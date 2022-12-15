Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 in Review: Office of Civilian Human Resources (OCHR) Rota

    SPAIN

    12.15.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    On October 1, 2021, the Human Resources Office (HRO), Rota, Spain and all HROs across the European Theater transitioned from being members of the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) to the Office of Civilian Human Resources (OCHR) where they provide services as the overseas program center (OPC) to both U.S. and local labor personnel (LLP).

    The change was significant and the transition was extremely complex for all those involved requiring movement of personnel from CNIC to OCHR, changes in leadership, organizational structure, processes, and more. Throughout this transition, Rota still managed to successfully provide a full range of human resources services to more than 1,068 LLP and 496 U.S. personnel.

    As the office strives for excellence, the goal of the OPC is to be the best human resources organization in the Navy. OCHR has managed to accomplish this by providing the best possible customer service to each of their serviced organizations and individuals.

    As stated in the Overseas Program Center's leadership philosophy, “Rota customers carry out the mission of the United States Navy and our sole mission and reason for existence is to support them so they can accomplish their missions more effectively. Without them, there is no ‘us.’”

    By the Numbers:
    Internal – LLP applications: 1,070
    Internal – Job announcements: 85
    Internal – Hires: 106

    External – Applications: 1,644
    External – Announcements: 25
    External – Hires: 53

    Staffing actions: 549
    Pay adjustments: 1,077
    Corrections: 622
    Labor status documents; 2, 248

