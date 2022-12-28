Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Unique Brand of Football

    UNITED STATES

    12.28.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chris Roys 

    All Hands Magazine

    If someone mentions Navy football, it’s safe to say
    most people would assume they were referencing the
    Midshipmen, who currently play at the NCAA Division I
    Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). However, there’s a different
    Navy football team that has won 38 championships
    since 1934.
    Sprint football, formerly known as lightweight football,
    is a lesser-known brand of football, and the Naval Academy
    has one of the premier programs in the league.
    There have been 72 seasons since the inaugural
    season in 1934. Military Academy and the Naval Academy
    combined have won the majority of the league title a total of
    64 times.
    There are currently nine universities that play in the
    Collegiate Sprint Football League. The season is played
    during the fall. Navy annually plays Army in a rivalry game
    just as storied and tense as their FBS counterparts.
    This style of football is played exactly the same way
    as traditional football, with a very important distinction.
    The weight limit to play in this league currently sits at 178
    pounds. The original weight of the league was set at 150
    pounds and has increased over the years to align more with
    the average American college student.
    The players are weighed both four and two days prior
    to a game. This presents another challenge in an already
    demanding sport, and at an equally demanding university.
    Traditional football places an emphasis on body
    weight, size and power. Sprint football emphasizes speed,
    technique and agility. The student-athletes perform a variety
    of physical training routines, so the crossover is natural for
    many who participate and has fostered the tremendous
    success the Academy has achieved.
    Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States
    and a 1946 graduate of the Academy, played sprint football
    during his time on campus. Retired Adm. Richard W. Mies,
    a 1967 graduate of the Academy, also played for the
    storied program.
    Other notable sprint football players who are not
    associated with the Academy include New England Patriots
    owner Robert Kraft and former Secretary of Defense
    Donald Rumsfeld.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 11:13
    Story ID: 435964
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unique Brand of Football, by PO2 Chris Roys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    All Hands
    Magazine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT