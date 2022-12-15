2022 in Review: NAVSTA Rota Fire & Emergency Services

Looking back at the new prosperity of this last year, it’s amazing to see how much the Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) has accomplished and grown. It is a testament to the fact that they have been able to continue their growth and to strengthen partnerships continuously throughout the year. Operating at a level that promotes excellence year round, the Rota F&ES surpasses expectations every year and raises the bar for our community.



Training is the cornerstone of the Rota F&ES. Whether it's training regularly with the Spanish Bomberos or hosting different organizations for qualifications, Rota F&ES are ready for whatever comes their way. This was true on the night of the Spanish frigata Santa Maria (F81) shipboard fire.



Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Zachary Certuche has been a firefighter at NAVSTA Rota for almost three years. On the evening of Oct. 7 it was a normal night on duty. Certuche was eating dinner with his crew and reflecting on the day’s training events.



One hour later he was positioning a 75-foot ladder above the bow of the Santa Maria to rescue 24 people trapped by the shipboard fire. Together with the ship’s forces, Rota F&ES were able to extinguish the fire quickly, limiting the spread and further damage to the ship.



“I remember afterwards feeling an overwhelming sense of pride in my crew,” said Certuche. “The way that everyone came together as a team and accomplished the mission, it was a moment I will never forget.”



This successful outcome was not just chance but a culmination of hundreds of hours of training and preparation for any eventuality.



The quality of training is the most important aspect of Rota F&ES and with the facilities fitted for mock training and teaching the science behind each scenario further improves the experience. Utilizing the fire training ground at every opportunity with controlled flashover training, shipboard fire simulators and with the command’s permission, controlled training burns in condemned housing.



NAVSTA Rota F&ES is well rounded with Sailors, Spanish personnel, and U.S. civilians. They continue to look for ways to improve their services and partnerships through community outreach and joint training opportunities.

NAVSTA Rota F&ES has one of the largest scopes of services in the DoD. At a moment's notice 24/7/365, the Rota F&ES are ready to answer the call.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2022 Date Posted: 12.22.2022 10:32 Story ID: 435737 Location: ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 in Review: NAVSTA Rota Fire & Emergency Services, by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.