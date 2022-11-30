Hawaii Navy Wounded Warriors participate in Warrior Care Month events

Photo By Anna Marie G. General | 221115-N-XM133-0018 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Nov. 15, 2022) Navy...... read more read more Photo By Anna Marie G. General | 221115-N-XM133-0018 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Nov. 15, 2022) Navy wounded warriors (NWW) assigned to various commands around Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam participate in painting as part of the 3rd annual NWW R.E.S.E.T. event sponsored by the Navy Wounded Warrior program in commemoration of Warrior Care Month. In 2008, the Secretary of Defense designated November as Warrior Care Month in order to inform members of the military and their families and communities about the programs and initiatives currently being provided through the Warrior Care system and the forthcoming improvements. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. General) see less | View Image Page

From enrollment and recovery to transitioning out of military service into civilian life, the Navy Wounded Warrior Program provides support and continuous care for wounded warriors.



Once a year, the Department of Defense (DoD) and military services mark November as Warrior Care Month highlighting the strength and resilience – physically, mentally, and spiritually – of our wounded, ill, and injured service members and their families and caregivers. This year’s theme is “A Show of Strength.”



In support of Warrior Care Month, the Navy Region Hawaii Wounded Warrior team hosted several activities and events around Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) and Schofield Barracks to honor and recognize Navy wounded warriors.



Among the events, Sailors and DoD civilians

celebrated on Nov. 7 with an annual cake-cutting

ceremony at the Pearl Harbor Memorial chapel

on JBPHH, to highlight Navy wounded warriors’

road to recovery and personal triumphs while

they share their stories with the community.

Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy

Region Hawaii, provided remarks in support

of Warrior Care Month and addressed his

appreciation for wounded warriors.

“First of all I want to say that I am glad to be

here and I’d like to show my appreciation for the

Wounded Warrior program,” said Barnett. “One

thing that I’ve learned is to look for the

opportunity to get better and to get well spiritually,

emotionally, physically, and intellectually. This

is what this program does so thank you for the

time and I look forward to hearing what you

have to share.”



Among the guest speakers was wounded warrior Aviation Technician 1st Class Kristin Olive assigned to JBPHH who shared how her life changed as an athlete when she received the support and encouragement from her coaches and teammates.



“When I was first injured, I believed I would recover quickly, and everything would go back to normal,” said Olive. “I was told things would never go back to normal, I struggled with anxiety, frustration, anger, and depression.”



After applying for the Navy team trials to try out for the adaptive sports team, Olive spent long hours learning to do things she has never done before as an athlete.



“I was trying to learn how to throw shot put and discus from an Olympic Gold medalist coach. I had never seen a discus and never felt so uncoordinated in my life, but I felt supported,” Olive added. “The coaches and other athletes with varying disabilities made me look like I can do anything, and I felt part of a team for the first time in a long time.”



Olive had the opportunity to compete in the DoD Warrior Games at the ESPN complex in Orlando against teams from other services and won four gold medals and two silver medals.



Information Technology Specialist 1st class Maria Edwards, assigned to Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, shares how she became a part of the Wounded Warrior program.



“I was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer when I returned from my deployment with USS Michael Murphy. When I was referred to Navy Wounded Warrior by my primary care manager, I had no idea what it was or how I was even eligible,” said Edwards. “Then I was contacted by the Navy Wounded Warrior program and was enrolled.”



With the help of the Navy Wounded Warrior program, Edwards was able to get involved with the wounded warrior project and took part in events that helped her both physically and mentally.



In addition to the cake cutting ceremony, Edwards and other wounded warriors participated in various activities during a two-day RESET (Recreation, Employment, Support, Education and Transition) event which included ceramics, woodshop, painting, outrigger canoe paddling, sailing, and a resource fair, Nov. 15-16 on the Hickam side of JBPHH and Rainbow Bay Marina.



“We are so grateful for the support due to the socialization of the Wounded Warrior programs, and we’ve seen an increase in our enrollment from what we had last year,” said Margo Crane, regional program director

for the Wounded Warrior program. “We had about 25 participating wounded warriors and this year we are at 39 and growing.”



During the event, wounded warriors had the opportunity to meet others who shared similar experiences and worked together as a team.



“I really enjoyed myself today, it was definitely a memorable experience,” said Chief Petty Officer Raquel King, a wounded warrior assigned to CNRH. “One of the lessons that I’ve learned from canoe paddling is for everyone to be on the same pace and being a part of a team, we see the result immediately. If we all push together, we’re all going to go in a smooth direction which provides instant gratification that is truly satisfying.”



Warrior Care Month was established on Nov. 5, 2008, by former Secretary of Defense Robert F. Gates as a DoD effort aimed at increasing awareness of programs and resources available to wounded, ill, and injured service members, their families, and those who care about them.



For more information on the Navy Wounded Warrior program, visit https://www.navywoundedwarrior.com/