KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- F-22 Raptor aircraft with the 525th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, landed at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, as a part of participation the “IRON SHADOW” combined training event, Dec. 20, 2022. Arriving from U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, the fifth-generation aircraft will share Korean air space and the runway with aircraft from the 8th Fighter Wing, ROK Air Force's 38th Fighter Group throughout the duration of the training.
IRON SHADOW is intended to showcase the ROK-U.S. combined forces’ ability to deter, deny and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. Training events such as this strengthen the ironclad ROK-U.S. Alliance and reiterate each countries’ commitment to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 21:16
|Story ID:
|435581
|Location:
|26, KR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wolf Pack supports Raptors for IRON SHADOW, by SrA Shannon Braaten, TSgt Timothy Dischinat and SSgt Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT