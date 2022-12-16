37 TRSS Faculty Development Flight validates new Student-Centered Active Learning Experience course

Photo By Christa Dandrea | David Richardson, 37th Training Support Squadron Faculty Development Instructor,...... read more read more Photo By Christa Dandrea | David Richardson, 37th Training Support Squadron Faculty Development Instructor, participates during the new Student-Centered Active Learning Experience (SC-AL-E) course on Nov. 18, 2022, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The course was recently validated on Dec. 2, 2022, and intended to teach instructors, course designers, and staff on the development and implementation of an instructional design that focuses on bringing multiple forms of active-learning and student-centered pedagogies into a traditionally lecture-based course. (Courtesy photo by Lisa Rich) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – With a focus on the future and a goal of developing the best instructors, the 37th Training Support Squadron Faculty Development Flight wrapped up course validation on its new Student-Centered Active Learning Experience (SC-AL-E) course on Dec. 2. This course is designed to teach instructors, course designers, and staff on the development and implementation of an instructional design that focuses on bringing multiple forms of active-learning and student-centered pedagogies into a traditionally lecture-based course.



Over the course of this validation process, three operational tryout classes were conducted with 28 students from units across the 37th Training Wing. Students validated lesson topics including how people learn; characteristics of a facilitator; teaching with emotional intelligence; teaching and learning styles; faculty roles in active learning; active learning strategies; integrating multimedia; learning spaces; designing student-centered active learning courses; writing course control documents; and integrating collaborative learning. A final capstone project provided students the opportunity to redesign and facilitate a unit of instruction and receive feedback from their facilitator and peers.



“We are grateful for the faculty who stepped forward to participate in this new course to provide insightful feedback to ensure sound instructional principles, methods, and activities,” said Lisa Rich, FacD Flight Chief. “Improving technical training student learning experiences is one of our top priorities and the 37 TRSS is committed to ensuring the faculty who serve them have access to best practices they need to support innovative teaching and learning practices.”



End-of-course survey feedback underscored the benefits of course attendance. For example, one student commented on room design stating, “The individual screens that we were able to connect our devices to was a really nice touch. That's the first time I saw that, and I really enjoyed it.” Additionally, in response to the course enhancing student knowledge, skills, and attitudes (KSAs) and being able to apply lessons learned on the job, comments include:



– “This course has been extremely beneficial. I feel I am walking away with more than I anticipated to walk away with from this course. Understanding that it is still in validation, I believe the course is very close to being polished and complete. Will definitely be recommending that we send more instructors to gain the experience.”



– “I can't wait to find ways to incorporate more active learning in my instruction.’



– “There are several ideas I want to implement in my new lesson plans.”



– “I recently took TPAE and compared to this course, this was more value added. I learned more about myself, EI self-evaluations, how to become a better instructor, and I have more tools and resources to make my classes more interactive for learning.”



– “I learned more than expected from this course. I will definitely be applying what I gained here in my courses. I would also recommend this to my peers.”



“This course addresses the on-going need to continuously enhance learning professional’s knowledge, skills, and abilities required to transform their teaching and learning practice,” said Kevin Salis, 37 TRSS Director of Operations. “This course not only benefits technical training faculty and their students, the course is also changing the pedagogical teaching and learning culture at the 37th Training Wing in enduring ways.”



Upon completion of the course, graduates earn two Community College of the Air Force credit hours and receive a Badgr digital credential in addition to their traditional paper-based certificate of completion. The 37 TRSS Fiscal Year 23 class schedule is published online at https://tockify.com/37trssfacultydevelopment/pinboard.



In addition to classes held at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, we can support a Mobile Training Team (MTT) request to provide training at your unit’s location.



For more information or to request an MTT to deliver training at your location, email 37TRSS.FACD@us.af.mil.