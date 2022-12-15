2022 in Review: Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11

Although the Seabees of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 have only been in Spain for a couple months, it has certainly been a packed year!



Back west in their homeport of Gulfport, Mississippi, the year started off with the intense training and exercise to prepare for deployment. Starting in late January, NMCB 11 hit the mud with their annual two-week field training exercise where they sharpened their hallmark fighting-and-building abilities in the mud and trenches of Camp Shelby, Mississippi.



The training didn’t cease upon their return from the field, and a small detail of Seabees ventured to the far northern reaches of Alaska to integrate with Underwater Construction Team ONE for Ice Exercise 2022, where they maintained facilities, equipment and even a floating ice runway to support arctic submarine operations.



In August, the Seabees began their 2022-2023 deployment assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68 and split up into their detail and detachment sites across the globe with their main body, of course, right here in Rota, Spain. By September, turnover with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMBC) 133 was complete and the team settled into their new homes for the next six months – Camp Mitchell.



Once settled in and fully deployed, NMCB 11 got straight to work throughout the area of operation. In Germany, Seabees worked with Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Air Force and German navy on rapid airfield damage repair. In Israel, NMCB 11 returned over 700,000 pounds of cargo and equipment back to Rota. Locally, in Spain, the Seabee and surface warfare communities briefly shook hands when Seabee crane operators helped out with lifting the brows for USS Sioux City, USS Arleigh Burke, and USS Porter.



Spread out over three continents, NMCB 11’s details got into full swing by the year’s end and continues to do so. In Guam, our personnel worked with the 30th Naval Construction Regiment and Commander, Task Force 75 with moving supplies and equipment to the surrounding islands in the deep blue Pacific.



In Africa, details of Seabees spread out between Tunisia, Morocco, Ghana and Djibouti, using their skillset to assist partner nations in a wide variety of areas, ranging from training facilities to anti-piracy. Over 690,000 pounds of supplies and equipment were sent from Rota to establish new projects in Ghana and Tunisia.



Across Europe, Seabees in Romania, Georgia, Cyprus and Norway simultaneously solidified concrete partnerships (figuratively) and concrete infrastructure (literally) with their European allies.



Back in Rota, their main element kept busy with the successful and challenging concrete angled roof placement on the Military Working Dog Kennel and the establishment of a Seabee Tech Trainer in Camp Mitchell.

As the Seabees of NMCB 11 close the book on 2022 with its pages proudly displaying the telltale signs of hard work – a grass stain here, some frayed edges there – but the written words of their successes are clearly legible in dark ballpoint ink, as are the lessons learned for their future counterparts to look back and reference.



As quickly as they closed and shelved one book, they open another: 2023. The year may be over, but NMCB 11’s deployment is only halfway through. In true Seabee fashion, Lucky 11 will charge head-on into the New Year and overcome any challenge that lies in wait. Hoorah!

