District, CRREL cut ribbon on new Climatic Chamber

Col. John Atilano II, New England District Commander, joined Congressional representatives and Dr. Joseph Corriveau, Director of the Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory (CRREL) in cutting the ribbon on the new Climatic Chamber building in Hanover, New Hampshire, June 2.

Col. Atilano said he was honored to be present at the opening of the new facility.

“This unique and important project will provide a critical means to examine extreme cold weather environments under test conditions necessary to develop and validate Army field material which is required for Soldiers and unit readiness,” he said.

The facility will support new research which requires an environment with the ability for year-round below freezing temperatures and varying rapid temperature changes made with computer-controlled precision, and large spaces to conduct testing.

Col. Atilano thanked Senators Maggie Hassan, Jeanne Shaheen and Patrick Leahy and Congresswoman Ann Kuster for their efforts to make this $5.5 million project a reality.

The District Commander thanked his Chief of Military Programs, Mark Anderson, his Project Manager, Eric Rosenberg and his staff, as well as contractor Colby Engineering and all the District’s partners for their hard work and coordination on the project.

“The New England District is proud to be able to provide our servicemembers with the tools they need to remain an effective military force for our nation,” he said. “I look forward to working with you all again.”

After the speaking portion of the ceremony, Justin Troiano, from the office of Sen. Hassan; Dr. David Pittman, U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center director and director of R&D for USACE, Col. Atilano; Corriveau, and Milla Anderson, from the office of Congr. Kuster cut the ribbon to CRREL’s new Climatic Cold Chamber. A tour of the new facility followed the official ceremony.

Work on the project included preparing the site and constructing a new 3,800 square foot building. The facility houses a cold chamber, an office, a staging area for vehicle access into the cold chamber for research and testing. Corriveau said he looked forward to start working with the chamber.

“Our partners are already lining up because they can’t wait to work with us to get new technologies into this facility for development and testing,” he said. “It’s interesting because when we’re talking about extreme cold, that’s when you get below minus 25 degrees, not below freezing, and this facility will go down to minus 54 degrees, and it’s already been tested. We can achieve that.”



This article appeared in the June issue of the Yankee Engineer: https://www.nae.usace.army.mil/Portals/74/docs/YankeeEngineer/2022/June2022.pdf

