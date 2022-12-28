NAVY CELEBRATES
SUBMARINE FORCE BIRTHDAY
From Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chris Roys/All Hands Magazine
The Navy celebrates the acquisition of the first modern
submarine in the fleet’s history, USS Holland (SS 1), April 11.
Holland would be commissioned into active service
on October 12, 1900, during a ceremony in Newport,
Rhode Island, and set the bar for over 120 years of proud
submarine history.
Although the official submarine history began with
the purchase and commissioning of Holland, the impact
of subsurface vessels can be traced back to the American
Revolution. The ship known as Turtle would become the
world’s first submarine and would be used to try to break
the blockade of British ships in the New York Harbor. Turtle
would ultimately be unsuccessful in her mission but showed
the impact that submarine vessels could potentially have.
During World War II, the training and experience gained
from ships like Holland and Turtle began to pay off. The
impact of submarines during the war would be essential
in victory. American submarines were vital in lessening
the threat of German U-boats, which had destroyed allied
shipping lanes. With the threat of U-boats severely hampered,
submarines were able to redeploy to the Pacific theatre.
According to the Naval Heritage and History Command,
submarines were responsible for sinking more than 540,000
tons of Japanese Naval vessels, along with more than
4.7 million tons of merchant shipping. Submarines were
decisive factors in the pacific theatre, with these numbers
accounting for more than 54% of all Japanese vessel losses.
Submarines were used for more than just combat
operations during this time as well. With missions ranging
from rescue operations to transportation, the impact of
submarines was a decisive advantage for the United States.
During a rescue operation, USS Finback (SS 230) saved
the life of a downed carrier pilot who was shot down by
Japanese forces. The pilot would be future president George
H.W. Bush.
Following World War II, advancements in technology
made the first nuclear-powered submarine possible. USS
Nautilus (SSN 571) was commissioned in 1954 as the
world’s first nuclear-powered submarine. Nautilus would
go on to make history, sailing 1,381 miles while completely
submerged, the longest such journey in history at that point.
It wouldn’t be the first historic milestone for Nautilus. In
1958, she would become the first ship to complete a fully
submerged transit under the North Pole. The previous year,
Nautilus became the first submarine to sail under the arctic
ice path in general.
Submarine forces would continue to be an important
part of the national defense in the ensuing years. USS George
Washington (SSBN 598) would be vital in developing the
combat capabilities of submarines. She would launch the
first successful Polaris ballistic missile from a submerged
vessel in 1960.
During the Cold War, nuclear-powered submarines
and fast attack submarines would play a vital role. These
submarines would deploy around the globe on strategic
deterrence missions, along with special reconnaissance. The
versatility and stealth of submarines allowed for numerous
successful missions.
Submarine-launched Tomahawk cruise missiles saw
their first combat action during Operation Desert Storm.
USS Louisville (SSN 724) and USS Pittsburgh (SSN 720)
were the submarines to first launch these missiles. Today’s
submarines undertake a wide variety of missions including
reconnaissance, transportation and patrols. Submarines
are also part of the nuclear triad and are used as a major
deterrence against aggression.
The impact and history of submarines during the past
122 years have contributed to today’s submarine force. There
have been a total of 7 Chiefs of Naval Operations who have a
background in the submarine force. Over the course of naval
history, eight submariners have been awarded the Medal
of Honor. Among the most capable in the world, American
submarines continue to operate in ways traditional surface
vessels cannot, and will likely remain important for the next
122 years.
