Army leaders tour Fort Riley barracks for continuous readiness, modernization

Photo By Caroline Countryman | FORT RILEY, KS - U.S. Army Fort Riley Garrison Command Sergeant Major Jason Poulin...... read more read more Photo By Caroline Countryman | FORT RILEY, KS - U.S. Army Fort Riley Garrison Command Sergeant Major Jason Poulin discussing barracks renovations with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Headquarters Command Sergeant Major Patrickson Toussaint while touring the barracks of Fort Riley, Sept. 14, 2022. see less | View Image Page

FORT RILEY, KS – Army Materiel Command senior commanders adopted an investment plan that outlines alternatives for maximizing construction money during the next ten years in a strategic move intended to get the Army ready for continuous readiness and modernization.



The Facilities Investment Plan is a compilation of all current facility requirements across the Army, along with related strategic investment plans, such as the Housing Implementation Plan and Army Standard Design. Senior Commanders provide the requirements for the 125 Army locations, which are broken down into five categories: Quality of Life, Power Projection, Installation Readiness Infrastructure, Modernization and Stationing Requirements, and Sustainment.



Sept. 15, 2022, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Headquarters Command Sergeant Major Patrickson Toussaint, toured a Fort Riley barracks building, 7614 Apennines. The Corps is leading efforts with contractors for a complete rehabilitation of the building, which provides housing for single Soldiers.



That barracks is one of twelve at Fort Riley in the process of renovation and modernization. Four facilities are in the design phase, five are in renovation phase and three are complete and in the final outfitting phase. The renovated facilities offer new furniture, appliances and are configured to the Army’s plus standard, meaning each suite has four private bedrooms with 2 shared bathrooms and kitchen area.



"The Army's People First initiative can be seen in the design of our new barracks,” U.S. Army Fort Riley Garrison Command Sergeant Major Jason Poulin said. “The 4-1 concept reduces Soldier isolation while still maximizing privacy. The large common area provides a gathering space for eating, socializing and team building between fellow Soldiers reinforcing the 'This is my Squad initiative'."



These partnerships are making a difference in the quality of life for our Soldiers at Fort Riley.



“The Fort Riley Directorate of Public Works(DPW) team is committed to providing our single Soldiers with safe, healthy and the best possible accommodations while they are assigned to Fort Riley,” Jeff Williamson, DPW director, said.



As Soldiers continue training and deploying, the Fort Riley DPW and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will continue renovating their barracks, creating a comfortable place to come home to.