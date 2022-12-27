Naval Base Ventura County requires masks indoors

Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 211119-N-AS200-1459 (Nov. 19, 2021) POINT MUGU, Calif. – Twenty-six new chief...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 211119-N-AS200-1459 (Nov. 19, 2021) POINT MUGU, Calif. – Twenty-six new chief petty officers received their anchors and combination covers during a traditional Chief Pinning Ceremony onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) , Point Mugu Nov. 19, 2021. NBVC supports and enables the Fleet, Fighter and Family by providing effective and efficient readiness from the shore and is home to the Pacific Coast Seabees, the Westcoast Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and the U.S. Navy’s “Ghost Fleet,” unmanned air and sea vehicles. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released) see less | View Image Page

POINT MUGU - Dec. 23, 2022, effective immediately, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) will require mask indoors.



NBVC is following the mandated instructions referenced in the Consolidated Department of Defense (DoD) Coronavirus Disease 2019 Force Health Protection Guidance (29 Aug 22) which requires mask indoors when the community level is at ‘High’ per CDC guidance.



A significant increase in the weekly case rate of COVID-19 across the county is driving this community level.



NBVC will continue to monitor weekly community levels as reported by the CDC. Following the DoD-wide instruction, the mask requirement will remain in place until community levels drop below ‘High’.



NBVC is a strategically located Navy installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants.



For further information visit:



DVIDs: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NBVC



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NavalBaseVenturaCounty



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/navalbaseventuracounty/



Twitter: https://twitter.com/NBVCCalifornia



CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/TemplatePackage/contrib/widgets/covidcountycheck/