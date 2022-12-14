USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Participates in Mine Response Exercise

Courtesy Photo | 221213-N-MW880-1028 ADRIATIC SEA (Dec. 13, 2022) Sailors assigned to Explosive...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 221213-N-MW880-1028 ADRIATIC SEA (Dec. 13, 2022) Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Mobile Unit 12, jump from an MH-60S Nighthawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, during a training exercise, Dec. 13, 2022. Navy EOD operate as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and are experts in countering explosive hazards in all environments by being able to locate, identify, render safe, recover, conduct field evaluation, and dispose of all explosive ordnance. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is comprised of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron 26, the Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55). Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and the George H.W. bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Wagner) see less | View Image Page

ADRIATIC SEA – The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Mobile Unit 12, and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 completed a floating mine response (FMR) exercise, Dec. 14, 2022.



The exercises was a live demolition training event, where an inert training mine was located and disposed of to demonstrate EOD response capabilities and interoperability between warfighting units within Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG.



A rigid-hull inflatable boat from Leyte Gulf, transporting a Sailor from EOD Mobile Unit 12, went into open water and positioned an inert training mine (known as the “bomb box”). During the exercise, Leyte Gulf provided tactical control of the aircraft participating in the exercise and the ship’s watch standers assisted in reporting the location of the inert mine.



“Overall, this was a great training opportunity for us to build upon our watch standers’ proficiency in mine warfare,” said Lt. Elliott Calhoun, air defense officer aboard Leyte Gulf. “The ability to use live ordnance for a simulated mine, and working with the EOD team added that element of realism to this event, which increased our mission readiness.”



EOD swimmers dispatched from two MH-60S Nighthawk helicopters, from HSC-5, entered the surrounding waters and planted charges to detonate the mine-like object. Upon completion of the mine disposal, the aircraft swept the area to verify the threat was eliminated.



“It was good for all of our guys to be able to actually get in the water for this demolition,” said Explosive Ordnance Disposal 2nd Class James Seroski. “We don’t get to do this that often. Being able to work with the other ships in the strike group and having the ability to complete the full mission profile greatly added to our ability to execute a real-world scenario more safely and efficiently.”



Leyte Gulf is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.



The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10. CSG-10 is comprised of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26, the Information Warfare Commander, and Leyte Gulf.



The ships of DESRON 26 within CSG-10 are the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Nitze (DDG 94), USS Farragut (DDG 99), USS Truxtun (DDG 103), and USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119).



The squadrons of CVW-7 embarked aboard the George H.W. Bush are the “Sidewinders” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, the “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103, the “Nighthawks” of VFA-136, the “Pukin Dogs” of VFA-143, the “Bluetails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, the “Patriots” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, the “Nightdippers” of HSC-5, and the “Grandmasters” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46.