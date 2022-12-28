Unique Brand of Football

If someone mentions Navy football, it’s safe to say

most people would assume they were referencing the

Midshipmen, who currently play at the NCAA Division I

Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). However, there’s a different

Navy football team that has won 38 championships

since 1934.

Sprint football, formerly known as lightweight football,

is a lesser-known brand of football, and the Naval Academy

has one of the premier programs in the league.

There have been 72 seasons since the inaugural

season in 1934. Military Academy and the Naval Academy

combined have won the majority of the league title a total of

64 times.

There are currently nine universities that play in the

Collegiate Sprint Football League. The season is played

during the fall. Navy annually plays Army in a rivalry game

just as storied and tense as their FBS counterparts.

This style of football is played exactly the same way

as traditional football, with a very important distinction.

The weight limit to play in this league currently sits at 178

pounds. The original weight of the league was set at 150

pounds and has increased over the years to align more with

the average American college student.

The players are weighed both four and two days prior

to a game. This presents another challenge in an already

demanding sport, and at an equally demanding university.

Traditional football places an emphasis on body

weight, size and power. Sprint football emphasizes speed,

technique and agility. The student-athletes perform a variety

of physical training routines, so the crossover is natural for

many who participate and has fostered the tremendous

success the Academy has achieved.

Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States

and a 1946 graduate of the Academy, played sprint football

during his time on campus. Retired Adm. Richard W. Mies,

a 1967 graduate of the Academy, also played for the

storied program.

Other notable sprint football players who are not

associated with the Academy include New England Patriots

owner Robert Kraft and former Secretary of Defense

Donald Rumsfeld.

