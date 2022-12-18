CBKU Education Center offers opportunities for academic studies to military

Photo By Capt. Steven Wesolowski | U.S. Army Spc. Robert Spears, mail clerk for 449th Aviation Support Battalion, 36th...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Steven Wesolowski | U.S. Army Spc. Robert Spears, mail clerk for 449th Aviation Support Battalion, 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, "Task Force Mustang," 36th Infantry Division (center), is joined by Maj. John Hope, executive officer of 449th ASB (left) and Capt. Jesus Cerillo, commander of Headquarters Support Company, 449th ASB, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Dec. 16, 2022. Spears graduated in Interdisciplinary Studies from Liberty University. (photo courtesy of Spc. Alena Martinez, 449th ASB Public Affairs Representative) see less | View Image Page

CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait – Soldiers of the 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard, alongside neighboring service members stationed in Kuwait and outstations across the Middle East, are offered opportunities to take academic studies at their own pace.



One such example of opportunities provided is the Camp Buehring Education Center, where service members can find a dedicated staff of administrators and volunteers ready to help. The center provides questions and answers to Soldiers regarding professional and technical military education, college courses, certifications, testing services, and education benefits.



Clara Sague, an education service specialist for Area Support Group – Kuwait, introduces her line of work alongside university administrators.



“The team here at the Camp Buehring Army Education Center makes it our mission to guide and show all Soldiers the road map to success in achieving their education goals,” said Sague. “For those that are not sure of their area of study, we always encourage them to start with their general education—that is really the foundation block for all education programs or majors.”



Sague carries with her 12 years of experience in education services, having worked in roles as a guidance counselor and education program manager to various service members stationed in the Middle East and in the states.



“It has been an honor serving these heroes!” said Sague. “I have so many memories, but the best of all is being able to celebrate with Soldiers when they are able to improve their General Technician (GT) score, which gives them many opportunities in their Army careers.”



Sague advises Soldiers over the U.S. Army Tuition Assistance (TA) policy, which limits funding to 130 semester hours of undergraduate credit or baccalaureate degree programs and 39 semester hours of graduate credit or master's degree programs. She also advises Soldiers to maintain a GPA of 2.0 or better for undergraduate studies, and 3.0 or better for graduate studies.



“By simply maintaining their GPA above standard, Soldiers will always be able to continue using TA funds,” she added. “My professional recommendation is to always use TA and student financial aid first before using the G.I. Bill. The G.I. Bill is also a ‘secret’ pot of benefits that can be transferred to a spouse or dependent.”



Accompanying Sague and staff members is associate professor Theresa G. Martin, faculty coordinator in sciences for University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) – Europe at Camp Buehring. She agreed on the same advice regarding TA benefits.



“Use your TA while stationed here and save your G.I. Bill for when you go back to the states,” said Martin. “Soldiers should complete Free Application for Student Aid (FAFSA) just to have on file. Doing so will make you eligible for UMGC scholarships that you can then use in place of the loans.”



Martin added that for service members transferring to another university, FAFSA is now open for Fall 2023 enrollment, and that her staff can help review and ensure applications are submitted before university deadlines. In addition, taking classes with UMGC online while overseas can potentially provide transferable credit for use after redeployment.



“We do get students who take classes with us and transfer credits to their stateside institution,” said Martin. “For example, my youngest son earned his associate’s degree with UMGC while he was in high school, and then transferred those credits to his program at Northeastern University. However, we encourage students to work with our academic advisors and their home institution to make sure credits are transferable.”



Among the UMGC staff, Argjenta Brunst, military program coordinator for UMGC – Europe, values every opportunity to help service members register for courses, secure TA funds, and become students.



“I am very passionate about education, and I like to inspire others to pursue a university degree,” said Brunst. “We have many service members arriving to our office with tons of questions, and after good discussion, they are happy to enroll for courses. This is an important step for them, and it is an honor to assist them.”



Brunst brings in 7 years of experience in education administration, working previously at UMGC – Asia. While working at Camp Buehring for the past year, she also provides customer service support to several of UMGC – Europe’s satellite campuses across Kuwait.



“I cannot take all the credit myself because we have an amazing staff that works together to provide top-notch services to every person who walks into our education centers,” she added.



Brunst shared that the university also provides intersession courses for winter and summer months, where students can complete three credit hours in four weeks.



Emmanuel Esguerra, program and national test center (PN) coordinator for UMGC – Europe, works at the Camp Buehring Education Center since 2019. He previously worked as an academic counselor and instructor in the Basic Skills Education Program (BSEP) instructor at various U.S. Army bases across Kuwait and Qatar.



“It’s been an eye-opening and rewarding experience,” said Esguerra. “When I taught for a BSEP class, 95% of my students improved their GT score at an average of 17 points. Assisting young Soldiers looking to pursue their career goals, whether to re-class in their specialties, or pursue Officer Candidate School or Warrant Officer Candidate School, are the most rewarding aspects of working at an education center.”



Esguerra shared how his team helps Soldiers discover their next courses of study.



“Usually, we ask probing questions in regard to personal and career goals. We also discuss timeline projections, levels of motivation, and areas of interest,” he said. “We provide current data, such as the Occupational Outlook Handbook by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, to assist Soldiers in making decisions for their continued education.”



Soldiers stationed at Camp Buehring also have opportunities to volunteer in assisting students and administrators between academic courses, testing services, and even tutoring.



U.S. Army Spc. Alena Allen, assigned to 252nd Quartermaster Company, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, volunteers her free time at the education center.



“I just arrived here for my first time at Camp Buehring, and with my background in continued education, the least I can do is volunteer where ever help is needed at the education center,” said Allen. “It’s always good to help fellow Soldiers get the adequate resources they need for their study materials, classes, and testing services.”



Celebrating academic achievements before the start of a new year, Camp Buehring Education Center hosted its first-ever graduation ceremony on Dec. 16, for service members who have or are within 12 credit hours of accomplishing their education goals.



To learn more about military education benefits and credentialing assistance visit www.armyuniversity.edu/ACCESS. For any questions, all service members are encouraged to visit the Camp Buehring Education Center located at Building B4-16.