NUWC Division Newport electronics engineer wins prestigious IEEE-USA Harry Diamond Memorial Award

Photo By Richard Allen | Dr. David Rivera of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Undersea...... read more read more Photo By Richard Allen | Dr. David Rivera of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Electromagnetic System Department has won the 2022 Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE)-USA Harry Diamond Memorial Award, for distinguished technical contributions in the field of electro-technology. see less | View Image Page

Dr. David Rivera, a senior research electronics engineer in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Electromagnetic Systems Department, recently won the 2022 Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE)-USA Harry Diamond Memorial Award. This prestigious annual award honors individuals for distinguished technical contributions in the field of electro-technology while in government service.



Rivera, resident of Westerly, Rhode Island, was honored with the Harry Diamond Memorial Award for his groundbreaking contributions in applied electromagnetic engineering resulting in advancements in the art and science of antenna design for submarine applications.



During his 37-year career at Division Newport, Rivera has distinguished himself as a technical leader in the field of electromagnetics as applied to miniaturized antennas and related systems. He has earned more than 20 patents that address submarine stealth, efficiency of operation and function.



Examples of his foundational work as a senior research electronics engineer include, the development of efficient low-silhouette wideband ultra-high frequency (UHF) towed antenna systems to support satellite and situational awareness communications; development of first-generation ultra-compact UHF antennas for unmanned undersea vehicles; and the development of special pressure-tolerant electromagnetic waveguide systems. He has made numerous contributions that have profoundly influenced the fields of marine science and technology, and advanced U.S. Navy undersea warfare capabilities.



“He is a highly regarded technical leader and mentor within the Undersea Warfare Electromagnetic Systems Department, serving as a mentor to six engineers over the past five years,” the award states. “Rivera has been a pioneer in developing next-generation antennas that not only address today’s needs but anticipate tomorrow’s, thereby ensuring the Navy’s technical advantage well into the future.”



The memorial award is named for Harry Diamond, inventor of the proximity fuse, who was chief of the Ordnance Development Division.



Rivera will receive the award at an IEEE-USA award ceremony in 2023. For more information, visit https://ieeeusa.org/2022-ieee-usa-awards-recipients/



NUWC Division Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



Join our team! NUWC Division Newport, one of the 20 largest employers in Rhode Island, employs a diverse, highly trained, educated, and skilled workforce. We are continuously looking for engineers, scientists, and other STEM professionals, as well as talented business, finance, logistics and other support experts who wish to be at the forefront of undersea research and development. Please connect with NUWC Division Newport Recruiting at this site- https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NUWC-Newport/Career-Opportunities/ and follow us on LinkedIn @NUWC-Newport and on Facebook @NUWCNewport.