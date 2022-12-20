Fort McCoy Central Issue Facility holds annual inventory; ensures accountability

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Workers with the Fort McCoy Central Issue Facility (CIF), part of the Fort McCoy...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Workers with the Fort McCoy Central Issue Facility (CIF), part of the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center, conduct their 2022 annual inventory Dec. 14, 2022, at the CIF at the facility at Fort McCoy, Wis. The facility was closed Dec. 5-16 to complete a 100-percent inventory as mandated by Army regulations, said CIF Property Book Officer Thomas Lovgren. The facility (building 780) was built at a cost of more than $9 million. Central Issue Facility personnel began operations at the building Sept. 14, 2015. Operating out of a 62,548-square-foot facility, CIF personnel have plenty of space to store equipment and support customers. Since 2011, the Fort McCoy CIF has been issuing Army Reserve Soldiers their entire Organizational Clothing and Individual Equipment needs. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy’s Central Issue Facility (CIF), part of the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center, completed its 2022 annual inventory Dec. 5-16 with the overall inventory ending well, said CIF Property Book Officer Thomas Lovgren.



The inventory is required annually by Army regulation, Lovgren said, and every year the Fort McCoy CIF closes for several days in December to get a full accounting of the millions of dollars of equipment and supplies they have on hand and maintain.



The Fort McCoy CIF (building 780) was built at a cost of more than $9 million, and it’s a a 62,548-square-foot facility. Central Issue Facility personnel began operations at the building Sept. 14, 2015. Since 2011, the Fort McCoy CIF has been issuing Reserve Soldiers their entire Organizational Clothing and Individual Equipment (OCIE) needs.



For 2022, Lovgren said his team conducted an excellent inventory.



“The Fort McCoy CIF Team did an exceptional job accounting for and safeguarding $49 million of OCIE items, which is currently stocked at this CIF,” Lovgren said. “This was definitely another successful inventory.”



Having good accountability is important, Lovgren said. With so much equipment going in and out of the facility every year, having a low gain/loss percentage (below 2.5 percent) is good. And the Fort McCoy CIF percentage was .175 percent.



Considering, for example, during fiscal year 2017, the CIF issued more than 387,000 pieces of equipment, worth more than $33 million, to thousands of troops who trained at Fort McCoy, Lovgren said this CIF team does an incredible job.



The Fort McCoy CIF team also has been critical in issuing Army Reserve Soldiers their cold-weather gear.



“Here, Reserve Soldiers can be permanently issued their cold-weather gear,” said Lovgren.



More than a dozen items make up the Army Extreme Cold-Weather Clothing System, or ECWCS, that are issued to Soldiers. The system includes a lightweight undershirt and underwear, midweight shirt and underwear, fleece jacket, wind jacket, soft shell jacket and trousers, extreme cold/wet-weather jacket and trousers, and extreme cold-weather parka and trousers.



“It’s a layered system that allows for protection in a variety of climate elements and temperatures,” Lovgren said. Each piece in the ECWCS fits and functions either alone or together as a system, which enables seamless integration with load-carrying equipment and body armor.



Going forward, Lovgren said he anticipates the Fort McCoy CIF will continue to have outstanding results from their future inventories, and customers will continue to have a great experience when they stop by.



“We’ve been in this building for several years now, and our customers have more space to process through and receive equipment,” Lovgren said. “We have two waiting areas near the entry and exit areas and a streamlined setup that helps create a smooth flow for CIF operations.



“Our facility makes the issuing process a nice experience for Soldiers as they visit here to receive their equipment, especially at busy times,” said Lovgren.



