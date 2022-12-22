Army Reserve senior leader celebrates veterans in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY – The U.S. Army Reserve featured one of its senior leaders in The Bronx Veterans Day Parade Nov. 13. in Throggs Neck.



Maj. Gen. Rodney Faulk, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, took part in the historic event for the second straight year.



“No matter when they served, these people all swore an oath to defend their country and to defend their communities and our way of life, and I just thank that is so noble,” Faulk said during an interview with News 12 The Bronx.



After marching in the parade, Faulk delivered remarks at Bicentennial Veterans Memorial Park, which “honors the men and women who have preserved, protected, and America’s armed forces throughout its history” according to the park’s official website.



Following his remarks, Faulk assisted the parade’s grand marshal, retired U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class David Leich, in presenting commemorative medals to a group of Korean War veterans in attendance.



Video from the News 12 The Bronx interview can be viewed at: https://bronx.news12.com/veterans-day-parade-held-in-throggs-neck-honors-local-veterans?fbclid=IwAR0Zvdy9UUA3dM0BPqFZQ365uJ2BasNoKWxqW3aLAsG4m9E9I3FOya0xfcs

