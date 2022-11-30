Enclosure ceremony marks construction milestone at Next NGA West campus

Photo By Christine Paul | The construction crew gathered to hear the Enclosure Ceremony Nov. 30, 2022, in north...... read more read more Photo By Christine Paul | The construction crew gathered to hear the Enclosure Ceremony Nov. 30, 2022, in north St. Louis for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency west headquarters with the front of the building in the background. | Photo by Christine Paul, Kansas City District Public Affairs see less | View Image Page

From the outside, it might look like the Next NGA West campus is ready for business. However, there is still a lot of work to be done before the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency’s new campus in St. Louis, Missouri, is ready for occupancy.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District celebrated the completion of exterior construction at the Next NGA West campus in an “enclosure ceremony” alongside members from the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. and HITT Contracting, Inc. in St. Louis, Missouri, on Nov. 30, 2022.



While enclosure ceremonies are not typically held in the construction world, the Kansas City District felt it was an opportunity to celebrate and mark the important construction milestone of completing the exterior of the building.



“This was not a typical ceremony,” said Gene Morisani, Kansas City District program manager for the project.



Almost exactly three years after the project’s groundbreaking, which was held in November 2019, the ceremony was also a chance for leadership to acknowledge the dedicated teamwork between all partners to keep the project on schedule. Senior leaders from the Kansas City District were in attendance and Col. Travis Rayfield, Kansas City District commander, spoke to the crowd.



“People are my top priority,” said Rayfield and emphasized the importance of safety and teamwork during all phases of the project. Rayfield also commended the hard work of USACE’s partners in delivering the mission in St. Louis.



Work will now be focused on the interior of the campus with construction scheduled to be complete in 2024.



“Probably the most challenging phase of the project is coming up,” said Morisani. “We weren’t taking a victory lap [yet].”



Even though the next couple of years are expected to be the most complicated on this project, there was no shortage of celebration from all partners involved at the enclosure ceremony.



“Getting to be on site with something this big, with a big, diverse team … and there is this tangible thing in front of you … it’s very rewarding,” said Morisani.