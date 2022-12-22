Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight

Meet Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) 1st Class Dominique Williams! He is currently a recruit division commander at Recruit Training Command (RTC).



He’s only in his first year and was the lead RDC for his third push. He’s the ship training team coordinator and is master training specialist qualified.



“Every so often I reflect and see what’s my next steps to grow,” Williams said. “My biggest thing is being a mentor. This command is kind of helping with that.”



RTC wasn’t William’s first choice when he was picking orders, he wanted to go to an aircraft carrier. However, he’s making the best of it.



“I’m a glass half full type of guy,” said Williams. “If you make the best out of every command, it will be good.”



William’s wants to be a better mentor to his peers and junior Sailors. He shares his knowledge from past struggles to make is easier for others to grow in hopes of making changes for their careers.



“I feel like my next step in life is to become a better mentor, coach, and help others come up easier than how I did,” he explained. “If somebody makes chief before me, good. I’m not the one to try and hide information.”



Williams also coached youth basketball at most of his previous commands. He’s worked with kids up to eighth grade on a volunteer status. He started unofficially in 2014 and started working as an official coach in 2018, helping the team win the championship.



“I figured if I want to do something I love, why not give back to the community and coach,” he said. “I know the game so why not see if I can actually be the voice and help them.”



Williams joined the Navy in 2012, is from Chicago, and spends his off time with family. He also enjoys drawing and reading, and is getting his degree in investigative forensics.

