After reaching the

aircraft, he spotted and killed two enemy soldiers who were

rushing the helicopter outside of the door gunner’s range of

fire. With little strength remaining, he made one last trip to

the perimeter to ensure that all classified material had been

collected or destroyed and to bring back any remaining wounded. Only then did he allow himself to be pulled into

the extraction aircraft. Benavidez’s actions saved the lives of

at least eight men.

Benavidez received the Medal of Honor in 1981 from

President Ronald Reagan during a White House ceremony.

Benavidez also received the Purple Heart and numerous

other awards throughout his distinguished career.

Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Farragut is named in

honor of another Hispanic American with a legendary military

career, Adm. David Glasgow Farragut, whose brilliant victory

at the Battle of Mobile Bay in August 1864 helped ensure

Union victory during the Civil War.

Farragut was born at Campbell’s Station near Knoxville,

Tenn., on July 5, 1801.

His first command was the schooner Ferret in 1823–

24 at the age of 22. He served at Brazil Station until late

1837, first as executive officer of USS Delaware, and later as

commander of USS Boxer and USS Decatur.

In April 1844, he was assigned as executive officer of

receiving ship Pennsylvania and remained at Norfolk Navy

Yard until after the Mexican-American War broke out in 1846.

In March 1847, he was given command of USS Saratoga

and saw service during the blockade of Tuxpan. From 1854

to 1859, he served as commandant of the Mare Island

Navy Yard in California. At the outbreak of the Civil War, he

declared allegiance to the Union and was given command of

the Western Gulf Blockading Squadron. In 1862, he and 13

other officers were promoted to rear admiral, a rank never

before used in the Navy.

On Aug. 5, 1864, he scored his most brilliant victory

at the Battle of Mobile Bay when he forced the passage

of Forts Morgan and Gaines at the entrance of Mobile Bay

and captured the Confederate ships Tennessee and Selma

where he uttered the famous phrase, “Damn the torpedoes,

full speed ahead!”

President Abraham Lincoln created the rank of vice

admiral for him on Dec. 31, 1864, which made him the senior

officer in the Navy, and on July 25, 1866, by congressional

act, he became the first officer of the Navy promoted to

full admiral.

Dry cargo ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez is

named after Cesar Estrada Chavez, a Navy veteran who

made his greatest contribution to our nation after his military

service as a civil rights activist who co-founded the United

Farm Workers organization.

Chavez was born March 31, 1927, near Yuma, Arizona.

In 1948, he married Helen Fabela and settled in Delano,

where they started their family. In 1952 he became an

organizer for the Community Service Organization, a Latino

civil rights group. Six years later he was the national director

of the CSO, and in 1962, Chavez left the organization and cofounded the United Farm Workers.

Chavez was very passionate about his cause, using

nonviolent tactics such as the Delano grape strike, fasting

to bring national attention to farm workers, and a 340-mile

march from Delano to Sacramento in 1966. In the early

1970s, the UFW organized strikes and boycotts including

the Salad Bowl strike, which was the largest farm worker

strike in U.S. history. It was a wage protest for migrants

working for lettuce and grape growers. As a result, on

June 4, 1975, California Governor Jerry Brown signed into

law the California Agricultural Labor Relations Act, which

established collective bargaining for farmworkers.

Chavez died peacefully in his sleep on April 23, 1993,

near Yuma, a short distance from where he was born. On

April 29, more than 50,000 mourners gathered at the site of

his first and last public fast in 1968 and 1988, respectively.

On Aug. 8, 1994, President Bill Clinton presented the Medal

of Freedom posthumously to Chavez. His widow accepted

the honor on his behalf.

Destroyer Escort Garcia is named after the first native

Puerto Rican to be awarded the Medal of Honor, Marine

Corps Pvt. Fernando Luis Garcia.

Born Oct. 14, 1929, at Utuado, P.R., Garcia was inducted

into the Marine Corps on Sept. 19, 1951. A member of the

3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, Garcia arrived in Korea in March

1952 and served along the heavily fortified main line of

resistance near Kaesong, north of the Imjin River. During a

series of outpost battles in August and September, in which

Marines and elements of the Chinese People’s Volunteer

Army fought to control of Hill 122 (nicknamed ‘Bunker Hill’),

a major PVA assault took place in the early hours on Sept. 5.

At Outpost ‘Bruce,’ a company of PVA attacked immediately

following an intense artillery barrage. In the ensuing close

combat, now-Pfc. Garcia selflessly threw himself on an

enemy grenade to save his comrades.

USS Garcia was sponsored by Daisy Garcia de Alvarez,

the sister of the late Garcia and commissioned on Dec. 21,

1964, with Cmdr. Donald A. Smith in command.

In addition to the Medal of Honor and other awards and

decorations, Garcia was also awarded the Purple Heart, the

Navy Unit Commendation, and the Korean Service Medal

with two bronze stars.

Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Gonzalez is named

in honor of another Hispanic American Marine who was

posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, Marine Sgt.

Alfredo Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was born in Texas on May 23, 1946 and

enlisted in the Marine Corps on July 6, 1965.

On Feb. 4, 1968, during his second tour in Vietnam,

Gonzalez was mortally wounded by an enemy rocket

propelled grenade. During the deadly exchange, Gonzalez

utilized several light anti-tank assault weapons, fearlessly

moving from position to position, firing rounds at enemy

emplacements. He successfully destroyed an enemy RPG

position and suppressed much of the enemy fire before

succumbing to his injuries. He gallantly gave his life for his

fellow Marines and his country.

The following year, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew

presented the Medal of Honor to his mother, Dolia Gonzalez.

In addition to the Medal of Honor and many other

awards, Gonzalez received the Purple Heart, the Presidential

Unit Citation, and the Vietnam Service Medal with two

bronze stars.

Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Rafael Peralta

proudly bears the name of Marine Corps Sgt. Rafael Peralta,

who received the Navy Cross posthumously for his heroic

actions during Operation Iraqi Freedom in November 2004.

Peralta was born April 7, 1979, in Mexico City, Mexico, and

graduated from San Diego’s Morse High School in 1997.

Peralta enlisted in the Marine Corps on the same day he

received his green card, and later received his U.S. citizenship

while serving in the Marines.

In 2004, he deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi

Freedom as a scout leader. On Nov. 15, 2004, Peralta was

heavily engaged in the second Battle of Fallujah, successfully

clearing six houses that morning with his squad. At the

seventh house, their point man opened the door to a back

room and the squad immediately came under close-range

automatic weapons fire from multiple insurgents. While

attempting to get out of the line of fire, Peralta was severely

wounded. As the insurgents fled the building, they threw

a grenade that came to rest near Peralta’s head. Without

hesitation, he pulled the grenade to his body absorbing the

brunt of the blast saving the lives of fellow Marines that

were only a few feet away. Peralta heroically gave his life for

his fellow Marines and country.

In addition to the Navy Cross, Peralta received the

Purple Heart and the Combat Action Badge. In 2007, the

command post for the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit at

Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, was named “Peralta Hall” in

honor of the Hispanic American hero.

Today’s Hispanic American service members stand

proudly knowing the accomplishments of their predecessors,

and continue to distinguish themselves at sea, ashore, in the

air, and on submarines through times of peace and conflict.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 12.28.2022 15:51 Story ID: 435988 Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, by PO3 Jaron Wills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.