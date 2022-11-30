Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Enclosure ceremony marks construction milestone at Next NGA West campus

    Enclosure ceremony marks construction milestone at Next NGA West campus

    Photo By Christine Paul | The construction crew gathered to hear the Enclosure Ceremony Nov. 30, 2022, in north...... read more read more

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2022

    Story by Christine Paul 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    From the outside, it might look like the Next NGA West campus is ready for business. However, there is still a lot of work to be done before the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency’s new campus in St. Louis, Missouri, is ready for occupancy.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District celebrated the completion of exterior construction at the Next NGA West campus in an “enclosure ceremony” alongside members from the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. and HITT Contracting, Inc. in St. Louis, Missouri, on Nov. 30, 2022.

    While enclosure ceremonies are not typically held in the construction world, the Kansas City District felt it was an opportunity to celebrate and mark the important construction milestone of completing the exterior of the building.

    “This was not a typical ceremony,” said Gene Morisani, Kansas City District program manager for the project.

    Almost exactly three years after the project’s groundbreaking, which was held in November 2019, the ceremony was also a chance for leadership to acknowledge the dedicated teamwork between all partners to keep the project on schedule. Senior leaders from the Kansas City District were in attendance and Col. Travis Rayfield, Kansas City District commander, spoke to the crowd.

    “People are my top priority,” said Rayfield and emphasized the importance of safety and teamwork during all phases of the project. Rayfield also commended the hard work of USACE’s partners in delivering the mission in St. Louis.

    Work will now be focused on the interior of the campus with construction scheduled to be complete in 2024.

    “Probably the most challenging phase of the project is coming up,” said Morisani. “We weren’t taking a victory lap [yet].”

    Even though the next couple of years are expected to be the most complicated on this project, there was no shortage of celebration from all partners involved at the enclosure ceremony.

    “Getting to be on site with something this big, with a big, diverse team … and there is this tangible thing in front of you … it’s very rewarding,” said Morisani.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 13:50
    Story ID: 435554
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enclosure ceremony marks construction milestone at Next NGA West campus, by Christine Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Enclosure ceremony marks construction milestone at Next NGA West campus
    Enclosure ceremony marks construction milestone at Next NGA West campus
    Enclosure ceremony marks construction milestone at Next NGA West campus

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    St Louis
    USACE
    Kansas City District
    National Geospatial Intelligence Agency
    USACE NWD
    USACE NWK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT