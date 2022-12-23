Arc light defenders complete SET course

Photo By Staff Sgt. Divine Cox | Members from the 36th Security Forces Squadron and local law enforcement personnel...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Divine Cox | Members from the 36th Security Forces Squadron and local law enforcement personnel pose for a photo during a Special Enforcement Tactics course on Guam, Dec. 16, 2022. SET is specialized training designed to give individuals the skills needed to resolve critical incidents involving threats to public safety which would otherwise exceed the capabilities of traditional law enforcement and first responders. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

For the first time ever, six members from the 36th Security Forces Squadron recently graduated from a Special Enforcement Tactics course, an elite course held by local law enforcement.

SET is specialized training designed to give individuals the skills needed to resolve critical incidents involving threats to public safety which would otherwise exceed the capabilities of traditional law enforcement and first responders.



“The training fully integrates members from across the inter-agency spectrum ranging from U.S. Military and federal law enforcement to local law enforcement agencies,” said Maj. Dayne Foote, 36th SFS commander. “This integration built a diverse team meeting for the first time at the course, ultimately building a bond and creating interoperability in tactical situations.”



Foote stated that this class made history not only for being the first class to ever have U.S. Air Force SFS personnel graduate, but also by having the honor of the first two female graduates of the program, of which one was Junille Robyn L.G. Okada, 36th SFS Department of the Air Force police officer, and the first active-duty member to complete the program, Staff Sgt. Channa Thol, 36th SFS training instructor.



“When I first came to Guam, I immediately started to network with local law enforcement,” said Thol. “As I became closer with local law enforcement, they would talk about how hard the training for SET would be, so when the opportunity came for me to attend, I took my chance and completed it.”



The course covered different advanced training topics to produce operators with a diverse skill set. These topics include advanced tactical firearm training, close quarters battle, vehicle and bus assaults and close quarters battle within constrained environments, tactical tracking through urban and jungle terrain, repelling, dignitary protection, breaching techniques, small team movements, low light engagement techniques with multiple weapons systems, low light weapons qualification requirements, advanced mission planning, active shooter response techniques, spontaneous knife defense and unarmed combatives, ability to operate in a chemical environment, and confrontation management riot control techniques.



“This course enhances the ability of the 36th Wing to both provide force protection for combat projection across the region as well as provide high quality defense forces capable of integrating with foreign and local partners seamlessly,” said Foote. “These opportunities to build relationships with various agencies give us the ability to create relationships vital to mission success in crisis or contingency environments. The integration of military and civilian partners enhances our overall ability to operate in all environments, request assistance as needed, while also allowing military personnel to take advantage of advanced training to increase Arc Light Defenders' lethality in high-end conflicts. These partnerships create opportunities to integrate at all levels make everyone better and stronger thus enhancing the overall security of the region.”



The 36th SFS plans to send more Arc Light Defenders through the course to further enhance the capabilities of the unit and provide additional options for commanders at all levels in

contingency or crisis operations.