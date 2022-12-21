NAVFAC MIDLANT Announces its Engineers of the Year Selection for 2023; Introduces Two New Prestigious Award Categories, Winners

Photo By Jeffrey C Doepp | 221220-N-HC520-001 NORFOLK, VA (Dec. 20, 2022) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems...... read more read more Photo By Jeffrey C Doepp | 221220-N-HC520-001 NORFOLK, VA (Dec. 20, 2022) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic announced its civilian and military engineers of the year award selections for 2023. (Left) Charles Stanton Jr., P.E., Project Manager, Design and Construction Business Line Core, was selected as their Civilian Engineer of the Year; and Lt. Cmdr. Derek Boogaart, P.E., Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Director, Public Works Department, Naval Support Activity, Crane, Indiana, was selected as their Military Engineer of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Jeffrey C. Doepp/Released) see less | View Image Page

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) announced its Civilian and Military Engineers of the Year award selections, and introduced two new prestigious award categories and winners for 2023.



“It is with great pleasure that I announce our two NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Engineer of the Year winners for 2023,” said NAVFAC MIDLANT Commanding Officer Capt. Matthew Riethmiller. “Charles Stanton Jr., P.E., Project Manager, Design and Construction Business Line Core, was selected as our Civilian Engineer of the Year; and Lt. Cmdr. Derek Boogaart, P.E., Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Director (FEAD), Public Works Department (PWD), Naval Support Activity, Crane, Indiana, was selected as our Military Engineer of the Year.”



Each year NAVFAC MIDLANT selects a Civilian and a Military Engineer of the Year. This is a highly competitive process and the winners go on to compete for the NAVFAC Engineer of the Year awards and potentially for higher honors in the National Society of Professional Engineer’s Federal Engineer of the Year award program.



“New this year are our NAVFAC awards for Project Manager of the Year and Architect/Landscape Architect/Interior Designer of the Year. These new prestigious awards are intended to recognize excellence in their respective fields,” Riethmiller said. “Please join me in congratulating Melissa Dyson, P.E., Project Manager, Design and Construction Business Line Core, as our Project Manager of the Year; and Geoff Malia, R.A., Project Management/Engineering (PME) Branch Head, PWD Great Lakes, Illinois, as our Architect/Landscape Architect/Interior Designer of the Year.”



Nominees for all four awards are evaluated in the areas of achievements in their respective field, civic and humanitarian activities, professional registration, continuing education, awards and honors, and professional/technical society involvement.



“Congratulations to each of these dedicated and talented professionals for their achievements and prestigious recognition,” Riethmiller added.



Stanton, a Clio, South Carolina native who currently resides in Chesapeake, Virginia, serves as the supervisory Civil Engineer in Project Management who oversees a team of nine project managers with a project portfolio of $4 billion that directly enables Fleet Force readiness.



Stanton, who has been working for NAVFAC since 2009, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech and a Master of Science degree in Engineering Management from Old Dominion University, said he is very grateful to have been selected as Civilian Engineer of the Year for NAVFAC MIDLANT.



“This wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for the amazing coworkers I have had the chance to work with,” he said. “Recognition like this is definitely the result of a great team effort working together to accomplish common goals.”



Boogaart, who hails from Ada, Michigan and currently resides in Mitchell, Indiana, is a Navy Seabee who has been serving on active duty for 15 years, all with NAVFAC. He leads 16 design engineers in yearly design work totaling $30 million and leads 51 FEAD employees in executing $175 million of construction and service contracts with a 90 percent “Perform to Plan” success, enabling fleet and warfighter operations.



Boogaart, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Calvin College and a Master’s degree in Engineering Project Management from the University of Maryland, said it is an honor to have been selected as the NAVFAC MIDLANT Military Engineer of the Year.



“This award is because of the leadership and staff who I have been blessed with who are willing to support the implementation of new reporting and managing processes using data analytics to communicate up, down, and out of the command. Their efforts are the backbone that makes what we do possible every day,” he said. “PWD Crane is a highlight tour of my career and I look forward to the next few years to refine what we’ve already accomplished, and what we’ll do to continue to get better.”



Melissa Dyson is the inaugural recipient of the new Project Manager of the Year award and was chosen from a competitive field of her peers. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Syracuse University and a Master of Science degree in Structural Engineering from the University of Maine.



Dyson consistently and successfully manages a large range of projects within NAVFAC encompassing a wide degree of complexity and project budgets upwards of $200 million. She manages Military Construction (MILCON) projects for various customer stakeholders within multiple Marine Corps bases and is currently managing four sizable MILCON projects for the Defense Health Agency, which are all planned to be occupied within the next two years.



Geoff Malia is the inaugural recipient of the new Architect/Landscape Architect/Interior Designer of the Year award and was chosen from a competitive field of his peers. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Architecture from Miami University and a Master of Architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology.



Malia, as PME Branch head at Great Lakes, leads a team executing $80 million of design and construction work annually and manages facilities spanning six states, worth more than $4.5 billion. In 2022, he managed MIDLANT’s largest structural inspection program, executing 20 percent (99 inspections) of the region’s workload entirely in house and ahead of schedule. And, through proactive leadership, he positioned the installation to additionally receive more than $3 million for fiscal year 2022 awards.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Michigan, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



