    Honoring a fallen warrior

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Several hundred members of the base community came together to honor the memory of Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Jacobson through a memorial ruck and food drive at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Sept. 28.

    Members assigned to the 17th Security Forces Squadron organized the event. They asked participants to carry bags full of canned food in ruck sacks, which would be donated to a local food drive at the end of the designated route.

    Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, saw this event as opportunity to reflect on the sacrifice she and other services members have made serving their country.

    "I want you to think about Airman Jacobson. I want you to think about the teammate that she was in the service to her country. I want you to remember all of your friends and your loved ones,” said Reilman.

    “In particular, for us who have served for a few years, think about the comrades in arms that we've lost in the past 20 years. As that weight grows, I want you to think of the weight you all carry as well. Talk to your friends and your teammates and take care of one another."

    On Sept. 28, 2005, Jacobson, at the age of 21, paid the ultimate sacrifice by becoming the first Security Forces Airman and first female Airman to die in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Goodfellow’s South gate is named in her honor.

