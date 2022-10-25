Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAFB Defenders set ‘The Standard’

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 97th Security Forces Squadron challenged themselves to set ‘The Standard’ during an intensive three day resiliency course from Oct. 19 through Oct. 21, 2022, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The Standard is a bi-annual challenge the 97th SFS puts on to encourage Airmen to meet and exceed physical and mental standards. It included a service project in the surrounding community, a 4.5 mile run, and a ruck through the base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 10:54
    Story ID: 435761
    Location: ALTUS, OK, US 
    This work, AAFB Defenders set ‘The Standard’, by A1C Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AETC
    97 AMW
    97 SFS
    The Standard

