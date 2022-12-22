TRADOC Commanding General visits Fort Huachuca

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. —Gen. Gary M. Brito, Commanding General of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, visited the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca Dec. 19-20.



Stationed in Virginia, this was Brito’s first ever visit to Fort Huachuca.



TRADOC oversees 32 Army schools organized under 10 Centers of Excellence, each focused on a separate area of expertise within the Army (such as Intelligence and Maneuver). These centers train more than 750,000 Soldiers and service members each year.



Brito, accompanied by his wife, Michelle, took a tour of the installation, experienced Fort Huachuca’s Resiliency, Awareness, Prevention, Inclusion, and Diversity (RAPID) Escape Room, and met with installation leadership, Soldiers, and spouses to discuss command priorities and be briefed on Fort Huachuca programs and initiatives.



“I think Fort Huachuca is at the forefront of building the Army of 2030, 2040, and I shared with the team earlier in that respect that 2030 is right around the corner,” Brito said. “With all the tenet organizations here at Fort Huachuca, it’s critical; the training, development, testing, and experimentation, is necessary for the Army of 2030, 2040 and beyond.”



Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, USAICoE and Fort Huachuca commanding general, took Brito to Star Hill to give him an overview of the 1LT John R. Fox Multi-Domain Range.



Renamed this past summer as the First Lieutenant John R. Fox Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) Non-Kinetic Range Complex, it is the first Army range dedicated solely to training and enhancing the Army’s MDO capabilities.



“Fort Huachuca is well-positioned to meet the Army’s demands by building on our current capabilities as a major range test facility Base,” Hale said. “The First Lieutenant John R. Fox MDO Range will be an environment with the full development and representation of threat capabilities and activities across the electromagnetic spectrum to address our warfighting concepts and modernization requirements.”



During the USAICoE update brief, Brito heard from organizations across the installation to include Intelligence Capabilities Development Integration, the USAICoE NCO Academy and the HUMINT Training Joint Center of Excellence.



Anne Marshall, USAICoE CHRD/SGS civilian training coordinator, briefed Brito on how her office supports the development of its Civilian workforce through training needs analysis, professional development, and career workshops. Some of these programs have become TRADOC best practices.



“Our programs are largely successful due to full support of leadership and Maj. Gen. Hale proves that people are his number one priority through fully funding the Professional Development Training Fund, and giving new and innovative trainings a chance,” said Marshall.



