Naval Base Ventura County requires masks indoors

POINT MUGU - Dec. 23, 2022, effective immediately, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) will require mask indoors.
NBVC is following the mandated instructions referenced in the Consolidated Department of Defense (DoD) Coronavirus Disease 2019 Force Health Protection Guidance (29 Aug 22) which requires mask indoors when the community level is at ‘High’ per CDC guidance.
A significant increase in the weekly case rate of COVID-19 across the county is driving this community level.
NBVC will continue to monitor weekly community levels as reported by the CDC. Following the DoD-wide instruction, the mask requirement will remain in place until community levels drop below ‘High’.
NBVC is a strategically located Navy installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants.
Date Taken:
12.27.2022
Date Posted:
12.27.2022
|Story ID:
|435944
Location:
POINT MUGU, CA, US
|Web Views:
|163
|Downloads:
|0
