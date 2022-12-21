Moody’s AADD saves lives, careers

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. -- Moody’s Airmen Against Drunk Driving program is up and running after a brief pause in operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



AADD offers confidential driver services to military members, dependents, and DoD employees free of charge. The program strives to save lives by gathering volunteers to be designated drivers on Friday and Saturday nights from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.



The program – which relies heavily on volunteers to maintain services – implemented its first active ride in August of 2022. AADD will continue to offer services for individuals that find their responsible transportation plans have fallen through.



“We’re an organization of volunteers who come together to provide a safe option for folks who may not have properly planned their night,” said Staff Sgt. David Weaver Jr., 23rd Wing AADD vice president. “It’s an opportunity to preserve careers and ultimately make good choices.”



With a valid driver’s license and access to a vehicle, anyone is welcome to volunteer, Weaver explained.



Individuals interested in volunteering can contact their respective squadron point of contacts. The squadron POCs typically fulfill the dispatcher position giving Airmen the opportunity to volunteer as drivers and be compensated for the gas used during their volunteer shifts.



While some may see AADD as a service for young Airmen – in both rank and age – the goal of the program is to serve anyone in need.



“Our organization is made for Airmen, ‘Big A’ Airmen,” said Tech. Sgt. Edward Burden Jr., 23rd Wing AADD president. “There is no rank limitation or restriction on those who volunteer or anyone in need of a ride home.”

The AADD program serves as a way for Airmen to look after one another and the citizens of the surrounding community by making the roads safer. Ultimately, the program hopes to not only protect an Airman’s career but their life.



If an Airman gets a DUI it can lead to catastrophic effects both personally and professionally, Burden explained. The program aims to avoid just that by providing safe rides and preserving the careers of military members.



“We want to create an environment where nobody is expected to be perfect,” Weaver said. “Your plan may fail, so I always tell people ‘spread the word, save a life’ because your actions can impact more than just your career alone.”



If you need a ride from AADD, call 229-25-SOBER (229-257-6237).

