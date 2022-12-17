Fort Riley community honors fallen at Wreaths Across America

FORT RILEY, KS - Regional and Fort Riley community members volunteered for the annual Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony at Fort Riley Post Cemetery, December 17, 2022.



The annual wreath-laying ceremony originated with Arlington National Cemetery and is now coordinated with more than 3,400 places across the globe and in all 50 U.S. states. More than 50 of those sites are in Kansas.



“The wreaths here today have traveled almost 2,000 miles to grace the headstones of our fallen heroes” said Brig. Gen. Niave F. Knell, the deputy commanding general of the First Infantry Division and Fort Riley. “This year marks the 17th year of participation at Fort Riley.”



Veterans, family members and other volunteers braved the weather, with temperatures below freezing, to meet at the Fort Riley Post Cemetery for the brief ceremony, before lining up to put wreaths at the graves of about 350 fallen service members.



“To our children we want you to understand the freedom we enjoy today have not been free but come with a cost that someday you may have to pay yourself” said Kathy McCandless, President of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Fourth District.



Wreath’s Across America’s mission is to Remember, Honor, Teach. Remember our fallen U.S. veterans. Honor those who serve. Teach your children the value of freedom.



“I bring my girls to impart to them the knowledge you believe is necessary for them to have about our past and our future” accompanying his two daughters, said SFC Stetson Countryman, 2nd Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Combat Brigade, 1st Infantry Division. “By connecting children to the individuals who granted them freedom, it also serves as the most amazing history lesson.”



We are not here today to decorate graves or to mourn death, but to remember the life they lived and honorably gave to this country,” Knell said. “We will never be able to repay the debt we owe, but may each wreath be a gift of sincere appreciation from a grateful nation. Remember. Honor. Teach.”

