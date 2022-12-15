2022 in Review: School Liaison Officer

2022 was a busy year for Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota School Liaison, Randy Lambert! Throughout the year, there was an increased number of family transitions in support of outgoing Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, USS Ross (DDG 71) and Porter (DDG 78) families, as well as the support of incoming destroyers USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) and USS Bulkeley (DDG 84).



Lambert participated in a number of town halls focused on transitioning back to Virginia as well as connecting families with school liaisons at specific bases and sharing information with homeschool families.



In April, Lambert – along with a team of NAVSTA Rota community members – flew to Norfolk, Virginia, to brief Sailors and their families of the Bulkeley. This was one of the best organized and well attended homeport shift briefs, with over 120 people attending the family night event! During the event, the school liaison presents information about on base DoDEA schools, homeschool information, and Spanish school options. It is a great opportunity for Sailors and families to ask specific questions about education at NAVSTA Rota and the surrounding communities.



The school liaison participated in two events over the summer marking the arrivals of Paul Ignatius and Bulkeley to NAVSTA Rota. This was a great chance to reconnect with Sailors from earlier homeport shift events in Jacksonville, Florida and Norfolk, Virginia.



Besides supporting transition of military and civilian families, Lambert supported local DoDEA schools – Rota Elementary School and David Glasgow Farragut (DGF) Middle/High School – as the schools once again welcomed parents and volunteers back on to the campus.



In early June, DGF M/HS graduation took place on the football field with one of the school’s largest graduating classes in recent years. The graduating seniors were heading to the U.S. Naval Academy, schools in New York, Florida, California, and Texas to name a few, joining the military, attending trade schools, or taking a gap year.



For the second year in a row, the SLO hosted a Back 2 School resource fair in conjunction with health promotions inside the main Navy Exchange. The event included over 20 community and school organizations providing information and recruiting volunteers to support their organizations. Fleet & Family Support Center (FFSC) Rota, Rota Child & Youth Programs, U.S. Naval Hospital Rota’s Health Promotions, and NAVSTA Rota Fire Department were on hand to provide helpful back-to-school information. Besides providing a comfortable air-conditioned space for the fair, the NEX provided information about the student meal program and gave away prizes.



Another way Lambert helped to settle incoming youth in their new home was through the youth sponsorship program. Working with NAVSTA Rota youth center director, Aaron Chapuis, they hosted two Friends Exploring España Together, or FEET, youth sponsorship events. Student mentors offered information to newcomers about living in the Rota area and going to school at DGF M/HS. Students were given a private tour of the campus, and they got to meet incoming principal, Dr. Wanda Bradley, along with assistant principal, Edwin Caballero. Afterwards, the group went to Cadiz city for a walking tour and to sample the many culinary delights of the central market.



Lambert continues to reach out to the community through ICR newcomer briefs, hosting the weekly “SLO Down” radio show, attending various weekly and quarterly meetings with installation and school leadership, and hosting workshops on Spanish schools, college & career readiness, financial aid and special needs.



Looking forward, Lambert is already laying the groundwork for an exciting 2023!



“On the horizon, we has a lot of exciting things being planned for our homeschool community, STEM programs, youth sponsorship and much more,” he said. “I hope all the Rota area families a happy, healthy and safe holiday season!”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2022 Date Posted: 12.22.2022 10:32 Story ID: 435748 Location: ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 in Review: School Liaison Officer, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.