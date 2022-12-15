2022 in Review: U.S. National Support Element Lisbon - Dário Galvão

Recent years have posed a significant challenge for United States National Support Element (USNSE) Lisbon in finding suitable and affordable housing for its members and their dependents. Since 2017, Portugal has consistently ranked in the top 10% worldwide to visit and live; this triggered overall higher housing prices causing an added stressor to newcomers to Lisbon, and by extension the housing department.



Housing representative, Dário Galvão, has met this challenge by working to find suitable – and within their overseas housing allowance (OHA) – homes for all U.S. North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members and their families.



The housing department is typically one of the first face that many service members and their families meet upon arriving to Lisbon.



“We [housing department] have to perform all functions inherent to the department such as: showing services, lease contracts, bank appointments, customer support, housing inspections, warehouse requests, utilities support, and administrative paperwork to other departments,” Galvão explained.



With over 17 years of experience working in the Lisbon housing department, Galvão is not only a subject matter experience on the local housing market and real estate process, but he also supports the USNSE Lisbon community with numerous other administrative and logistics functions. This includes helping Americans assimilate to Lisbon and the Portuguese culture.



“Being able as a Portuguese to understand the American culture and make them feel welcome in this country is the main challenge,” said Galvão. “Making them feel that there are no differences between these two nations, and welcome everyone with open arms as we do so well.”



Galvão’s welcoming attitude is noticed by many during their time at USNSE Lisbon as he aims to “reduce the gap” between the two communities.



Lt. Cmdr. Bekim Austin, officer-in-charge of USNSE Lisbon, explained that it is not just his experience and business acumen that makes Galvão stand out but it has been his human side. Austin said that Galvão’s “love of life, friendly attitude, and willingness to share his knowledge of Portugal with USNSE community members.”



This positive attitude is one of the reasons USNSE Lisbon is known for competent and friendly customer service.



“He is one of our hardest working and most dedicated employees at the Support Element,” said Austin.



Within his housing duties over the past year, Galvão consistently found homes – showing over 40 homes to new check-ins this year – that met the needs of service members and their families, while ensuring rental contracts stayed at or under the maximum OHA allowed. He was also directly responsible for coordinating 5 loaner furniture delivery request, 8 full tour appliance deliveries, and 18 temporary housing allowance (TLA) hotel reservations.



However, Galvão does not hesitate to step up and assist in out-of-the-norm situations.



Earlier this year when the USNSE Lisbon community experienced a tragedy, he was requested by the grieving family to carry out the funeral services including speaking on behalf of the family to an audience of over 200 NATO, U.S. Embassy, and local Portuguese personnel. He also ensured – along with the funeral home – that all needs of the family were met in a respectful and considerate manner. Despite the difficult time, the family and community was able to lean on Galvão and his expertise and compassion.



He is also responsible for processing Imposto Valor Acrescentado (IVA) tax refund claims which consistently puts money back into the pockets of NATO service members and their families. This year he has processed 133 IVA claims for approximately 60 families, returning over €25,000 back to the bank accounts of our service members.



Despite the challenges, Galvão enjoys working with the small community of USNSE Lisbon.



“It’s a pleasure to work with the American community and the feeling of pride in being able to serve this community,” he said. “I always have something to learn from every person who enters my office, or being able to be that influence too, whether in a word of support or encouragement for anyone.”



Outside of work, Galvão spends time with his wife Milene and their two children. He preaches and plays drums for his church, loves to travel, is the founder of the Saab car club in Portugal, and can be found working in his garage on his race car. He is also a proud supporter of the Portuguese soccer team Benfica.



“Galvão consistently gives over 110% to his job and customers, and truly represents the best of U.S. National Support Element Lisbon,” said Austin.

The mission of United States National Support Element Lisbon is to provide CNREURAFCENT, admin agent support to all U.S. military personnel and dependents assigned to Portuguese located NATO Commands: STRIKFORNATO, JALLC, NCIA, ACCI and MOU personnel by providing Title 10 services (TRICARE, housing, NDSP-Schools, pay and personnel, diplomatic, customs, vehicle import, fleet postal services, administrative support, and QOL/MWR).

