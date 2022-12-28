NAVY CELEBRATES

SUBMARINE FORCE BIRTHDAY

From Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chris Roys/All Hands Magazine

The Navy celebrates the acquisition of the first modern

submarine in the fleet’s history, USS Holland (SS 1), April 11.

Holland would be commissioned into active service

on October 12, 1900, during a ceremony in Newport,

Rhode Island, and set the bar for over 120 years of proud

submarine history.

Although the official submarine history began with

the purchase and commissioning of Holland, the impact

of subsurface vessels can be traced back to the American

Revolution. The ship known as Turtle would become the

world’s first submarine and would be used to try to break

the blockade of British ships in the New York Harbor. Turtle

would ultimately be unsuccessful in her mission but showed

the impact that submarine vessels could potentially have.

During World War II, the training and experience gained

from ships like Holland and Turtle began to pay off. The

impact of submarines during the war would be essential

in victory. American submarines were vital in lessening

the threat of German U-boats, which had destroyed allied

shipping lanes. With the threat of U-boats severely hampered,

submarines were able to redeploy to the Pacific theatre.

According to the Naval Heritage and History Command,

submarines were responsible for sinking more than 540,000

tons of Japanese Naval vessels, along with more than

4.7 million tons of merchant shipping. Submarines were

decisive factors in the pacific theatre, with these numbers

accounting for more than 54% of all Japanese vessel losses.

Submarines were used for more than just combat

operations during this time as well. With missions ranging

from rescue operations to transportation, the impact of

submarines was a decisive advantage for the United States.

During a rescue operation, USS Finback (SS 230) saved

the life of a downed carrier pilot who was shot down by

Japanese forces. The pilot would be future president George

H.W. Bush.

Following World War II, advancements in technology

made the first nuclear-powered submarine possible. USS

Nautilus (SSN 571) was commissioned in 1954 as the

world’s first nuclear-powered submarine. Nautilus would

go on to make history, sailing 1,381 miles while completely

submerged, the longest such journey in history at that point.

It wouldn’t be the first historic milestone for Nautilus. In

1958, she would become the first ship to complete a fully

submerged transit under the North Pole. The previous year,

Nautilus became the first submarine to sail under the arctic

ice path in general.

Submarine forces would continue to be an important

part of the national defense in the ensuing years. USS George

Washington (SSBN 598) would be vital in developing the

combat capabilities of submarines. She would launch the

first successful Polaris ballistic missile from a submerged

vessel in 1960.

During the Cold War, nuclear-powered submarines

and fast attack submarines would play a vital role. These

submarines would deploy around the globe on strategic

deterrence missions, along with special reconnaissance. The

versatility and stealth of submarines allowed for numerous

successful missions.

Submarine-launched Tomahawk cruise missiles saw

their first combat action during Operation Desert Storm.

USS Louisville (SSN 724) and USS Pittsburgh (SSN 720)

were the submarines to first launch these missiles. Today’s

submarines undertake a wide variety of missions including

reconnaissance, transportation and patrols. Submarines

are also part of the nuclear triad and are used as a major

deterrence against aggression.

The impact and history of submarines during the past

122 years have contributed to today’s submarine force. There

have been a total of 7 Chiefs of Naval Operations who have a

background in the submarine force. Over the course of naval

history, eight submariners have been awarded the Medal

of Honor. Among the most capable in the world, American

submarines continue to operate in ways traditional surface

vessels cannot, and will likely remain important for the next

122 years.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2022 Date Posted: 12.28.2022 11:13 Story ID: 435965 Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Celebrates Submarine Force Birthday, by PO2 Chris Roys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.