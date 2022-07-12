Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SETAF-AF Command Team visit Abidjan to prepare for Land Forces Summit

    SETAF-AF Command Team visits Cote d'Ivoire

    Photo By Lt. Col. Michael Weisman | Armed Forces of Cote d’Ivoire Chief of Staff of the Army Maj. Gen. Aly Dem (left)...... read more read more

    ABIDJAN, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    12.07.2022

    Story by Lt. Col. Michael Weisman 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    (ABIDJAN, Cote d’Ivoire) -- The commanding general and command sergeant major of the U.S. Army’s Southern European Task Force – Africa met with leadership from the Ivoirian Army Dec. 6-7 to review preparations for the upcoming African Land Forces Summit here.

    ALFS brings together land forces chiefs from across Africa and other partner nations to discuss and identify solutions to transregional and common challenges, and encourage cooperation in addressing them.

    SETAF-AF Commander Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund and Command Sgt. Maj. Reese Teakell met with Armed Forces of Cote d’Ivoire Chief of Staff of the Army Maj. Gen. Aly Dem and his staff at Dem’s headquarters in Abidjan, toured the venue and met with U.S. Embassy leadership to discuss opportunities to strengthen land forces partnership.

    “We’re thrilled that Cote d’Ivoire will host the African Land Forces Summit this spring in Abidjan,” said Wasmund. “Maj. Gen. Dem and his staff have been great partners in the planning process, ensuring that ALFS will be a tremendous success.”

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe.

    For more information on U.S. Army activities in Africa, go to www.setaf-africa.army.mil.

