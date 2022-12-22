Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve senior leader celebrates veterans in The Bronx

    Army Reserve senior leader celebrates veterans in The Bronx

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | Maj. Gen. Rodney Faulk, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness...... read more read more

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    NEW YORK CITY – The U.S. Army Reserve featured one of its senior leaders in The Bronx Veterans Day Parade Nov. 13. in Throggs Neck.

    Maj. Gen. Rodney Faulk, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, took part in the historic event for the second straight year.

    “No matter when they served, these people all swore an oath to defend their country and to defend their communities and our way of life, and I just thank that is so noble,” Faulk said during an interview with News 12 The Bronx.

    After marching in the parade, Faulk delivered remarks at Bicentennial Veterans Memorial Park, which “honors the men and women who have preserved, protected, and America’s armed forces throughout its history” according to the park’s official website.

    Following his remarks, Faulk assisted the parade’s grand marshal, retired U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class David Leich, in presenting commemorative medals to a group of Korean War veterans in attendance.

    Video from the News 12 The Bronx interview can be viewed at: https://bronx.news12.com/veterans-day-parade-held-in-throggs-neck-honors-local-veterans?fbclid=IwAR0Zvdy9UUA3dM0BPqFZQ365uJ2BasNoKWxqW3aLAsG4m9E9I3FOya0xfcs

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 09:20
    Story ID: 435742
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve senior leader celebrates veterans in The Bronx, by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Army Reserve senior leader celebrates veterans in The Bronx
    Army Reserve senior leader celebrates veterans in The Bronx
    Army Reserve senior leader celebrates veterans in The Bronx
    Army Reserve senior leader celebrates veterans in The Bronx
    Army Reserve senior leader celebrates veterans in The Bronx
    Army Reserve senior leader celebrates veterans in The Bronx
    Army Reserve senior leader celebrates veterans in The Bronx
    Army Reserve senior leader celebrates veterans in The Bronx

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    Army Reserve
    99th Readiness Division
    99th RD
    Rodney Faulk
    Bronx Veterans Day Parade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT