Walter Reed National Military Medical Center prepares for transition to MHS GENESIS in Spring of 2023

Bethesda, Maryland (December 21, 2022) - Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) will transition to MHS GENESIS in Spring of 2023.



MHS GENESIS, when fully deployed, will provide a single health record for service member, veterans, and their families. In addition, the new system offers enhanced, secure technology, integrating inpatient and outpatient health records, and its standardization will allow medical records to transfer seamlessly from base to base or to non-DOD medical providers.



In a recent video recording for beneficiaries, Navy Capt. Drew Bigby, WRNMMC interim director, and Command Master Chief Trey Hauptmann shared what beneficiaries can expect and how they can prepare for the MHS GENESIS transition in the Spring of 2023.



“Both medical and dental records will be stored in MHS GENESIS,” said Bigby. “And beneficiaries and health care providers will be able to access health records anytime, anywhere.”

Because of this added feature, patients will no longer have to carry physical copies of their records or “piece together” inpatient-outpatient” records.



“This means no more carrying records from duty station to duty station,” added Hauptmann. “The MHS GENESIS Patient Portal will give you a secure online experience with 24/7 access to review your health records and schedule appointments.”



Other features of MHS GENESIS include:

• requesting prescription refills and renewals,

• seeing lab and radiology results, and

• communicating with your health care team.



Beneficiaries will also be able to fill out forms before appointments and access educational content, allowing them to be more engaged in their healthcare.



Once fully implemented, records stored on TRICARE Online will automatically migrate to the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal.



Although no actions are necessary when it comes to health record transfers, there are two things beneficiaries need to do to ensure a seamless transition to MHS GENESIS.



“The first thing you need to do is make sure to update you and your family’s information in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System, known as DEERS,” shared Bigby. “Updating your information in DEERS will ensure your correct personal information and eligibility for health benefits will automatically transfer to the new system.”



Not only do beneficiaries need to update DEERS, but they also need to sign up for a DS Logon Account. A DS Log On account is required for individuals without a common access card (CAC) user to access their health records in the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. However, individuals with a CAC card are still encouraged to sign up for a DS Log On account.



As with any change, adjustments take time and both Bigby and Hauptmann acknowledged simple tasks like scheduling an appointment or filling prescriptions may take longer because “your safety is our top priority,” said Bigby. “Before MHS GENESIS goes live, our staff will be using the systems they already know, plus learning how to use the new system at the same time.”



Bigby went on to share, “our staff understands the stakes, and they owe it to the Walter Reed beneficiaries to take the time needed to be ready when MHS GENESIS goes live.”



As WRNMMC and beneficiaries prepare for the MHS GENESIS transition, beneficiaries are encouraged to schedule expected appointments like well-check exams, school physicals, deployment exams, health screenings, and other routine appointments as soon as possible.



