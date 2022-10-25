AAFB Defenders set ‘The Standard’

Airmen from the 97th Security Forces Squadron challenged themselves to set ‘The Standard’ during an intensive three day resiliency course from Oct. 19 through Oct. 21, 2022, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The Standard is a bi-annual challenge the 97th SFS puts on to encourage Airmen to meet and exceed physical and mental standards. It included a service project in the surrounding community, a 4.5 mile run, and a ruck through the base.

