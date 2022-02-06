District attends Raymark EPA Press Conference, Field Office Ribbon Cutting

Scott Acone, Deputy District Engineer for Programs/Project Management, and Mike Looney, New England District Project Manager for the Raymark Superfund Site, joined Congressional, state and local officials in attending an EPA press event announcing significant funding for the Raymark Superfund Site under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The event was followed by a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of EPA’s Raymark Field Office.

During the June 2 event at the former Raybestos Memorial Ballfield, in Stratford, Connecticut, Acone said that the funding announcement was exciting news.

“EPA and USACE’s combined efforts to clean up the Raymark Superfund Site has had some positive results so far,” he said. “There is still a lot to do at Raymark. This project has not come without challenges, but I’m happy to say that, together, we assessed the issues and found solutions that allowed us to move forward with the project.”

Acone spoke about the long and solid partnership USACE shared with EPA.

“EPA frequently turns to USACE to manage large projects because we provide a wide array of experienced professionals,” he said. “We are proud to take on these projects for the EPA and the people of New England.”

The Raymark Industries Superfund Site consists of more than 500 acres in Stratford, Connecticut. The main products sold by Raymark, once known as the Raybestos - Manhattan Company, were friction materials. These included clutch facings, transmission plates, and brake linings, primarily for the automotive industry.

During the facility’s 70 years of operation, liquid wastes were diverted into a drainage system and unlined lagoons. The lagoons discharged to groundwater and nearby Ferry Creek. As a result, groundwater coming from this facility has extensive solvent contamination, including volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Solids, which settled in the lagoons, were periodically removed by dredging and then widely used as “fill material.” At first, the contaminated material, which contained primarily lead, PCBs, and asbestos, was used for fill at the facility itself, but eventually was taken to residential, commercial, and municipal properties. In addition, several wetland areas abutting or close to the Housatonic River were filled with this manufacturing waste.

According to Looney, EPA tasked the New England District team with the remedial design and construction of operable units (OUs) 3, 4, and 6 in accordance with an EPA record of decision from 2016.

“The work entails the excavation, consolidation, and capping of approximately 100,000 cubic yards (CY) of Raymark waste,” he said. “Excavated Raymark waste from OUs 3 and 6 will be consolidated at the OU 4 Memorial Ballfield and covered with a low-permeability cap. Approximately 10,000 CY of the highest contaminated waste will be transported for off-site disposal.”

Janet McCabe, EPA Deputy Administrator and David Cash, EPA New England Regional Administer, made the funding announcement at the press conference. Other attendees included Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Sen. Chris Murphy, Congr. Rosa DeLauro; Connecticut DEEP Remediation Division Assistance Director Raymond Frigon and Stratford Mayor Laura Hoydick.



This article was published in the June issue of the Yankee Engineer: https://www.nae.usace.army.mil/Portals/74/docs/YankeeEngineer/2022/Yankee-Engineer-USACE-June-2022.pdf

