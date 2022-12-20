Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack supports Raptors for IRON SHADOW

    Wolf Pack supports Raptors for IRON SHADOW

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz | An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base...... read more read more

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    12.20.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten, Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat and Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- F-22 Raptor aircraft with the 525th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, landed at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, as a part of participation the “IRON SHADOW” combined training event, Dec. 20, 2022. Arriving from U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, the fifth-generation aircraft will share Korean air space and the runway with aircraft from the 8th Fighter Wing, ROK Air Force's 38th Fighter Group throughout the duration of the training.

    IRON SHADOW is intended to showcase the ROK-U.S. combined forces’ ability to deter, deny and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. Training events such as this strengthen the ironclad ROK-U.S. Alliance and reiterate each countries’ commitment to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

