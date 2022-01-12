Full Steam Ahead!

Since the invention of the aircraft

carrier, the United States carrier fleet has

been the largest in the world. The U.S. Navy

currently has 11 aircraft carriers and nine

amphibious assault carriers, nearly as many

as every other country in the world combined.

Since the beginning, aircraft carriers were

built for a specific time and place but often

saw use well beyond their intended lifespan

and purpose.

The first full-length flat-deck ship used

to launch aircraft was HMS Argus, a Royal

Navy aircraft carrier built in 1918 on a converted

merchant-ship hull. The concept was an

evolutionary improvement on earlier seaplane

carriers, which used cranes to place sea or float

planes for takeoff from the sea. Seaplanes were

heavier than wheeled-land planes, so engineers

designed a flat-deck ship to take advantage

of the better performance of lighter, wheeled

planes. World War I ended before Argus saw

action, but the U.S. and Japanese navies soon

followed the British example. The first U.S.

carrier was a converted collier renamed USS

Langley (CV 1), completed in March 1922 and

followed closely by the Japanese carrier Hosho,

which was the first purpose-built carrier and

entered service in December 1922.

Although Britain, the U.S., and Japan

were limited by arms control treaties in the

1920-30s, all three navies built additional

aircraft carriers, with each fielding about half-a-

dozen carriers by the start of World War II.

Other than some combat operations in

China by the Imperial Japanese Navy (IJN), no

one had much wartime experience operating

fast carriers. Following the outbreak of war

in Europe in 1939, and especially after the

Pearl Harbor attack on December 7, 1941, all

that changed.

By delivering devastating attacks on

enemy ships and bases by aircraft based on

mobile bases at sea, aircraft carrier strikes

transformed naval warfare at sea.

On May 4, 1942, the Battle of the

Coral Sea commenced, which was the first

carrier-to-carrier naval battle in history, and

the first naval engagement where neither fleet

came within sight of or fired directly upon the

other. The Japanese were turned back by the

allies for the first time during the war after a

4-day engagement.

Coral Sea was followed one month later

by what is considered to be the most important

naval battle in the Pacific during World War II;

the Battle of Midway. Japan intended to occupy

Midway and lure the American carriers into a

trap, but American cryptographers were able to

uncover the plot and forewarn the fleet. During

the battle, the Japanese lost four of six carriers.

The U.S. lost one carrier; USS Yorktown (CV

5). This was a decisive victory for the U.S. and

a turning point in the war.

The first Allied counter-offensive took

place around Guadalcanal starting in August

1942. The battles in and around the Solomon

Islands sank most of the pre-war aircraft

carriers on both sides but American industrial

capacity rose to the challenge and built 26

replacement fleet carriers by the end of 1945,

h e l p i n g t o fi r s t o v e r w h e l m a n d t h e n d e f e a t

the IJN.

Following the end of the war, the U.S. continued

to deploy carriers during the early years of the

Cold War and they played a critical role in

the Korean War and in crises all around the

world. With the advent of nuclear technology,

engineers designed nuclear-powered ships

that could remain at sea indefinitely. In 1961,

the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier

commissioned; USS Enterprise (CVN 65). On

October 3, 1964, Enterprise, USS Long Beach,

and USS Bainbridge completed Operation

Sea Orbit; the first circumnavigation of the

globe by fully nuclear-powered ships in 65

days without stopping for fuel or provisions.

With this technology, newly designed CVNs

had the freedom to better utilize space aboard

for new weapons systems and aircraft and

refuel and restock at sea whenever necessary.

Carriers continued to evolve and saw use in

crises across the globe, including the Vietnam

War, the Persian Gulf, and the wars in Iraq

and Afghanistan.

Today, wherever it is needed in the

world, the U.S. carrier fleet, escorted by its

carrier strike groups, is effectively patrolling

the entire world’s oceans, keeping the peace

and ready to deliver whatever deterrent force

is needed. In the modern era, the future of

the carrier platform is uncertain, but who is

to say that technology has advanced so far as

to render these behemoth, floating nuclear-powered

airport cities obsolete? For the time

being, the U.S., aided by its floating mega-fortresses,

continues to dominate the sea.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2022 Date Posted: 12.28.2022 13:50 Story ID: 435986 Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Full Steam Ahead!, by PO2 Zachary Bender, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.