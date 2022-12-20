WRNMMC Clinician Wins the 2022 Senior Navy Psychologist of the Year Award



WRNMMC, Bethesda, MD – U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Michael A. Polito Jr., a psychologist with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), received the 2022 Senior Navy Psychologist of the Year Award on Dec. 9.

Polito was selected for the award from over 100 psychologists of similar rank across the entire U.S. Navy.

“We are always so proud when our staff is recognized in any way, but we are exceptionally proud for Lt. Cmdr. Polito winning the Senior Navy Psychologist of the Year Award,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Shannon Ford, Interim Director of the behavioral health directorate at WRNMMC. “LCDR Polito’s commitment to his patients and his willingness to serve in multiple leadership roles here at the hospital has been amazing and many have benefited from his excellent work. It’s a well-deserved honor.”

Over the past year, Polito held leadership positions in three directorates – deputy chief of Outpatient Behavioral Health Services at WRNMMC, director of the Naval Warrior Transition Company, and National Capital Region Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health Product Line chair.



